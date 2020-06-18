Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.36 million, death toll at 447,985

    June 18 (Reuters) - More than 8.36 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
447,985​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         117,691        2,173,107       3.6
 Brazil                46,510         955,377         2.22
 Russia                7,478          553,301         0.52
 India                 11,903         354,065         0.09
 United Kingdom        42,153         299,251         6.34
 Spain                 27,136         262,537         5.8
 Peru                  7,257          240,908         2.27
 Italy                 34,448         237,828         5.7
 Chile                 3,615          220,628         1.93
 Iran                  9,185          195,051         1.12
 France                29,575         194,675         4.42
 Germany               8,791          186,881         1.06
 Turkey                4,861          182,727         0.59
 Mexico                19,080         159,793         1.51
 Pakistan              2,975          154,760         0.14
 Saudi Arabia          1,091          141,234         0.32
 Canada                8,254          99,853          2.23
 Bangladesh            1,305          98,489          0.08
 Mainland China        4,634          83,265          0.03
 Qatar                 82             83,174          0.29
 South Africa          1,674          80,412          0.29
 Belgium               9,675          60,244          8.46
 Colombia              1,864          57,046          0.38
 Belarus               324            56,032          0.34
 Sweden                5,057          54,681          4.97
 Netherlands           6,074          49,204          3.52
 Ecuador               4,007          48,490          2.35
 Egypt                 1,766          47,856          0.18
 United Arab Emirates  295            43,364          0.31
 Indonesia             2,276          41,431          0.09
 Singapore             26             41,216          0.05
 Portugal              1,523          37,672          1.48
 Kuwait                306            37,533          0.74
 Argentina             913            35,552          0.21
 Ukraine               943            33,234          0.21
 Switzerland           1,678          31,183          1.97
 Poland                1,286          30,701          0.34
 Afghanistan           504            26,874          0.14
 Philippines           1,103          26,781          0.1
 Oman                  116            26,079          0.24
 Ireland               1,710          25,341          3.51
 Iraq                  773            24,254          0.2
 Dominican Republic    633            24,105          0.6
 Romania               1,451          22,760          0.75
 Panama                470            22,597          1.13
 Bolivia               679            20,685          0.6
 Israel                303            19,637          0.34
 Bahrain               46             19,327          0.29
 Japan                 948            18,398          0.07
 Armenia               302            18,033          1.02
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
