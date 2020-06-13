Healthcare
June 13, 2020 / 10:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.72 million, death toll at 426,665

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - More than 7.72 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 426,665​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         114,503        2,056,700       3.5
 Brazil                41,828         828,810         2
 Russia                6,829          520,129         0.47
 India                 8,884          308,993         0.07
 United Kingdom        41,662         294,375         6.27
 Spain                 27,136         261,459         5.8
 Italy                 34,301         236,651         5.68
 Peru                  6,308          220,749         1.97
 France                29,398         193,616         4.39
 Germany               8,750          185,851         1.06
 Iran                  8,730          184,955         1.07
 Turkey                4,778          175,218         0.58
 Chile                 3,101          167,355         1.66
 Mexico                16,448         139,196         1.3
 Pakistan              2,551          132,405         0.12
 Saudi Arabia          893            119,942         0.26
 Canada                8,049          97,943          2.17
 Bangladesh            1,139          84,379          0.07
 Mainland China        4,634          83,076          0.03
 Qatar                 70             78,416          0.25
 South Africa          1,354          61,927          0.23
 Belgium               9,646          59,819          8.44
 Belarus               303            53,241          0.32
 Sweden                4,874          50,931          4.79
 Netherlands           6,057          48,640          3.52
 Colombia              1,545          46,858          0.31
 Ecuador               3,874          46,356          2.27
 United Arab Emirates  288            41,990          0.3
 Egypt                 1,422          41,303          0.14
 Singapore             25             40,197          0.04
 Indonesia             2,091          37,420          0.08
 Portugal              1,512          36,463          1.47
 Kuwait                289            35,466          0.7
 Switzerland           1,677          31,094          1.97
 Ukraine               880            30,506          0.2
 Poland                1,237          29,017          0.33
 Argentina             785            28,764          0.18
 Philippines           1,074          25,392          0.1
 Ireland               1,705          25,295          3.5
 Afghanistan           446            23,546          0.12
 Dominican Republic    577            22,572          0.54
 Oman                  99             22,077          0.2
 Romania               1,394          21,679          0.72
 Panama                421            19,211          1.01
 Iraq                  549            18,950          0.14
 Israel                300            18,701          0.34
 Japan                 940            18,166          0.07
 Bahrain               37             17,834          0.24
 Austria               677            17,001          0.77
 Bolivia               559            16,929          0.49
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.

 (Editing by Daniel Wallis)
