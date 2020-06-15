Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.96 million, death toll at 433,291

    June 15 (Reuters) - More than 7.96 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
433,291​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         115,706        2,102,463       3.54
 Brazil                43,332         867,624         2.07
 Russia                7,091          537,210         0.49
 India                 9,520          332,424         0.07
 United Kingdom        41,698         295,889         6.27
 Spain                 27,136         261,459         5.8
 Italy                 34,345         236,989         5.68
 Peru                  6,688          229,736         2.09
 France                29,398         193,616         4.39
 Iran                  8,837          187,427         1.08
 Germany               8,766          186,251         1.06
 Turkey                4,807          178,239         0.58
 Chile                 3,323          174,293         1.77
 Mexico                17,141         146,837         1.36
 Pakistan              2,729          144,478         0.13
 Saudi Arabia          933            124,175         0.28
 Canada                8,146          98,787          2.2
 Bangladesh            1,209          90,619          0.07
 Mainland China        4,634          83,181          0.03
 Qatar                 73             79,602          0.26
 South Africa          1,480          70,038          0.26
 Belgium               9,661          59,890          8.45
 Belarus               308            53,973          0.32
 Sweden                4,891          52,383          4.81
 Colombia              1,667          50,939          0.34
 Netherlands           6,065          48,948          3.52
 Ecuador               3,896          46,751          2.28
 Egypt                 1,575          44,598          0.16
 United Arab Emirates  288            41,990          0.3
 Singapore             26             40,818          0.05
 Indonesia             2,198          39,294          0.08
 Portugal              1,520          37,036          1.48
 Kuwait                296            35,920          0.72
 Ukraine               901            31,810          0.2
 Argentina             833            31,577          0.19
 Switzerland           1,677          31,131          1.97
 Poland                1,256          29,788          0.33
 Nigeria               420            26,085          0.02
 Philippines           1,088          25,930          0.1
 Ireland               1,706          25,303          3.51
 Oman                  108            24,524          0.22
 Afghanistan           451            24,102          0.12
 Dominican Republic    592            22,962          0.56
 Romania               1,427          22,165          0.73
 Panama                437            20,686          1.05
 Israel                300            19,008          0.34
 Iraq                  549            18,950          0.14
 Bolivia               611            18,459          0.54
 Bahrain               46             18,348          0.29
 Japan                 942            18,313          0.07
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
