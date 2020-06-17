FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.21 million, death toll at 443,402

By Lynx Insight Service June 17 (Reuters) - More than 8.21 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 443,402​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 116,931 2,148,354 3.58 Brazil 45,241 923,189 2.16 Russia 7,478 553,301 0.52 India 11,903 354,065 0.09 United Kingdom 41,969 298,136 6.31 Spain 27,136 262,182 5.8 Italy 34,405 237,500 5.69 Peru 7,056 237,156 2.21 France 29,547 194,217 4.41 Iran 9,065 192,439 1.11 Germany 8,782 186,722 1.06 Chile 3,383 184,449 1.81 Turkey 4,842 181,298 0.59 Mexico 18,310 154,863 1.45 Pakistan 2,975 154,760 0.14 Saudi Arabia 1,052 136,315 0.31 Canada 8,213 99,467 2.22 Bangladesh 1,262 94,481 0.08 Mainland China 4,634 83,265 0.03 Qatar 80 82,077 0.29 South Africa 1,625 76,334 0.28 Belgium 9,665 59,945 8.45 Belarus 318 55,369 0.34 Colombia 1,801 54,931 0.36 Sweden 4,939 53,323 4.85 Netherlands 6,070 49,088 3.52 Ecuador 3,970 47,943 2.32 Egypt 1,672 46,289 0.17 United Arab Emirates 293 42,982 0.3 Singapore 26 40,969 0.05 Indonesia 2,231 40,400 0.08 Portugal 1,522 37,336 1.48 Kuwait 303 36,958 0.73 Argentina 878 34,159 0.2 Ukraine 943 33,234 0.21 Switzerland 1,678 31,146 1.97 Poland 1,272 30,195 0.33 Philippines 1,103 26,781 0.1 Afghanistan 489 26,310 0.13 Ireland 1,709 25,334 3.51 Oman 114 25,269 0.24 Dominican Republic 615 23,686 0.58 Iraq 712 22,700 0.19 Romania 1,437 22,415 0.74 Panama 457 21,962 1.09 Bolivia 659 19,883 0.58 Israel 302 19,338 0.34 Bahrain 46 19,327 0.29 Japan 947 18,359 0.07 Armenia 293 17,489 0.99 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.