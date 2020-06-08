Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.01 million, death toll over 403,300

    June 8 (Reuters) - More than 7.01
million people have been reported infected
with the new coronavirus globally and
403,338 have died, a Reuters tally showed.
Infections have been reported in more than
210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China last
December.
    For an interactive graphic tracking
the global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click on COVID-19
MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
 for a case tracker.
    Here are countries that reported
deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 0530 GMT on Monday.
    
    
 COUNTRIES AND   TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL CASES
 TERRITORIES                   
 United States        110,320    1,949,143
 Brazil                37,312      685,427
 Russia                 5,859      467,673
 United Kingdom        40,542      286,194
 Spain                 27,136      259,404
 India                  6,929      246,628
 Italy                 33,899      234,998
 Peru                   5,465      196,515
 France                29,155      190,974
 Germany                8,653      184,048
 Iran                   8,281      171,789
 Turkey                 4,692      170,132
 Chile                  2,290      134,150
 Mexico                13,699      117,103
 Saudi Arabia             712      101,914
 Pakistan               2,002       98,943
 Canada                 7,800       95,666
 Mainland China         4,634       83,040
 Qatar                     54       68,790
 Bangladesh               888       65,769
 Belgium                9,595       59,226
 Belarus                  269       48,630
 South Africa             998       48,285
 Netherlands            6,013       47,574
 Sweden                 4,659       44,730
 Ecuador                3,621       43,120
 Colombia               1,259       39,236
 United Arab              276       38,808
 Emirates                      
 Singapore                 25       37,910
 Portugal               1,479       34,693
 Egypt                  1,237       34,079
 Kuwait                   264       31,848
 Indonesia              1,851       31,186
 Switzerland            1,661       30,965
 Ukraine                  773       26,449
 Poland                 1,145       26,249
 Ireland                1,679       25,201
 Argentina                664       22,794
 Philippines              994       21,340
 Romania                1,326       20,479
 Afghanistan              357       20,342
 Dominican                538       19,600
 Republic                      
 Japan                    929       17,914
 Israel                   298       17,863
 Oman                      75       16,882
 Austria                  672       16,854
 Panama                   393       16,425
 Bahrain                   26       14,763
 Bolivia                  465       13,643
 Armenia                  200       13,130
 Kazakhstan                53       12,694
 Nigeria                  354       12,486
 Iraq                     346       12,336
 Denmark                  589       11,948
 Serbia                   249       11,823
 South Korea              273       11,776
 Algeria                  707       10,154
 Moldova                  341        9,700
 Czech Republic           327        9,574
 Ghana                     44        9,462
 Norway                   238        8,510
 Malaysia                 117        8,322
 Morocco                  208        8,224
 Cameroon                 212        7,305
 Australia                102        7,260
 Guatemala                252        7,055
 Finland                  323        6,981
 Honduras                 258        6,327
 Sudan                    359        6,081
 Tajikistan                48        4,529
 Senegal                   49        4,328
 Djibouti                  28        4,207
 Uzbekistan                17        4,181
 Guinea                    23        4,117
 Luxembourg               110        4,039
 Democratic                85        4,016
 Republic of                   
 the Congo                     
 Hungary                  546        4,008
 Azerbaijan                49        3,982
 Ivory Coast               36        3,739
 Nepal                     13        3,448
 Thailand                  58        3,112
 Gabon                     21        3,101
 North                    153        3,026
 Macedonia                     
 El Salvador               55        3,015
 Greece                   180        2,997
 Haiti                     50        2,924
 Kenya                     84        2,767
 Bulgaria                 160        2,711
 Bosnia                   160        2,678
 Venezuela                 22        2,377
 Somalia                   83        2,334
 Croatia                  104        2,247
 Cuba                      83        2,191
 Mayotte                   25        2,079
 Ethiopia                  27        2,020
 Kyrgyzstan                22        2,007
 Estonia                   69        1,939
 Maldives                   7        1,901
 Sri Lanka                 11        1,819
 Iceland                   10        1,807
 Lithuania                 71        1,714
 Central                    5        1,634
 African                       
 Republic                      
 Mali                      90        1,533
 Slovakia                  28        1,528
 New Zealand               22        1,504
 Slovenia                 109        1,485
 Guinea-Bissau             12        1,368
 Lebanon                   30        1,331
 Costa Rica                10        1,318
 South Sudan               14        1,317
 Albania                   34        1,246
 Kosovo                    30        1,142
 Paraguay                  11        1,135
 Zambia                     7        1,111
 Hong Kong                  4        1,107
 Latvia                    25        1,088
 Tunisia                   49        1,087
 Mauritania                55        1,049
 Equatorial                12        1,043
 Guinea                        
 Niger                     65          973
 Sierra Leone              48          969
 Cyprus                    18          964
 Madagascar                 9          957
 Burkina Faso              53          889
 Nicaragua                 18          885
 Andorra                   51          852
 Uruguay                   23          845
 Chad                      69          837
 Jordan                     9          808
 Georgia                   12          730
 French Guiana              1          689
 Republic of               22          683
 the Congo                     
 San Marino                42          680
 Palestinian                5          643
 Territories                   
 Malta                      9          629
 Uganda                     0          616
 Jamaica                   10          596
 Channel                   43          563
 Islands                       
 Cape Verde                 5          554
 Tanzania                  21          509
 Sao Tome and              12          499
 Principe                      
 Togo                      13          495
 Yemen                    112          484
 Réunion                    1          480
 Benin                      3          461
 Taiwan                     7          443
 Malawi                     4          438
 Rwanda                     2          431
 Mozambique                 2          424
 Liberia                   30          359
 Mauritius                 10          337
 Isle of Man               24          336
 Eswatini                   3          333
 Vietnam                    0          329
 Montenegro                 9          324
 Zimbabwe                   4          282
 Libya                      5          256
 Myanmar                    6          240
 Martinique                14          202
 Faroe Islands              0          187
 Gibraltar                  0          173
 Guadeloupe                14          164
 Cayman Islands             1          164
 Guyana                    12          154
 Bermuda                    9          141
 Syria                      7          141
 Comoros                    2          141
 Brunei                     2          141
 Cambodia                   0          125
 Trinidad and               8          117
 Tobago                        
 N. Cyprus                  4          108
 Bahamas                   11          102
 Aruba                      3          101
 Suriname                   1          100
 Monaco                     4           99
 Barbados                   7           92
 Angola                     4           91
 Burundi                    1           83
 Liechtenstein              1           82
 Sint Maarten              15           77
 Saint Martin               3           41
 Botswana                   1           40
 Gambia                     3           26
 Antigua and                3           26
 Barbuda                       
 Curaçao                    1           21
 Belize                     2           19
 Turks and                  1           12
 Caicos                        
 Montserrat                 1           11
 Western Sahara             1            9
 British Virgin             1            8
 Islands                       
 
    
    Source: Reuters tally is based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

   

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new
coronavirus                     tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
Online site for coronavirus    here
COVID-19 - Macro Vitals                   
                                          
       cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098
COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker      
                                      cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
   
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry and Uttaresh.V)
