FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.86 million, death toll at 430,501

By Lynx Insight Service NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - More than 7.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 430,501​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 115,217 2,082,237 3.53 Brazil 42,720 850,514 2.04 Russia 6,948 528,964 0.48 India 9,195 320,922 0.07 United Kingdom 41,698 295,889 6.27 Spain 27,136 261,459 5.8 Italy 34,345 236,989 5.68 Peru 6,498 225,132 2.03 France 29,398 193,616 4.39 Iran 8,837 187,427 1.08 Germany 8,750 185,920 1.06 Turkey 4,807 178,239 0.58 Chile 3,323 174,293 1.77 Mexico 16,872 142,690 1.34 Pakistan 2,632 139,230 0.12 Saudi Arabia 933 124,175 0.28 Canada 8,107 98,410 2.19 Bangladesh 1,171 87,520 0.07 Mainland China 4,634 83,133 0.03 Qatar 73 79,602 0.26 South Africa 1,423 65,736 0.25 Belgium 9,646 59,819 8.44 Belarus 308 53,973 0.32 Sweden 4,874 51,614 4.79 Netherlands 6,059 48,783 3.52 Colombia 1,592 48,746 0.32 Ecuador 3,896 46,751 2.28 Egypt 1,484 42,980 0.15 United Arab Emirates 288 41,990 0.3 Singapore 26 40,604 0.05 Indonesia 2,134 38,277 0.08 Portugal 1,517 36,690 1.48 Kuwait 296 35,920 0.72 Ukraine 889 31,154 0.2 Switzerland 1,677 31,117 1.97 Argentina 815 30,295 0.18 Poland 1,247 29,392 0.33 Philippines 1,088 25,930 0.1 Ireland 1,706 25,303 3.51 Afghanistan 451 24,102 0.12 Oman 104 23,481 0.22 Dominican Republic 577 22,572 0.54 Romania 1,410 21,999 0.72 Panama 429 20,059 1.03 Israel 300 19,008 0.34 Iraq 549 18,950 0.14 Japan 940 18,241 0.07 Bolivia 585 17,842 0.52 Bahrain 41 17,834 0.26 Austria 677 17,032 0.77 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing by Daniel Wallis)