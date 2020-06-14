Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.78 million, death toll at 428,995

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - More than 7.78 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 428,995​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         115,160        2,080,631       3.53
 Brazil                42,720         850,514         2.04
 Russia                6,829          520,129         0.47
 India                 8,884          308,993         0.07
 United Kingdom        41,662         294,375         6.27
 Spain                 27,136         261,459         5.8
 Italy                 34,301         236,651         5.68
 Peru                  6,498          225,132         2.03
 France                29,398         193,616         4.39
 Germany               8,750          185,920         1.06
 Iran                  8,730          184,955         1.07
 Turkey                4,792          176,677         0.58
 Chile                 3,101          167,355         1.66
 Mexico                16,872         142,690         1.34
 Pakistan              2,551          132,405         0.12
 Saudi Arabia          893            119,942         0.26
 Canada                8,049          97,943          2.17
 Bangladesh            1,139          84,379          0.07
 Mainland China        4,634          83,076          0.03
 Qatar                 70             78,416          0.25
 South Africa          1,354          61,927          0.23
 Belgium               9,646          59,819          8.44
 Belarus               303            53,241          0.32
 Sweden                4,874          50,931          4.79
 Colombia              1,592          48,746          0.32
 Netherlands           6,057          48,640          3.52
 Ecuador               3,874          46,356          2.27
 United Arab Emirates  288            41,990          0.3
 Egypt                 1,422          41,303          0.14
 Singapore             25             40,197          0.04
 Indonesia             2,091          37,420          0.08
 Portugal              1,512          36,463          1.47
 Kuwait                289            35,466          0.7
 Switzerland           1,677          31,094          1.97
 Ukraine               880            30,506          0.2
 Argentina             815            30,295          0.18
 Poland                1,237          29,017          0.33
 Philippines           1,074          25,392          0.1
 Ireland               1,705          25,295          3.5
 Afghanistan           446            23,546          0.12
 Dominican Republic    577            22,572          0.54
 Oman                  99             22,077          0.2
 Romania               1,394          21,679          0.72
 Panama                429            20,059          1.03
 Iraq                  549            18,950          0.14
 Israel                300            18,701          0.34
 Japan                 940            18,166          0.07
 Bolivia               585            17,842          0.52
 Bahrain               37             17,834          0.24
 Austria               677            17,001          0.77
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
