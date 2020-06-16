Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.1 million, death toll at 437,335

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 16 (Reuters) - More than 8.1 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
437,335​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         116,108        2,122,903       3.55
 Brazil                43,959         888,271         2.1
 Russia                7,284          545,458         0.5
 India                 9,900          343,091         0.07
 United Kingdom        41,969         298,136         6.31
 Spain                 27,136         261,963         5.8
 Italy                 34,371         237,290         5.69
 Peru                  6,860          232,992         2.14
 France                29,436         194,175         4.39
 Iran                  9,065          192,439         1.11
 Germany               8,782          186,722         1.06
 Chile                 3,383          184,449         1.81
 Turkey                4,825          179,831         0.59
 Mexico                17,580         150,264         1.39
 Pakistan              2,839          148,921         0.13
 Saudi Arabia          1,052          136,315         0.31
 Canada                8,175          99,147          2.21
 Bangladesh            1,262          94,481          0.08
 Mainland China        4,634          83,221          0.03
 Qatar                 76             80,876          0.27
 South Africa          1,568          73,533          0.27
 Belgium               9,665          59,945          8.45
 Belarus               318            55,369          0.34
 Sweden                4,939          53,323          4.85
 Colombia              1,726          53,063          0.35
 Netherlands           6,070          49,088          3.52
 Ecuador               3,929          47,322          2.3
 Egypt                 1,575          44,598          0.16
 United Arab Emirates  293            42,982          0.3
 Singapore             26             40,969          0.05
 Indonesia             2,231          40,400          0.08
 Portugal              1,522          37,336          1.48
 Kuwait                303            36,958          0.73
 Argentina             854            32,785          0.19
 Ukraine               912            32,476          0.2
 Switzerland           1,678          31,146          1.97
 Poland                1,272          30,195          0.33
 Philippines           1,098          26,420          0.1
 Afghanistan           489            26,310          0.13
 Ireland               1,706          25,321          3.51
 Oman                  114            25,269          0.24
 Dominican Republic    615            23,686          0.58
 Iraq                  712            22,700          0.19
 Romania               1,437          22,415          0.74
 Panama                448            21,422          1.07
 Israel                302            19,338          0.34
 Bahrain               46             19,327          0.29
 Bolivia               632            19,073          0.56
 Japan                 947            18,357          0.07
 Armenia               293            17,489          0.99
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1633 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
