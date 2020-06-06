Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.77 million, death toll over 395,000

    June 6 (Reuters) - More than 6.77 million
people have been reported infected with the
new coronavirus globally and 395,053 have
died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have
been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China last December.
    Here are countries that reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0440
GMT on Saturday.
    
    
  Countries and           Total      Total
 Territories             Cases      Deaths 
  United States                               
                         1,909,625     109,217
  Brazil                                      
                          645,771       35,026
  Russia                                      
                          449,834             
                                        5,528 
  United Kingdom                              
                          283,311       40,261
  Spain                                       
                          258,832       27,134
  Italy                                       
                          234,531       33,774
  India                                       
                          226,770             
                                        6,348 
  France                                      
                          190,052       29,111
  Peru                                        
                          187,400             
                                        5,162 
  Germany                                     
                          183,388             
                                        8,633 
  Turkey                                      
                          168,340             
                                        4,648 
  Iran                                        
                          167,156             
                                        8,139 
  Chile                                       
                          122,499             
                                        1,448 
  Mexico                                      
                          110,026       13,170
  Saudi Arabia                                
                            95,748            
                                          642 
  Canada                                      
                            94,335            
                                        7,703 
  Pakistan                                    
                            89,234            
                                        1,838 
  China                                       
                            83,027            
                                        4,634 
  Qatar                                       
                            65,495            
                                           49 
  Bangladesh                                  
                            60,391            
                                          811 
  Belgium                                     
                            58,907            
                                        9,577 
  Netherlands                                 
                            47,152            
                                        6,005 
  Belarus                                     
                            46,868            
                                          259 
  Sweden                                      
                            42,939            
                                        4,639 
  Ecuador                                     
                            42,106            
                                        3,592 
  South Africa                                
                            40,792            
                                          848 
  Singapore                                   
                            37,183            
                                           24 
  United Arab Emirates                        
                            37,018            
                                          273 
  Colombia                                    
                            36,635            
                                        1,145 
  Portugal                                    
                            33,969            
                                        1,465 
  Switzerland                                 
                            30,936            
                                        1,660 
  Kuwait                                      
                            30,644            
                                          244 
  Egypt                                       
                            29,767            
                                        1,126 
  Indonesia                                   
                            29,521            
                                        1,770 
  Ukraine                                     
                            25,964            
                                          762 
  Poland                                      
                            25,177            
                                        1,127 
  Ireland                                     
                            25,170            
                                        1,671 
  Argentina                                   
                            21,037            
                                          632 
  Philippines                                 
                            20,382            
                                          984 
  Romania                                     
                            20,103            
                                        1,308 
  Afghanistan                                 
                            18,969            
                                          309 
  Dominican Republic                          
                            18,708            
                                          525 
  Japan                                       
                            17,830            
                                          927 
  Israel                                      
                            17,562            
                                          291 
  Austria                                     
                            16,784            
                                          672 
  Panama                                      
                            15,463            
                                          370 
  Oman                                        
                            15,086            
                                           72 
  Bahrain                                     
                            13,733            
                                           22 
  Bolivia                                     
                            12,728            
                                          427 
  Kazakhstan                                  
                            12,312            
                                           52 
  Denmark                                     
                            11,875            
                                          586 
  South Korea                                 
                            11,668            
                                          273 
  Serbia                                      
                            11,667            
                                          247 
  Nigeria                                     
                            11,516            
                                          323 
  Armenia                                     
                            10,009            
                                          158 
  Iraq                                        
                                              
                            9,846         285 
  Algeria                                     
                                              
                            9,831         681 
  Czech Republic                              
                                              
                            9,494         326 
  Moldova                                     
                                              
                            9,247         323 
  Ghana                                       
                                              
                            8,885          38 
  Norway                                      
                                              
                            8,510         238 
  Malaysia                                    
                                              
                            8,266         116 
  Morocco                                     
                                              
                            8,003         207 
  Australia                                   
                                              
                            7,251         102 
  Finland                                     
                                              
                            6,941         322 
  Cameroon                                    
                                              
                            6,789         203 
  Guatemala                                   
                                              
                            6,485         178 
  Honduras                                    
                                              
                            5,971         248 
  Sudan                                       
                                              
                            5,714         333 
  Tajikistan                                  
                                              
                            4,370          48 
  Senegal                                     
                                              
                            4,155          45 
  Djibouti                                    
                                              
                            4,054          26 
  Luxembourg                                  
                                              
                            4,032         110 
  Guinea                                      
                                              
                            3,991          23 
  Uzbekistan                                  
                                              
                            3,987          16 
  Azerbaijan                                  
                                              
                            3,982          49 
  Hungary                                     
                                              
                            3,970         542 
  Democratic Republic                         
 of the Congo                                 
                            3,644          77 
  Ivory Coast                                 
                                              
