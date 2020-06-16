FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.04 million, death toll at 435,682

By Lynx Insight Service June 16 (Reuters) - More than 8.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 435,682​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 116,108 2,122,766 3.55 Brazil 43,959 888,271 2.1 Russia 7,091 537,210 0.49 India 9,520 332,424 0.07 United Kingdom 41,736 296,857 6.28 Spain 27,136 261,963 5.8 Italy 34,371 237,290 5.69 Peru 6,860 232,992 2.14 France 29,436 194,175 4.39 Iran 8,950 189,876 1.09 Germany 8,767 186,414 1.06 Turkey 4,825 179,831 0.59 Chile 3,362 179,436 1.8 Mexico 17,580 150,264 1.39 Pakistan 2,729 144,478 0.13 Saudi Arabia 1,011 132,048 0.3 Canada 8,175 99,147 2.21 Bangladesh 1,209 90,619 0.07 Mainland China 4,634 83,181 0.03 Qatar 76 80,876 0.27 South Africa 1,480 70,038 0.26 Belgium 9,661 59,890 8.45 Belarus 312 54,680 0.33 Colombia 1,726 53,063 0.35 Sweden 4,891 52,383 4.81 Netherlands 6,065 48,948 3.52 Ecuador 3,929 47,322 2.3 Egypt 1,575 44,598 0.16 United Arab Emirates 291 42,332 0.3 Singapore 26 40,818 0.05 Indonesia 2,198 39,294 0.08 Portugal 1,520 37,036 1.48 Kuwait 298 36,431 0.72 Ukraine 901 31,810 0.2 Argentina 833 31,577 0.19 Switzerland 1,677 31,131 1.97 Poland 1,256 29,788 0.33 Philippines 1,088 25,930 0.1 Afghanistan 476 25,527 0.13 Ireland 1,706 25,321 3.51 Oman 108 24,524 0.22 Dominican Republic 605 23,271 0.57 Romania 1,427 22,165 0.73 Panama 448 21,422 1.07 Iraq 652 21,315 0.17 Israel 302 19,237 0.34 Bolivia 632 19,073 0.56 Bahrain 46 18,544 0.29 Japan 942 18,313 0.07 Austria 678 17,087 0.77 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.