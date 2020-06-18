FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.36 million, death toll at 447,985

By Lynx Insight Service June 18 (Reuters) - More than 8.36 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 447,985​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 117,691 2,173,107 3.6 Brazil 46,510 955,377 2.22 Russia 7,478 553,301 0.52 India 11,903 354,065 0.09 United Kingdom 42,153 299,251 6.34 Spain 27,136 262,537 5.8 Peru 7,257 240,908 2.27 Italy 34,448 237,828 5.7 Chile 3,615 220,628 1.93 Iran 9,185 195,051 1.12 France 29,575 194,675 4.42 Germany 8,791 186,881 1.06 Turkey 4,861 182,727 0.59 Mexico 19,080 159,793 1.51 Pakistan 2,975 154,760 0.14 Saudi Arabia 1,091 141,234 0.32 Canada 8,254 99,853 2.23 Bangladesh 1,305 98,489 0.08 Mainland China 4,634 83,265 0.03 Qatar 82 83,174 0.29 South Africa 1,674 80,412 0.29 Belgium 9,675 60,244 8.46 Colombia 1,864 57,046 0.38 Belarus 324 56,032 0.34 Sweden 5,057 54,681 4.97 Netherlands 6,074 49,204 3.52 Ecuador 4,007 48,490 2.35 Egypt 1,766 47,856 0.18 United Arab Emirates 295 43,364 0.31 Indonesia 2,276 41,431 0.09 Singapore 26 41,216 0.05 Portugal 1,523 37,672 1.48 Kuwait 306 37,533 0.74 Argentina 913 35,552 0.21 Ukraine 943 33,234 0.21 Switzerland 1,678 31,183 1.97 Poland 1,286 30,701 0.34 Afghanistan 504 26,874 0.14 Philippines 1,103 26,781 0.1 Oman 116 26,079 0.24 Ireland 1,710 25,341 3.51 Iraq 773 24,254 0.2 Dominican Republic 633 24,105 0.6 Romania 1,451 22,760 0.75 Panama 470 22,597 1.13 Bolivia 679 20,685 0.6 Israel 303 19,637 0.34 Bahrain 46 19,327 0.29 Japan 948 18,398 0.07 Armenia 302 18,033 1.02 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.