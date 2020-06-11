Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.38 million, death toll at 415,545​

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 11 (Reuters) - More than 7.38 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
415,545​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         112,834        2,007,457       3.45
 Brazil                39,680         772,416         1.89
 Russia                6,358          493,657         0.44
 United Kingdom        41,128         290,143         6.19
 India                 7,745          276,583         0.06
 Spain                 27,136         260,134         5.8
 Italy                 34,114         235,763         5.65
 Peru                  5,903          208,823         1.85
 France                29,319         191,939         4.38
 Germany               8,707          184,918         1.05
 Iran                  8,506          177,938         1.04
 Turkey                4,746          173,036         0.58
 Chile                 2,475          148,496         1.32
 Mexico                15,357         129,184         1.22
 Pakistan              2,255          113,702         0.11
 Saudi Arabia          819            112,288         0.24
 Canada                7,960          97,125          2.15
 Mainland China        4,634          83,047          0.03
 Bangladesh            1,012          74,865          0.06
 Qatar                 66             73,595          0.24
 Belgium               9,629          59,569          8.42
 South Africa          1,162          52,991          0.2
 Belarus               288            51,066          0.3
 Netherlands           6,042          48,087          3.51
 Sweden                4,795          46,814          4.71
 Ecuador               3,720          44,440          2.18
 Colombia              1,433          43,682          0.29
 United Arab Emirates  283            39,904          0.29
 Singapore             25             38,965          0.04
 Egypt                 1,306          36,829          0.13
 Portugal              1,497          35,600          1.46
 Indonesia             1,959          34,316          0.07
 Kuwait                275            33,823          0.66
 Switzerland           1,675          31,011          1.97
 Ukraine               833            28,381          0.19
 Poland                1,206          27,842          0.32
 Argentina             735            25,987          0.17
 Ireland               1,695          25,231          3.48
 Philippines           1,027          23,732          0.1
 Afghanistan           405            22,142          0.11
 Romania               1,360          20,945          0.7
 Dominican Republic    550            20,808          0.52
 Oman                  84             18,887          0.17
 Israel                299            18,268          0.34
 Japan                 935            18,018          0.07
 Panama                413            17,889          0.99
 Austria               673            16,928          0.76
 Bahrain               30             16,200          0.19
 Iraq                  426            15,414          0.11
 Bolivia               487            14,644          0.43
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below