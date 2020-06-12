FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.52 million, death toll at 420,383

By Lynx Insight Service June 12 (Reuters) - More than 7.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 420,383​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 113,738 2,030,723 3.48 Brazil 40,919 802,828 1.95 Russia 6,532 502,436 0.45 United Kingdom 41,279 291,409 6.21 India 8,102 286,579 0.06 Spain 27,136 260,561 5.8 Italy 34,167 236,142 5.65 Peru 6,109 214,788 1.91 France 29,346 192,364 4.38 Germany 8,734 185,356 1.05 Iran 8,584 180,156 1.05 Turkey 4,763 174,023 0.58 Chile 2,648 154,092 1.41 Mexico 15,944 133,974 1.26 Pakistan 2,356 119,536 0.11 Saudi Arabia 857 116,021 0.25 Canada 7,994 97,530 2.16 Mainland China 4,634 83,058 0.03 Bangladesh 1,049 78,052 0.07 Qatar 69 75,071 0.25 Belgium 9,636 59,711 8.43 South Africa 1,210 58,568 0.21 Belarus 293 51,816 0.31 Netherlands 6,044 48,251 3.51 Sweden 4,830 47,030 4.75 Colombia 1,488 45,212 0.3 Ecuador 3,768 45,082 2.21 United Arab Emirates 286 40,986 0.3 Egypt 1,342 39,726 0.14 Singapore 25 39,387 0.04 Portugal 1,504 35,910 1.46 Indonesia 2,000 35,295 0.07 Kuwait 279 34,432 0.67 Switzerland 1,675 31,044 1.97 Ukraine 854 29,070 0.19 Poland 1,215 28,201 0.32 Argentina 765 27,373 0.17 Ireland 1,703 25,238 3.5 Philippines 1,036 24,175 0.1 Afghanistan 424 22,890 0.11 Dominican Republic 561 21,437 0.53 Romania 1,369 21,182 0.7 Oman 89 19,954 0.18 Panama 418 18,586 1 Israel 300 18,461 0.34 Japan 935 18,059 0.07 Austria 674 16,955 0.76 Iraq 457 16,675 0.12 Bahrain 34 16,667 0.22 Bolivia 512 15,281 0.45 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.