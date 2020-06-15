Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.93 million, death toll at 432,514

    June 15 (Reuters) - More than 7.93 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
432,514​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         115,525        2,101,438       3.54
 Brazil                43,332         867,624         2.07
 Russia                6,948          528,964         0.48
 India                 9,520          332,424         0.07
 United Kingdom        41,698         295,889         6.27
 Spain                 27,136         261,459         5.8
 Italy                 34,345         236,989         5.68
 Peru                  6,688          229,736         2.09
 France                29,398         193,616         4.39
 Iran                  8,837          187,427         1.08
 Germany               8,750          185,920         1.06
 Turkey                4,807          178,239         0.58
 Chile                 3,323          174,293         1.77
 Mexico                17,141         146,837         1.36
 Pakistan              2,729          144,478         0.13
 Saudi Arabia          933            124,175         0.28
 Canada                8,146          98,787          2.2
 Bangladesh            1,171          87,520          0.07
 Mainland China        4,634          83,182          0.03
 Qatar                 73             79,602          0.26
 South Africa          1,423          65,736          0.25
 Belgium               9,646          59,819          8.44
 Belarus               308            53,973          0.32
 Sweden                4,874          51,614          4.79
 Colombia              1,667          50,939          0.34
 Netherlands           6,059          48,783          3.52
 Ecuador               3,896          46,751          2.28
 Egypt                 1,484          42,980          0.15
 United Arab Emirates  288            41,990          0.3
 Singapore             26             40,604          0.05
 Indonesia             2,134          38,277          0.08
 Portugal              1,517          36,690          1.48
 Kuwait                296            35,920          0.72
 Argentina             833            31,577          0.19
 Ukraine               889            31,154          0.2
 Switzerland           1,677          31,117          1.97
 Poland                1,247          29,392          0.33
 Philippines           1,088          25,930          0.1
 Ireland               1,706          25,303          3.51
 Afghanistan           451            24,102          0.12
 Oman                  104            23,481          0.22
 Dominican Republic    592            22,962          0.56
 Romania               1,410          21,999          0.72
 Panama                437            20,686          1.05
 Israel                300            19,008          0.34
 Iraq                  549            18,950          0.14
 Bolivia               611            18,459          0.54
 Bahrain               41             18,348          0.26
 Japan                 940            18,295          0.07
 Austria               677            17,032          0.77
