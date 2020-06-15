FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.96 million, death toll at 433,291

By Lynx Insight Service June 15 (Reuters) - More than 7.96 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 433,291​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 115,706 2,102,463 3.54 Brazil 43,332 867,624 2.07 Russia 7,091 537,210 0.49 India 9,520 332,424 0.07 United Kingdom 41,698 295,889 6.27 Spain 27,136 261,459 5.8 Italy 34,345 236,989 5.68 Peru 6,688 229,736 2.09 France 29,398 193,616 4.39 Iran 8,837 187,427 1.08 Germany 8,766 186,251 1.06 Turkey 4,807 178,239 0.58 Chile 3,323 174,293 1.77 Mexico 17,141 146,837 1.36 Pakistan 2,729 144,478 0.13 Saudi Arabia 933 124,175 0.28 Canada 8,146 98,787 2.2 Bangladesh 1,209 90,619 0.07 Mainland China 4,634 83,181 0.03 Qatar 73 79,602 0.26 South Africa 1,480 70,038 0.26 Belgium 9,661 59,890 8.45 Belarus 308 53,973 0.32 Sweden 4,891 52,383 4.81 Colombia 1,667 50,939 0.34 Netherlands 6,065 48,948 3.52 Ecuador 3,896 46,751 2.28 Egypt 1,575 44,598 0.16 United Arab Emirates 288 41,990 0.3 Singapore 26 40,818 0.05 Indonesia 2,198 39,294 0.08 Portugal 1,520 37,036 1.48 Kuwait 296 35,920 0.72 Ukraine 901 31,810 0.2 Argentina 833 31,577 0.19 Switzerland 1,677 31,131 1.97 Poland 1,256 29,788 0.33 Nigeria 420 26,085 0.02 Philippines 1,088 25,930 0.1 Ireland 1,706 25,303 3.51 Oman 108 24,524 0.22 Afghanistan 451 24,102 0.12 Dominican Republic 592 22,962 0.56 Romania 1,427 22,165 0.73 Panama 437 20,686 1.05 Israel 300 19,008 0.34 Iraq 549 18,950 0.14 Bolivia 611 18,459 0.54 Bahrain 46 18,348 0.29 Japan 942 18,313 0.07 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.