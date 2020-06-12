FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.57 million, death toll at 421,641

By Lynx Insight Service June 12 (Reuters) - More than 7.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 421,641​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 113,741 2,031,070 3.48 Brazil 40,919 802,828 1.95 Russia 6,715 511,423 0.46 India 8,498 297,535 0.06 United Kingdom 41,481 292,950 6.24 Spain 27,136 260,561 5.8 Italy 34,167 236,142 5.65 Peru 6,109 214,788 1.91 France 29,346 192,364 4.38 Germany 8,744 185,878 1.05 Iran 8,659 182,525 1.06 Turkey 4,763 174,023 0.58 Chile 2,648 154,092 1.41 Mexico 15,944 133,974 1.26 Pakistan 2,463 125,933 0.12 Saudi Arabia 857 116,021 0.25 Canada 7,994 97,530 2.16 Mainland China 4,634 83,065 0.03 Bangladesh 1,095 81,523 0.07 Qatar 70 76,588 0.25 Belgium 9,646 59,819 8.44 South Africa 1,210 58,568 0.21 Belarus 298 52,520 0.31 Netherlands 6,053 48,461 3.51 Sweden 4,830 47,030 4.75 Colombia 1,488 45,212 0.3 Ecuador 3,768 45,082 2.21 United Arab Emirates 286 40,986 0.3 Singapore 25 39,850 0.04 Egypt 1,342 39,726 0.14 Indonesia 2,048 36,406 0.08 Portugal 1,505 36,180 1.46 Kuwait 285 34,952 0.69 Switzerland 1,677 31,063 1.97 Ukraine 870 29,753 0.19 Poland 1,222 28,577 0.32 Argentina 765 27,373 0.17 Ireland 1,703 25,238 3.5 Philippines 1,052 24,787 0.1 Afghanistan 424 22,890 0.11 Dominican Republic 561 21,437 0.53 Romania 1,380 21,404 0.71 Oman 96 21,071 0.2 Panama 418 18,586 1 Israel 300 18,461 0.34 Japan 938 18,116 0.07 Austria 675 16,966 0.76 Iraq 457 16,675 0.12 Bahrain 34 16,667 0.22 Bolivia 533 16,165 0.47 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.