FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.1 million, death toll at 437,335

By Lynx Insight Service June 16 (Reuters) - More than 8.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 437,335​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 116,108 2,122,903 3.55 Brazil 43,959 888,271 2.1 Russia 7,284 545,458 0.5 India 9,900 343,091 0.07 United Kingdom 41,969 298,136 6.31 Spain 27,136 261,963 5.8 Italy 34,371 237,290 5.69 Peru 6,860 232,992 2.14 France 29,436 194,175 4.39 Iran 9,065 192,439 1.11 Germany 8,782 186,722 1.06 Chile 3,383 184,449 1.81 Turkey 4,825 179,831 0.59 Mexico 17,580 150,264 1.39 Pakistan 2,839 148,921 0.13 Saudi Arabia 1,052 136,315 0.31 Canada 8,175 99,147 2.21 Bangladesh 1,262 94,481 0.08 Mainland China 4,634 83,221 0.03 Qatar 76 80,876 0.27 South Africa 1,568 73,533 0.27 Belgium 9,665 59,945 8.45 Belarus 318 55,369 0.34 Sweden 4,939 53,323 4.85 Colombia 1,726 53,063 0.35 Netherlands 6,070 49,088 3.52 Ecuador 3,929 47,322 2.3 Egypt 1,575 44,598 0.16 United Arab Emirates 293 42,982 0.3 Singapore 26 40,969 0.05 Indonesia 2,231 40,400 0.08 Portugal 1,522 37,336 1.48 Kuwait 303 36,958 0.73 Argentina 854 32,785 0.19 Ukraine 912 32,476 0.2 Switzerland 1,678 31,146 1.97 Poland 1,272 30,195 0.33 Philippines 1,098 26,420 0.1 Afghanistan 489 26,310 0.13 Ireland 1,706 25,321 3.51 Oman 114 25,269 0.24 Dominican Republic 615 23,686 0.58 Iraq 712 22,700 0.19 Romania 1,437 22,415 0.74 Panama 448 21,422 1.07 Israel 302 19,338 0.34 Bahrain 46 19,327 0.29 Bolivia 632 19,073 0.56 Japan 947 18,357 0.07 Armenia 293 17,489 0.99 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1633 GMT.