                            3,262          35 
  Thailand                                    
                                              
                            3,102          58 
  Greece                                      
                                              
                            2,967         180 
  Gabon                                       
                                              
                            2,955          21 
  Nepal                                       
                                              
                            2,912          11 
  El Salvador                                 
                                              
                            2,849          53 
  North Macedonia                             
                                              
                            2,792         149 
  Haiti                                       
                                              
                            2,640          50 
  Bulgaria                                    
                                              
                            2,627         159 
  Bosnia                                      
                                              
                            2,606         159 
  Kenya                                       
                                              
                            2,474          79 
  Croatia                                     
                                              
                            2,247         103 
  Somalia                                     
                                              
                            2,204          79 
  Venezuela                                   
                                              
                            2,145          20 
  Cuba                                        
                                              
                            2,133          83 
  Kyrgyzstan                                  
                                              
                            1,936          22 
  Estonia                                     
                                              
                            1,910          69 
  Maldives                                    
                                              
                            1,872           7 
  Iceland                                     
                                              
                            1,806          10 
  Ethiopia                                    
                                              
                            1,805          19 
  Sri Lanka                                   
                                              
                            1,801          11 
  Lithuania                                   
                                              
                            1,694          71 
  Slovakia                                    
                                              
                            1,526          28 
  New Zealand                                 
                                              
                            1,504          22 
  Mali                                        
                                              
                            1,485          87 
  Slovenia                                    
                                              
                            1,479         109 
  Mayotte                                     
                                              
                            1,475           4 
  Guinea-Bissau                               
                                              
                            1,345           9 
  South Sudan                                 
                                              
                            1,317          14 
  Lebanon                                     
                                              
                            1,312          28 
  Central African                             
 Republic                                     
                            1,288           4 
  Costa Rica                                  
                                              
                            1,228          10 
  Albania                                     
                                              
                            1,212          33 
  Kosovo                                      
                                              
                            1,142          30 
  Zambia                                      
                                              
                            1,111           7 
  Hong Kong                                   
                                              
                            1,103           4 
  Tunisia                                     
                                              
                            1,087          49 
  Paraguay                                    
                                              
                            1,087          11 
  Latvia                                      
                                              
                            1,085          25 
  Equatorial Guinea                           
                                              
                            1,043          12 
  Niger                                       
                                              
                              963          65 
  Cyprus                                      
                                              
                              958          17 
  Madagascar                                  
                                              
                              957           7 
  Sierra Leone                                
                                              
                              914          47 
  Burkina Faso                                
                                              
                              885          53 
  Nicaragua                                   
                                              
                              885          18 
  Andorra                                     
                                              
                              852          51 
  Uruguay                                     
                                              
                              834          23 
  Chad                                        
                                              
                              828          66 
  Mauritania                                  
                                              
                              784          39 
  Jordan                                      
                                              
                              784           9 
  Georgia                                     
                                              
                              730          12 
  San Marino                                  
                                              
                              680          42 
  Uganda                                      
                                              
                              651         -   
  Palestine                                   
                                              
                              643           5 
  Republic of the Congo                       
                                              
                              635          20 
  Malta                                       
                                              
                              625           9 
  Jamaica                                     
                                              
                              591          10 
  French Guiana                               
                                              
                              589           1 
  Channel Islands                             
                                              
                              561          42 
  Tanzania                                    
                                              
                              509          21 
  Cape Verde                                  
                                              
                              502           5 
  Sao Tome and Principe                       
                                              
                              499          12 
  Réunion                                     
                                              
                              466           1 
  Togo                                        
                                              
                              465          13 
  Benin                                       
                                              
                              461           3 
  Yemen                                       
                                              
                              457         104 
  Taiwan                                      
                                              
                              443           7 
  Rwanda                                      
                                              
                              410           2 
  Malawi                                      
                                              
                              393           4 
  Mozambique                                  
                                              
                              354           2 
  Mauritius                                   
                                              
                              337          10 
  Isle of Man                                 
                                              
                              336          24 
  Vietnam                                     
                                              
                              328         -   
  Montenegro                                  
                                              
                              324           9 
  Liberia                                     
                                              
                              321          35 
  Eswatini                                    
                                              
                              300           3 
  Myanmar                                     
                                              
                              236           6 
  Zimbabwe                                    
                                              
                              231           4 
  Martinique                                  
                                              
                              200          14 
  Libya                                       
                                              
                              196           5 
  Faroe Islands                               
                                              
                              187         -   
  Gibraltar                                   
                                              
                              173         -   
  Guadeloupe                                  
                                              
                              162          14 
  Cayman Islands                              
                                              
                              160           1 
  Guyana                                      
                                              
                              153          12 
  Bermuda                                     
                                              
                              141           9 
  Brunei                                      
                                              
                              141           2 
  Comoros                                     
                                              
                              132           2 
  Cambodia                                    
                                              
                              125         -   
  Syria                                       
                                              
                              124           7 
  Trinidad and Tobago                         
                                              
                              117           8 
  N. Cyprus                                   
                                              
                              108           4 
  Bahamas                                     
                                              
                              102          11 
  Aruba                                       
                                              
                              101           3 
  Monaco                                      
                                              
                               99           4 
  Barbados                                    
                                              
                               92           7 
  Suriname                                    
                                              
                               90           1 
  Angola                                      
                                              
                               86           4 
  Liechtenstein                               
                                              
                               82           1 
  Sint Maarten                                
                                              
                               77          15 
  Burundi                                     
                                              
                               63           1 
  Saint Martin                                
                                              
                               41           3 
  Botswana                                    
                                              
                               40           1 
  Antigua and Barbuda                         
                                              
                               26           3 
  Gambia                                      
                                              
                               26           3 
  Curaçao                                     
                                              
                               21           1 
  Belize                                      
                                              
                               18           2 
  Turks and Caicos                            
                                              
                               12           1 
  Montserrat                                  
                                              
                               11           1 
  British Virgin                              
 Islands                                      
                                8           1 
 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

   

 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
