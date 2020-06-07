FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.90 million, death toll nears 400,000

June 7 (Reuters) - More than 6.90 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 399,025 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0530 GMT on Sunday. Countries and Total Cases Total Territories Deaths United States 109,945 1,932,360 Brazil 35,930 672,846 Russia 458,689 5,725 United Kingdom 40,465 284,868 Spain 27,135 259,164 India 236,657 6,642 Italy 33,846 234,801 Peru 191,758 5,301 France 29,142 190,631 Germany 183,730 8,632 Iran 169,425 8,209 Turkey 169,218 4,669 Chile 127,745 1,541 Mexico 13,511 113,619 Saudi Arabia 98,869 676 Canada 95,057 7,773 Pakistan 93,983 1,935 China 83,036 4,634 Qatar 67,195 51 Bangladesh 63,026 846 Belgium 59,072 9,580 Belarus 47,751 263 Netherlands 47,335 6,011 South Africa 45,973 952 Sweden 43,887 4,656 Ecuador 42,728 3,608 United Arab Emirates 38,268 275 Colombia 38,027 1,205 Singapore 37,527 24 Portugal 34,351 1,474 Egypt 32,612 1,198 Kuwait 31,131 254 Switzerland 30,956 1,661 Indonesia 30,514 1,801 Ukraine 25,964 762 Poland 25,669 1,143 Ireland 25,183 1,678 Philippines 21,340 987 Argentina 21,037 632 Romania 20,290 1,318 Afghanistan 19,551 327 Dominican Republic 19,195 536 Japan 17,876 929 Israel 17,752 295 Austria 16,818 672 Oman 16,016 72 Panama 16,004 386 Bahrain 14,383 24 Bolivia 12,728 427 Kazakhstan 12,511 52 Nigeria 12,229 342 Denmark 11,924 587 Serbia 11,741 248 South Korea 11,719 273 Iraq 11,098 318 Algeria 10,050 698 Armenia 10,009 158 Czech Republic 9,530 327 Moldova 9,511 331 Ghana 9,462 44 Norway 8,510 238 Malaysia 8,303 117 Morocco 8,151 208 Australia 7,255 102 Cameroon 6,996 212 Finland 6,964 322 Guatemala 6,792 192 Honduras 6,155 250 Sudan 6,081 359 Tajikistan 4,453 48 Senegal 4,249 47 Djibouti 4,169 26 Guinea 4,117 23 Uzbekistan 4,064 16 Luxembourg 4,035 110 Hungary 3,990 545 Azerbaijan 3,982 49 Democratic Republic of the Congo 3,878 82 Ivory Coast 3,557 36 Nepal 3,235 13 Thailand 3,104 58 Gabon 3,101 21 Greece 2,980 180 El Salvador 2,934 53 Haiti 2,924 50 North Macedonia 2,915 151 Bulgaria 2,668 160 Bosnia 2,606 159 Kenya 2,600 83 Venezuela 2,316 22 Somalia 2,289 82 Croatia 2,247 104 Cuba 2,133 83 Mayotte 2,079 25 Kyrgyzstan 1,974 22 Ethiopia 1,934 20 Estonia 1,931 69 Maldives 1,883 7 Sri Lanka 1,810 11 Iceland 1,806 10 Lithuania 1,694 71 Slovakia 1,528 28 Mali 1,523 90 New Zealand 1,504 22 Slovenia 1,484 109 Central African Republic 1,407 5 Guinea-Bissau 1,368 12 Lebanon 1,320 29 South Sudan 1,317 14 Costa Rica 1,263 10 Albania 1,232 34 Kosovo 1,142 30 Zambia 1,111 7 Hong Kong 1,106 4 Paraguay 1,090 11 Tunisia 1,087 49 Latvia 1,086 25 Equatorial Guinea 1,043 12 Niger 970 65 Cyprus 960 18 Madagascar 957 8 Sierra Leone 946 48 Burkina Faso 888 53 Nicaragua 885 18 Andorra 852 51 Mauritania 848 49 Uruguay 845 23 Chad 836 69 Jordan 795 9 Georgia 730 12 Republic of the Congo 683 22 San Marino 680 42 Palestine 643 5 Malta 627 9 Uganda 593 - Jamaica 591 10 French Guiana 589 1 Channel Islands 561 42 Cape Verde 542 5 Tanzania 509 21 Sao Tome and Principe 499 12 Togo 487 13 Yemen 482 111 Réunion 480 1 Benin 461 3 Taiwan 443 7 Rwanda 431 2 Malawi 409 4 Mozambique 409 2 Liberia 345 30 Mauritius 337 10 Isle of Man 336 24 Vietnam 329 - Montenegro 324 9 Eswatini 322 3 Zimbabwe 279 4 Libya 256 5 Myanmar 236 6 Martinique 202 14 Faroe Islands 187 - Gibraltar 173 - Guadeloupe 164 14 Cayman Islands 164 1 Guyana 153 12 Bermuda 141 9 Brunei 141 2 Comoros 141 2 Syria 125 7 Cambodia 125 - Trinidad and Tobago 117 8 N. Cyprus 108 4 Bahamas 102 11 Aruba 101 3 Monaco 99 4 Barbados 92 7 Suriname 90 1 Angola 88 4 Burundi 83 1 Liechtenstein 82 1 Sint Maarten 77 15 Saint Martin 41 3 Botswana 40 1 Antigua and Barbuda 26 3 Gambia 26 3 Curaçao 21 1 Belize 19 2 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Montserrat 11 1 British Virgin Islands 8 1 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)