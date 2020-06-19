Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.5 million, death toll at 452,992

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 19 (Reuters) - More than 8.5 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
452,992​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         118,384        2,200,160       3.62
 Brazil                47,748         978,142         2.28
 Russia                7,660          561,091         0.53
 India                 12,237         366,946         0.09
 United Kingdom        42,288         300,469         6.36
 Spain                 27,136         263,122         5.8
 Peru                  7,461          244,388         2.33
 Italy                 34,514         238,159         5.71
 Chile                 3,841          225,103         2.05
 Iran                  9,272          197,647         1.13
 France                29,603         195,142         4.42
 Germany               8,841          187,925         1.07
 Turkey                4,882          184,031         0.59
 Mexico                19,747         165,455         1.56
 Pakistan              3,093          160,118         0.15
 Saudi Arabia          1,139          145,991         0.34
 Bangladesh            1,343          102,292         0.08
 Canada                8,300          100,220         2.24
 Qatar                 86             84,441          0.31
 South Africa          1,737          83,890          0.3
 Mainland China        4,634          83,293          0.03
 Belgium               9,685          60,348          8.47
 Colombia              1,950          60,217          0.39
 Belarus               331            56,657          0.35
 Sweden                5,073          56,043          4.99
 Egypt                 1,854          50,437          0.19
 Netherlands           6,078          49,336          3.53
 Ecuador               4,087          49,097          2.39
 United Arab Emirates  298            43,752          0.31
 Indonesia             2,339          42,762          0.09
 Singapore             26             41,473          0.05
 Portugal              1,524          38,089          1.48
 Kuwait                308            38,074          0.74
 Argentina             913            35,552          0.21
 Ukraine               966            34,063          0.22
 Switzerland           1,678          31,200          1.97
 Poland                1,316          31,015          0.35
 Philippines           1,116          27,799          0.1
 Afghanistan           504            26,874          0.14
 Oman                  119            26,818          0.25
 Iraq                  856            25,717          0.22
 Ireland               1,714          25,355          3.52
 Dominican Republic    635            24,645          0.6
 Panama                475            23,351          1.14
 Romania               1,473          23,080          0.76
 Bolivia               697            21,499          0.61
 Bahrain               52             19,961          0.33
 Israel                303            19,894          0.34
 Armenia               309            18,698          1.05
 Japan                 950            18,471          0.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
