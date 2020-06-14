Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.86 million, death toll at 430,501

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - More than 7.86 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 430,501​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         115,217        2,082,237       3.53
 Brazil                42,720         850,514         2.04
 Russia                6,948          528,964         0.48
 India                 9,195          320,922         0.07
 United Kingdom        41,698         295,889         6.27
 Spain                 27,136         261,459         5.8
 Italy                 34,345         236,989         5.68
 Peru                  6,498          225,132         2.03
 France                29,398         193,616         4.39
 Iran                  8,837          187,427         1.08
 Germany               8,750          185,920         1.06
 Turkey                4,807          178,239         0.58
 Chile                 3,323          174,293         1.77
 Mexico                16,872         142,690         1.34
 Pakistan              2,632          139,230         0.12
 Saudi Arabia          933            124,175         0.28
 Canada                8,107          98,410          2.19
 Bangladesh            1,171          87,520          0.07
 Mainland China        4,634          83,133          0.03
 Qatar                 73             79,602          0.26
 South Africa          1,423          65,736          0.25
 Belgium               9,646          59,819          8.44
 Belarus               308            53,973          0.32
 Sweden                4,874          51,614          4.79
 Netherlands           6,059          48,783          3.52
 Colombia              1,592          48,746          0.32
 Ecuador               3,896          46,751          2.28
 Egypt                 1,484          42,980          0.15
 United Arab Emirates  288            41,990          0.3
 Singapore             26             40,604          0.05
 Indonesia             2,134          38,277          0.08
 Portugal              1,517          36,690          1.48
 Kuwait                296            35,920          0.72
 Ukraine               889            31,154          0.2
 Switzerland           1,677          31,117          1.97
 Argentina             815            30,295          0.18
 Poland                1,247          29,392          0.33
 Philippines           1,088          25,930          0.1
 Ireland               1,706          25,303          3.51
 Afghanistan           451            24,102          0.12
 Oman                  104            23,481          0.22
 Dominican Republic    577            22,572          0.54
 Romania               1,410          21,999          0.72
 Panama                429            20,059          1.03
 Israel                300            19,008          0.34
 Iraq                  549            18,950          0.14
 Japan                 940            18,241          0.07
 Bolivia               585            17,842          0.52
 Bahrain               41             17,834          0.26
 Austria               677            17,032          0.77
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.

 (Editing by Daniel Wallis)
