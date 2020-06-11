Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.43 million, death toll at 416,755

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 11 (Reuters) - More than 7.43 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
416,755​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         112,834        2,007,457       3.45
 Brazil                39,680         772,416         1.89
 Russia                6,532          502,436         0.45
 United Kingdom        41,128         290,143         6.19
 India                 8,102          286,579         0.06
 Spain                 27,136         260,134         5.8
 Italy                 34,114         235,763         5.65
 Peru                  5,903          208,823         1.85
 France                29,319         191,939         4.38
 Germany               8,734          185,356         1.05
 Iran                  8,584          180,156         1.05
 Turkey                4,746          173,036         0.58
 Chile                 2,475          148,496         1.32
 Mexico                15,357         129,184         1.22
 Pakistan              2,356          119,536         0.11
 Saudi Arabia          857            116,021         0.25
 Canada                7,960          97,125          2.15
 Mainland China        4,634          83,058          0.03
 Bangladesh            1,049          78,052          0.07
 Qatar                 69             75,071          0.25
 Belgium               9,636          59,711          8.43
 South Africa          1,210          55,421          0.21
 Belarus               293            51,816          0.31
 Netherlands           6,044          48,251          3.51
 Sweden                4,830          47,030          4.75
 Ecuador               3,720          44,440          2.18
 Colombia              1,433          43,682          0.29
 United Arab Emirates  286            40,983          0.3
 Singapore             25             39,387          0.04
 Egypt                 1,342          38,284          0.14
 Portugal              1,504          35,910          1.46
 Indonesia             2,000          35,295          0.07
 Kuwait                279            34,432          0.67
 Switzerland           1,675          31,044          1.97
 Ukraine               854            29,070          0.19
 Poland                1,215          28,201          0.32
 Argentina             735            25,987          0.17
 Ireland               1,695          25,231          3.48
 Philippines           1,036          24,175          0.1
 Afghanistan           405            22,142          0.11
 Dominican Republic    561            21,437          0.53
 Romania               1,369          21,182          0.7
 Oman                  89             19,954          0.18
 Israel                300            18,461          0.34
 Japan                 935            18,059          0.07
 Panama                413            17,889          0.99
 Austria               674            16,938          0.76
 Bahrain               30             16,200          0.19
 Iraq                  426            15,414          0.11
 Bolivia               512            15,281          0.45
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
