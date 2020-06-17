Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.21 million, death toll at 443,402

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 17 (Reuters) - More than 8.21 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
443,402​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         116,931        2,148,354       3.58
 Brazil                45,241         923,189         2.16
 Russia                7,478          553,301         0.52
 India                 11,903         354,065         0.09
 United Kingdom        41,969         298,136         6.31
 Spain                 27,136         262,182         5.8
 Italy                 34,405         237,500         5.69
 Peru                  7,056          237,156         2.21
 France                29,547         194,217         4.41
 Iran                  9,065          192,439         1.11
 Germany               8,782          186,722         1.06
 Chile                 3,383          184,449         1.81
 Turkey                4,842          181,298         0.59
 Mexico                18,310         154,863         1.45
 Pakistan              2,975          154,760         0.14
 Saudi Arabia          1,052          136,315         0.31
 Canada                8,213          99,467          2.22
 Bangladesh            1,262          94,481          0.08
 Mainland China        4,634          83,265          0.03
 Qatar                 80             82,077          0.29
 South Africa          1,625          76,334          0.28
 Belgium               9,665          59,945          8.45
 Belarus               318            55,369          0.34
 Colombia              1,801          54,931          0.36
 Sweden                4,939          53,323          4.85
 Netherlands           6,070          49,088          3.52
 Ecuador               3,970          47,943          2.32
 Egypt                 1,672          46,289          0.17
 United Arab Emirates  293            42,982          0.3
 Singapore             26             40,969          0.05
 Indonesia             2,231          40,400          0.08
 Portugal              1,522          37,336          1.48
 Kuwait                303            36,958          0.73
 Argentina             878            34,159          0.2
 Ukraine               943            33,234          0.21
 Switzerland           1,678          31,146          1.97
 Poland                1,272          30,195          0.33
 Philippines           1,103          26,781          0.1
 Afghanistan           489            26,310          0.13
 Ireland               1,709          25,334          3.51
 Oman                  114            25,269          0.24
 Dominican Republic    615            23,686          0.58
 Iraq                  712            22,700          0.19
 Romania               1,437          22,415          0.74
 Panama                457            21,962          1.09
 Bolivia               659            19,883          0.58
 Israel                302            19,338          0.34
 Bahrain               46             19,327          0.29
 Japan                 947            18,359          0.07
 Armenia               293            17,489          0.99
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below