FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.72 million, death toll at 426,665

By Lynx Insight Service NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - More than 7.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 426,665​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 114,503 2,056,700 3.5 Brazil 41,828 828,810 2 Russia 6,829 520,129 0.47 India 8,884 308,993 0.07 United Kingdom 41,662 294,375 6.27 Spain 27,136 261,459 5.8 Italy 34,301 236,651 5.68 Peru 6,308 220,749 1.97 France 29,398 193,616 4.39 Germany 8,750 185,851 1.06 Iran 8,730 184,955 1.07 Turkey 4,778 175,218 0.58 Chile 3,101 167,355 1.66 Mexico 16,448 139,196 1.3 Pakistan 2,551 132,405 0.12 Saudi Arabia 893 119,942 0.26 Canada 8,049 97,943 2.17 Bangladesh 1,139 84,379 0.07 Mainland China 4,634 83,076 0.03 Qatar 70 78,416 0.25 South Africa 1,354 61,927 0.23 Belgium 9,646 59,819 8.44 Belarus 303 53,241 0.32 Sweden 4,874 50,931 4.79 Netherlands 6,057 48,640 3.52 Colombia 1,545 46,858 0.31 Ecuador 3,874 46,356 2.27 United Arab Emirates 288 41,990 0.3 Egypt 1,422 41,303 0.14 Singapore 25 40,197 0.04 Indonesia 2,091 37,420 0.08 Portugal 1,512 36,463 1.47 Kuwait 289 35,466 0.7 Switzerland 1,677 31,094 1.97 Ukraine 880 30,506 0.2 Poland 1,237 29,017 0.33 Argentina 785 28,764 0.18 Philippines 1,074 25,392 0.1 Ireland 1,705 25,295 3.5 Afghanistan 446 23,546 0.12 Dominican Republic 577 22,572 0.54 Oman 99 22,077 0.2 Romania 1,394 21,679 0.72 Panama 421 19,211 1.01 Iraq 549 18,950 0.14 Israel 300 18,701 0.34 Japan 940 18,166 0.07 Bahrain 37 17,834 0.24 Austria 677 17,001 0.77 Bolivia 559 16,929 0.49 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing by Daniel Wallis)