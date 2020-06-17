Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.28 million, death toll at 444,808

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 17 (Reuters) - More than 8.28 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
444,808​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         116,931        2,148,003       3.58
 Brazil                45,241         923,189         2.16
 Russia                7,478          553,301         0.52
 India                 11,903         354,065         0.09
 United Kingdom        42,153         299,251         6.34
 Spain                 27,136         262,537         5.8
 Peru                  7,257          240,908         2.27
 Italy                 34,448         237,828         5.7
 Chile                 3,615          220,628         1.93
 Iran                  9,185          195,051         1.12
 France                29,547         194,217         4.41
 Germany               8,791          186,881         1.06
 Turkey                4,842          181,298         0.59
 Mexico                18,310         154,863         1.45
 Pakistan              2,975          154,760         0.14
 Saudi Arabia          1,091          141,234         0.32
 Canada                8,213          99,467          2.22
 Bangladesh            1,305          98,489          0.08
 Mainland China        4,634          83,265          0.03
 Qatar                 82             83,174          0.29
 South Africa          1,625          76,334          0.28
 Belgium               9,675          60,244          8.46
 Belarus               324            56,032          0.34
 Colombia              1,801          54,931          0.36
 Sweden                5,057          54,681          4.97
 Netherlands           6,074          49,204          3.52
 Ecuador               4,007          48,490          2.35
 Egypt                 1,766          47,856          0.18
 United Arab Emirates  293            42,982          0.3
 Indonesia             2,276          41,431          0.09
 Singapore             26             41,216          0.05
 Portugal              1,523          37,672          1.48
 Kuwait                306            37,533          0.74
 Argentina             878            34,159          0.2
 Ukraine               943            33,234          0.21
 Switzerland           1,678          31,183          1.97
 Poland                1,286          30,701          0.34
 Afghanistan           504            26,874          0.14
 Philippines           1,103          26,781          0.1
 Oman                  116            26,079          0.24
 Ireland               1,709          25,334          3.51
 Iraq                  773            24,254          0.2
 Dominican Republic    633            24,105          0.6
 Romania               1,451          22,760          0.75
 Panama                457            21,962          1.09
 Bolivia               659            19,883          0.58
 Israel                303            19,637          0.34
 Bahrain               46             19,327          0.29
 Japan                 948            18,398          0.07
 Armenia               302            18,033          1.02
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 2200 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below