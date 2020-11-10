Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.74 million, death toll at 1,260,738

FILE PHOTO: People wait to cast their votes during parliamentary elections, amid fears over rising number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in Amman, Jordan November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

(Reuters) - More than 50.74 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,260,738 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.