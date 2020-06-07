Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.90 million, death toll nears 400,000

27 Min Read

    June 7 (Reuters) - More than 6.90
million people have been reported infected
with the new coronavirus globally and
399,025 have died, a Reuters tally showed.
Infections have been reported in more than
210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China last
December.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click on COVID-19
MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
 for a case tracker.
    Here are countries that reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of
0530 GMT on Sunday.    
  Countries and       Total Cases     Total
 Territories                         Deaths 
  United States                             
                                     109,945
                         1,932,360   
  Brazil                                    
                                      35,930
                           672,846   
  Russia                                    
                                            
                           458,689    5,725 
  United Kingdom                            
                                      40,465
                           284,868   
  Spain                                     
                                      27,135
                           259,164   
  India                                     
                                            
                           236,657    6,642 
  Italy                                     
                                      33,846
                           234,801   
  Peru                                      
                                            
                           191,758    5,301 
  France                                    
                                      29,142
                           190,631   
  Germany                                   
                                            
                           183,730    8,632 
  Iran                                      
                                            
                           169,425    8,209 
  Turkey                                    
                                            
                           169,218    4,669 
  Chile                                     
                                            
                           127,745    1,541 
  Mexico                                    
                                      13,511
                           113,619   
  Saudi Arabia                              
                                            
                            98,869      676 
  Canada                                    
                                            
                            95,057    7,773 
  Pakistan                                  
                                            
                            93,983    1,935 
  China                                     
                                            
                            83,036    4,634 
  Qatar                                     
                                            
                            67,195       51 
  Bangladesh                                
                                            
                            63,026      846 
  Belgium                                   
                                            
                            59,072    9,580 
  Belarus                                   
                                            
                            47,751      263 
  Netherlands                               
                                            
                            47,335    6,011 
  South Africa                              
                                            
                            45,973      952 
  Sweden                                    
                                            
                            43,887    4,656 
  Ecuador                                   
                                            
                            42,728    3,608 
  United Arab                               
 Emirates                                   
                            38,268      275 
  Colombia                                  
                                            
                            38,027    1,205 
  Singapore                                 
                                            
                            37,527       24 
  Portugal                                  
                                            
                            34,351    1,474 
  Egypt                                     
                                            
                            32,612    1,198 
  Kuwait                                    
                                            
                            31,131      254 
  Switzerland                               
                                            
                            30,956    1,661 
  Indonesia                                 
                                            
                            30,514    1,801 
  Ukraine                                   
                                            
                            25,964      762 
  Poland                                    
                                            
                            25,669    1,143 
  Ireland                                   
                                            
                            25,183    1,678 
  Philippines                               
                                            
                            21,340      987 
  Argentina                                 
                                            
                            21,037      632 
  Romania                                   
                                            
                            20,290    1,318 
  Afghanistan                               
                                            
                            19,551      327 
  Dominican                                 
 Republic                                   
                            19,195      536 
  Japan                                     
                                            
                            17,876      929 
  Israel                                    
                                            
                            17,752      295 
  Austria                                   
                                            
                            16,818      672 
  Oman                                      
                                            
                            16,016       72 
  Panama                                    
                                            
                            16,004      386 
  Bahrain                                   
                                            
                            14,383       24 
  Bolivia                                   
                                            
                            12,728      427 
  Kazakhstan                                
                                            
                            12,511       52 
  Nigeria                                   
                                            
                            12,229      342 
  Denmark                                   
                                            
                            11,924      587 
  Serbia                                    
                                            
                            11,741      248 
  South Korea                               
                                            
                            11,719      273 
  Iraq                                      
                                            
                            11,098      318 
  Algeria                                   
                                            
                            10,050      698 
  Armenia                                   
                                            
                            10,009      158 
  Czech Republic                            
                                            
                             9,530      327 
  Moldova                                   
                                            
                             9,511      331 
  Ghana                                     
                                            
                             9,462       44 
  Norway                                    
                                            
                             8,510      238 
  Malaysia                                  
                                            
                             8,303      117 
  Morocco                                   
                                            
                             8,151      208 
  Australia                                 
                                            
                             7,255      102 
  Cameroon                                  
                                            
                             6,996      212 
  Finland                                   
                                            
                             6,964      322 
  Guatemala                                 
                                            
                             6,792      192 
  Honduras                                  
                                            
                             6,155      250 
  Sudan                                     
                                            
                             6,081      359 
  Tajikistan                                
                                            
                             4,453       48 
  Senegal                                   
                                            
                             4,249       47 
  Djibouti                                  
                                            
                             4,169       26 
  Guinea                                    
                                            
                             4,117       23 
  Uzbekistan                                
                                            
                             4,064       16 
  Luxembourg                                
                                            
                             4,035      110 
  Hungary                                   
                                            
                             3,990      545 
  Azerbaijan                                
                                            
                             3,982       49 
  Democratic                                
 Republic of the                            
 Congo                       3,878       82 
  Ivory Coast                               
                                            
