FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.77 million, death toll over 395,000

June 6 (Reuters) - More than 6.77 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 395,053 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0440 GMT on Saturday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths United States 1,909,625 109,217 Brazil 645,771 35,026 Russia 449,834 5,528 United Kingdom 283,311 40,261 Spain 258,832 27,134 Italy 234,531 33,774 India 226,770 6,348 France 190,052 29,111 Peru 187,400 5,162 Germany 183,388 8,633 Turkey 168,340 4,648 Iran 167,156 8,139 Chile 122,499 1,448 Mexico 110,026 13,170 Saudi Arabia 95,748 642 Canada 94,335 7,703 Pakistan 89,234 1,838 China 83,027 4,634 Qatar 65,495 49 Bangladesh 60,391 811 Belgium 58,907 9,577 Netherlands 47,152 6,005 Belarus 46,868 259 Sweden 42,939 4,639 Ecuador 42,106 3,592 South Africa 40,792 848 Singapore 37,183 24 United Arab Emirates 37,018 273 Colombia 36,635 1,145 Portugal 33,969 1,465 Switzerland 30,936 1,660 Kuwait 30,644 244 Egypt 29,767 1,126 Indonesia 29,521 1,770 Ukraine 25,964 762 Poland 25,177 1,127 Ireland 25,170 1,671 Argentina 21,037 632 Philippines 20,382 984 Romania 20,103 1,308 Afghanistan 18,969 309 Dominican Republic 18,708 525 Japan 17,830 927 Israel 17,562 291 Austria 16,784 672 Panama 15,463 370 Oman 15,086 72 Bahrain 13,733 22 Bolivia 12,728 427 Kazakhstan 12,312 52 Denmark 11,875 586 South Korea 11,668 273 Serbia 11,667 247 Nigeria 11,516 323 Armenia 10,009 158 Iraq 9,846 285 Algeria 9,831 681 Czech Republic 9,494 326 Moldova 9,247 323 Ghana 8,885 38 Norway 8,510 238 Malaysia 8,266 116 Morocco 8,003 207 Australia 7,251 102 Finland 6,941 322 Cameroon 6,789 203 Guatemala 6,485 178 Honduras 5,971 248 Sudan 5,714 333 Tajikistan 4,370 48 Senegal 4,155 45 Djibouti 4,054 26 Luxembourg 4,032 110 Guinea 3,991 23 Uzbekistan 3,987 16 Azerbaijan 3,982 49 Hungary 3,970 542 Democratic Republic of the Congo 3,644 77 Ivory Coast 3,262 35 Thailand 3,102 58 Greece 2,967 180 Gabon 2,955 21 Nepal 2,912 11 El Salvador 2,849 53 North Macedonia 2,792 149 Haiti 2,640 50 Bulgaria 2,627 159 Bosnia 2,606 159 Kenya 2,474 79 Croatia 2,247 103 Somalia 2,204 79 Venezuela 2,145 20 Cuba 2,133 83 Kyrgyzstan 1,936 22 Estonia 1,910 69 Maldives 1,872 7 Iceland 1,806 10 Ethiopia 1,805 19 Sri Lanka 1,801 11 Lithuania 1,694 71 Slovakia 1,526 28 New Zealand 1,504 22 Mali 1,485 87 Slovenia 1,479 109 Mayotte 1,475 4 Guinea-Bissau 1,345 9 South Sudan 1,317 14 Lebanon 1,312 28 Central African Republic 1,288 4 Costa Rica 1,228 10 Albania 1,212 33 Kosovo 1,142 30 Zambia 1,111 7 Hong Kong 1,103 4 Tunisia 1,087 49 Paraguay 1,087 11 Latvia 1,085 25 Equatorial Guinea 1,043 12 Niger 963 65 Cyprus 958 17 Madagascar 957 7 Sierra Leone 914 47 Burkina Faso 885 53 Nicaragua 885 18 Andorra 852 51 Uruguay 834 23 Chad 828 66 Mauritania 784 39 Jordan 784 9 Georgia 730 12 San Marino 680 42 Uganda 651 - Palestine 643 5 Republic of the Congo 635 20 Malta 625 9 Jamaica 591 10 French Guiana 589 1 Channel Islands 561 42 Tanzania 509 21 Cape Verde 502 5 Sao Tome and Principe 499 12 Réunion 466 1 Togo 465 13 Benin 461 3 Yemen 457 104 Taiwan 443 7 Rwanda 410 2 Malawi 393 4 Mozambique 354 2 Mauritius 337 10 Isle of Man 336 24 Vietnam 328 - Montenegro 324 9 Liberia 321 35 Eswatini 300 3 Myanmar 236 6 Zimbabwe 231 4 Martinique 200 14 Libya 196 5 Faroe Islands 187 - Gibraltar 173 - Guadeloupe 162 14 Cayman Islands 160 1 Guyana 153 12 Bermuda 141 9 Brunei 141 2 Comoros 132 2 Cambodia 125 - Syria 124 7 Trinidad and Tobago 117 8 N. Cyprus 108 4 Bahamas 102 11 Aruba 101 3 Monaco 99 4 Barbados 92 7 Suriname 90 1 Angola 86 4 Liechtenstein 82 1 Sint Maarten 77 15 Burundi 63 1 Saint Martin 41 3 Botswana 40 1 Antigua and Barbuda 26 3 Gambia 26 3 Curaçao 21 1 Belize 18 2 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Montserrat 11 1 British Virgin Islands 8 1 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)