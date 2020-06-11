FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.43 million, death toll at 416,755

By Lynx Insight Service June 11 (Reuters) - More than 7.43 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 416,755​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 112,834 2,007,457 3.45 Brazil 39,680 772,416 1.89 Russia 6,532 502,436 0.45 United Kingdom 41,128 290,143 6.19 India 8,102 286,579 0.06 Spain 27,136 260,134 5.8 Italy 34,114 235,763 5.65 Peru 5,903 208,823 1.85 France 29,319 191,939 4.38 Germany 8,734 185,356 1.05 Iran 8,584 180,156 1.05 Turkey 4,746 173,036 0.58 Chile 2,475 148,496 1.32 Mexico 15,357 129,184 1.22 Pakistan 2,356 119,536 0.11 Saudi Arabia 857 116,021 0.25 Canada 7,960 97,125 2.15 Mainland China 4,634 83,058 0.03 Bangladesh 1,049 78,052 0.07 Qatar 69 75,071 0.25 Belgium 9,636 59,711 8.43 South Africa 1,210 55,421 0.21 Belarus 293 51,816 0.31 Netherlands 6,044 48,251 3.51 Sweden 4,830 47,030 4.75 Ecuador 3,720 44,440 2.18 Colombia 1,433 43,682 0.29 United Arab Emirates 286 40,983 0.3 Singapore 25 39,387 0.04 Egypt 1,342 38,284 0.14 Portugal 1,504 35,910 1.46 Indonesia 2,000 35,295 0.07 Kuwait 279 34,432 0.67 Switzerland 1,675 31,044 1.97 Ukraine 854 29,070 0.19 Poland 1,215 28,201 0.32 Argentina 735 25,987 0.17 Ireland 1,695 25,231 3.48 Philippines 1,036 24,175 0.1 Afghanistan 405 22,142 0.11 Dominican Republic 561 21,437 0.53 Romania 1,369 21,182 0.7 Oman 89 19,954 0.18 Israel 300 18,461 0.34 Japan 935 18,059 0.07 Panama 413 17,889 0.99 Austria 674 16,938 0.76 Bahrain 30 16,200 0.19 Iraq 426 15,414 0.11 Bolivia 512 15,281 0.45 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.