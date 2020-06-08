FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.01 million, death toll over 403,300

June 8 (Reuters) - More than 7.01 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 403,338 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0530 GMT on Monday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES TERRITORIES United States 110,320 1,949,143 Brazil 37,312 685,427 Russia 5,859 467,673 United Kingdom 40,542 286,194 Spain 27,136 259,404 India 6,929 246,628 Italy 33,899 234,998 Peru 5,465 196,515 France 29,155 190,974 Germany 8,653 184,048 Iran 8,281 171,789 Turkey 4,692 170,132 Chile 2,290 134,150 Mexico 13,699 117,103 Saudi Arabia 712 101,914 Pakistan 2,002 98,943 Canada 7,800 95,666 Mainland China 4,634 83,040 Qatar 54 68,790 Bangladesh 888 65,769 Belgium 9,595 59,226 Belarus 269 48,630 South Africa 998 48,285 Netherlands 6,013 47,574 Sweden 4,659 44,730 Ecuador 3,621 43,120 Colombia 1,259 39,236 United Arab 276 38,808 Emirates Singapore 25 37,910 Portugal 1,479 34,693 Egypt 1,237 34,079 Kuwait 264 31,848 Indonesia 1,851 31,186 Switzerland 1,661 30,965 Ukraine 773 26,449 Poland 1,145 26,249 Ireland 1,679 25,201 Argentina 664 22,794 Philippines 994 21,340 Romania 1,326 20,479 Afghanistan 357 20,342 Dominican 538 19,600 Republic Japan 929 17,914 Israel 298 17,863 Oman 75 16,882 Austria 672 16,854 Panama 393 16,425 Bahrain 26 14,763 Bolivia 465 13,643 Armenia 200 13,130 Kazakhstan 53 12,694 Nigeria 354 12,486 Iraq 346 12,336 Denmark 589 11,948 Serbia 249 11,823 South Korea 273 11,776 Algeria 707 10,154 Moldova 341 9,700 Czech Republic 327 9,574 Ghana 44 9,462 Norway 238 8,510 Malaysia 117 8,322 Morocco 208 8,224 Cameroon 212 7,305 Australia 102 7,260 Guatemala 252 7,055 Finland 323 6,981 Honduras 258 6,327 Sudan 359 6,081 Tajikistan 48 4,529 Senegal 49 4,328 Djibouti 28 4,207 Uzbekistan 17 4,181 Guinea 23 4,117 Luxembourg 110 4,039 Democratic 85 4,016 Republic of the Congo Hungary 546 4,008 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Ivory Coast 36 3,739 Nepal 13 3,448 Thailand 58 3,112 Gabon 21 3,101 North 153 3,026 Macedonia El Salvador 55 3,015 Greece 180 2,997 Haiti 50 2,924 Kenya 84 2,767 Bulgaria 160 2,711 Bosnia 160 2,678 Venezuela 22 2,377 Somalia 83 2,334 Croatia 104 2,247 Cuba 83 2,191 Mayotte 25 2,079 Ethiopia 27 2,020 Kyrgyzstan 22 2,007 Estonia 69 1,939 Maldives 7 1,901 Sri Lanka 11 1,819 Iceland 10 1,807 Lithuania 71 1,714 Central 5 1,634 African Republic Mali 90 1,533 Slovakia 28 1,528 New Zealand 22 1,504 Slovenia 109 1,485 Guinea-Bissau 12 1,368 Lebanon 30 1,331 Costa Rica 10 1,318 South Sudan 14 1,317 Albania 34 1,246 Kosovo 30 1,142 Paraguay 11 1,135 Zambia 7 1,111 Hong Kong 4 1,107 Latvia 25 1,088 Tunisia 49 1,087 Mauritania 55 1,049 Equatorial 12 1,043 Guinea Niger 65 973 Sierra Leone 48 969 Cyprus 18 964 Madagascar 9 957 Burkina Faso 53 889 Nicaragua 18 885 Andorra 51 852 Uruguay 23 845 Chad 69 837 Jordan 9 808 Georgia 12 730 French Guiana 1 689 Republic of 22 683 the Congo San Marino 42 680 Palestinian 5 643 Territories Malta 9 629 Uganda 0 616 Jamaica 10 596 Channel 43 563 Islands Cape Verde 5 554 Tanzania 21 509 Sao Tome and 12 499 Principe Togo 13 495 Yemen 112 484 Réunion 1 480 Benin 3 461 Taiwan 7 443 Malawi 4 438 Rwanda 2 431 Mozambique 2 424 Liberia 30 359 Mauritius 10 337 Isle of Man 24 336 Eswatini 3 333 Vietnam 0 329 Montenegro 9 324 Zimbabwe 4 282 Libya 5 256 Myanmar 6 240 Martinique 14 202 Faroe Islands 0 187 Gibraltar 0 173 Guadeloupe 14 164 Cayman Islands 1 164 Guyana 12 154 Bermuda 9 141 Syria 7 141 Comoros 2 141 Brunei 2 141 Cambodia 0 125 Trinidad and 8 117 Tobago N. Cyprus 4 108 Bahamas 11 102 Aruba 3 101 Suriname 1 100 Monaco 4 99 Barbados 7 92 Angola 4 91 Burundi 1 83 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Saint Martin 3 41 Botswana 1 40 Gambia 3 26 Antigua and 3 26 Barbuda Curaçao 1 21 Belize 2 19 Turks and 1 12 Caicos Montserrat 1 11 Western Sahara 1 9 British Virgin 1 8 Islands Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry and Uttaresh.V)