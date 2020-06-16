Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.06 million, death toll at 436,293

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 16 (Reuters) - More than 8.06 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
436,293​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         116,107        2,122,766       3.55
 Brazil                43,959         888,271         2.1
 Russia                7,091          537,210         0.49
 India                 9,900          343,091         0.07
 United Kingdom        41,736         296,857         6.28
 Spain                 27,136         261,963         5.8
 Italy                 34,371         237,290         5.69
 Peru                  6,860          232,992         2.14
 France                29,436         194,175         4.39
 Iran                  8,950          189,876         1.09
 Germany               8,767          186,414         1.06
 Turkey                4,825          179,831         0.59
 Chile                 3,362          179,436         1.8
 Mexico                17,580         150,264         1.39
 Pakistan              2,839          148,921         0.13
 Saudi Arabia          1,011          132,048         0.3
 Canada                8,175          99,147          2.21
 Bangladesh            1,209          90,619          0.07
 Mainland China        4,634          83,221          0.03
 Qatar                 76             80,876          0.27
 South Africa          1,568          73,533          0.27
 Belgium               9,661          59,890          8.45
 Belarus               312            54,680          0.33
 Colombia              1,726          53,063          0.35
 Sweden                4,891          52,383          4.81
 Netherlands           6,065          48,948          3.52
 Ecuador               3,929          47,322          2.3
 Egypt                 1,575          44,598          0.16
 United Arab Emirates  291            42,332          0.3
 Singapore             26             40,818          0.05
 Indonesia             2,198          39,294          0.08
 Portugal              1,520          37,036          1.48
 Kuwait                298            36,431          0.72
 Ukraine               912            32,476          0.2
 Argentina             833            31,577          0.19
 Switzerland           1,677          31,131          1.97
 Poland                1,256          29,788          0.33
 Philippines           1,098          26,420          0.1
 Afghanistan           476            25,527          0.13
 Ireland               1,706          25,321          3.51
 Oman                  108            24,524          0.22
 Dominican Republic    605            23,271          0.57
 Romania               1,427          22,165          0.73
 Panama                448            21,422          1.07
 Iraq                  652            21,315          0.17
 Israel                302            19,237          0.34
 Bolivia               632            19,073          0.56
 Bahrain               46             18,544          0.29
 Japan                 942            18,340          0.07
 Austria               678            17,087          0.77
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
