Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.03 million, death toll at 433,799

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 15 (Reuters) - More than 8.03 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
433,799​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         115,706        2,102,463       3.54
 Brazil                43,332         867,624         2.07
 Russia                7,091          537,210         0.49
 India                 9,520          332,424         0.07
 United Kingdom        41,698         295,889         6.27
 Spain                 27,136         261,963         5.8
 Italy                 34,371         237,290         5.69
 Peru                  6,688          229,736         2.09
 France                29,398         193,616         4.39
 Iran                  8,950          189,876         1.09
 Germany               8,767          186,414         1.06
 Turkey                4,825          179,831         0.59
 Chile                 3,362          179,436         1.8
 Mexico                17,141         146,837         1.36
 Pakistan              2,729          144,478         0.13
 Saudi Arabia          1,011          132,048         0.3
 Canada                8,146          98,787          2.2
 Bangladesh            1,209          90,619          0.07
 Mainland China        4,634          83,181          0.03
 Qatar                 76             80,876          0.27
 Kuwait                298            72,351          0.72
 South Africa          1,480          70,038          0.26
 Belgium               9,661          59,890          8.45
 Belarus               312            54,680          0.33
 Sweden                4,891          52,383          4.81
 Colombia              1,667          50,939          0.34
 Netherlands           6,065          48,948          3.52
 Ecuador               3,929          47,322          2.3
 Egypt                 1,575          44,598          0.16
 United Arab Emirates  291            42,332          0.3
 Singapore             26             40,818          0.05
 Indonesia             2,198          39,294          0.08
 Portugal              1,520          37,036          1.48
 Ukraine               901            31,810          0.2
 Argentina             833            31,577          0.19
 Iraq                  652            31,315          0.17
 Switzerland           1,677          31,131          1.97
 Poland                1,256          29,788          0.33
 Philippines           1,088          25,930          0.1
 Afghanistan           476            25,527          0.13
 Ireland               1,706          25,321          3.51
 Oman                  108            24,524          0.22
 Dominican Republic    605            23,271          0.57
 Romania               1,427          22,165          0.73
 Panama                437            20,686          1.05
 Israel                302            19,237          0.34
 Bahrain               46             18,544          0.29
 Bolivia               611            18,459          0.54
 Japan                 942            18,313          0.07
 Austria               678            17,087          0.77
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 2200 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below