                             3,557       36 
  Nepal                                     
                                            
                             3,235       13 
  Thailand                                  
                                            
                             3,104       58 
  Gabon                                     
                                            
                             3,101       21 
  Greece                                    
                                            
                             2,980      180 
  El Salvador                               
                                            
                             2,934       53 
  Haiti                                     
                                            
                             2,924       50 
  North Macedonia                           
                                            
                             2,915      151 
  Bulgaria                                  
                                            
                             2,668      160 
  Bosnia                                    
                                            
                             2,606      159 
  Kenya                                     
                                            
                             2,600       83 
  Venezuela                                 
                                            
                             2,316       22 
  Somalia                                   
                                            
                             2,289       82 
  Croatia                                   
                                            
                             2,247      104 
  Cuba                                      
                                            
                             2,133       83 
  Mayotte                                   
                                            
                             2,079       25 
  Kyrgyzstan                                
                                            
                             1,974       22 
  Ethiopia                                  
                                            
                             1,934       20 
  Estonia                                   
                                            
                             1,931       69 
  Maldives                                  
                                            
                             1,883        7 
  Sri Lanka                                 
                                            
                             1,810       11 
  Iceland                                   
                                            
                             1,806       10 
  Lithuania                                 
                                            
                             1,694       71 
  Slovakia                                  
                                            
                             1,528       28 
  Mali                                      
                                            
                             1,523       90 
  New Zealand                               
                                            
                             1,504       22 
  Slovenia                                  
                                            
                             1,484      109 
  Central African                           
 Republic                                   
                             1,407        5 
  Guinea-Bissau                             
                                            
                             1,368       12 
  Lebanon                                   
                                            
                             1,320       29 
  South Sudan                               
                                            
                             1,317       14 
  Costa Rica                                
                                            
                             1,263       10 
  Albania                                   
                                            
                             1,232       34 
  Kosovo                                    
                                            
                             1,142       30 
  Zambia                                    
                                            
                             1,111        7 
  Hong Kong                                 
                                            
                             1,106        4 
  Paraguay                                  
                                            
                             1,090       11 
  Tunisia                                   
                                            
                             1,087       49 
  Latvia                                    
                                            
                             1,086       25 
  Equatorial Guinea                         
                                            
                             1,043       12 
  Niger                                     
                                            
                               970       65 
  Cyprus                                    
                                            
                               960       18 
  Madagascar                                
                                            
                               957        8 
  Sierra Leone                              
                                            
                               946       48 
  Burkina Faso                              
                                            
                               888       53 
  Nicaragua                                 
                                            
                               885       18 
  Andorra                                   
                                            
                               852       51 
  Mauritania                                
                                            
                               848       49 
  Uruguay                                   
                                            
                               845       23 
  Chad                                      
                                            
                               836       69 
  Jordan                                    
                                            
                               795        9 
  Georgia                                   
                                            
                               730       12 
  Republic of the                           
 Congo                                      
                               683       22 
  San Marino                                
                                            
                               680       42 
  Palestine                                 
                                            
                               643        5 
  Malta                                     
                                            
                               627        9 
  Uganda                                    
                                            
                               593      -   
  Jamaica                                   
                                            
                               591       10 
  French Guiana                             
                                            
                               589        1 
  Channel Islands                           
                                            
                               561       42 
  Cape Verde                                
                                            
                               542        5 
  Tanzania                                  
                                            
                               509       21 
  Sao Tome and                              
 Principe                                   
                               499       12 
  Togo                                      
                                            
                               487       13 
  Yemen                                     
                                            
                               482      111 
  Réunion                                   
                                            
                               480        1 
  Benin                                     
                                            
                               461        3 
  Taiwan                                    
                                            
                               443        7 
  Rwanda                                    
                                            
                               431        2 
  Malawi                                    
                                            
                               409        4 
  Mozambique                                
                                            
                               409        2 
  Liberia                                   
                                            
                               345       30 
  Mauritius                                 
                                            
                               337       10 
  Isle of Man                               
                                            
                               336       24 
  Vietnam                                   
                                            
                               329      -   
  Montenegro                                
                                            
                               324        9 
  Eswatini                                  
                                            
                               322        3 
  Zimbabwe                                  
                                            
                               279        4 
  Libya                                     
                                            
                               256        5 
  Myanmar                                   
                                            
                               236        6 
  Martinique                                
                                            
                               202       14 
  Faroe Islands                             
                                            
                               187      -   
  Gibraltar                                 
                                            
                               173      -   
  Guadeloupe                                
                                            
                               164       14 
  Cayman Islands                            
                                            
                               164        1 
  Guyana                                    
                                            
                               153       12 
  Bermuda                                   
                                            
                               141        9 
  Brunei                                    
                                            
                               141        2 
  Comoros                                   
                                            
                               141        2 
  Syria                                     
                                            
                               125        7 
  Cambodia                                  
                                            
                               125      -   
  Trinidad and                              
 Tobago                                     
                               117        8 
  N. Cyprus                                 
                                            
                               108        4 
  Bahamas                                   
                                            
                               102       11 
  Aruba                                     
                                            
                               101        3 
  Monaco                                    
                                            
                                99        4 
  Barbados                                  
                                            
                                92        7 
  Suriname                                  
                                            
                                90        1 
  Angola                                    
                                            
                                88        4 
  Burundi                                   
                                            
                                83        1 
  Liechtenstein                             
                                            
                                82        1 
  Sint Maarten                              
                                            
                                77       15 
  Saint Martin                              
                                            
                                41        3 
  Botswana                                  
                                            
                                40        1 
  Antigua and                               
 Barbuda                                    
                                26        3 
  Gambia                                    
                                            
                                26        3 
  Curaçao                                   
                                            
                                21        1 
  Belize                                    
                                            
                                19        2 
  Turks and Caicos                          
                                            
                                12        1 
  Montserrat                                
                                            
                                11        1 
  British Virgin                            
 Islands                                    
                                 8        1 
 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

   

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new
coronavirus                     tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
Online site for coronavirus    here
COVID-19 - Macro Vitals                     
                                            
   cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098
COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker        
                                    cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
   
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below