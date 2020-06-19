FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.53 million, death toll at 453,721

By Lynx Insight Service June 19 (Reuters) - More than 8.53 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 453,721​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 118,384 2,200,160 3.62 Brazil 47,748 978,142 2.28 Russia 7,841 569,063 0.54 India 12,573 380,532 0.09 United Kingdom 42,288 300,469 6.36 Spain 27,136 263,122 5.8 Peru 7,461 244,388 2.33 Italy 34,514 238,159 5.71 Chile 3,841 225,103 2.05 Iran 9,272 197,647 1.13 France 29,603 195,142 4.42 Germany 8,841 187,942 1.07 Turkey 4,882 184,031 0.59 Mexico 19,747 165,455 1.56 Pakistan 3,229 165,062 0.15 Saudi Arabia 1,139 145,991 0.34 Bangladesh 1,343 102,292 0.08 Canada 8,300 100,220 2.24 Qatar 86 84,441 0.31 South Africa 1,737 83,890 0.3 Mainland China 4,634 83,325 0.03 Belgium 9,685 60,348 8.47 Colombia 1,950 60,217 0.39 Belarus 331 56,657 0.35 Sweden 5,073 56,043 4.99 Egypt 1,854 50,437 0.19 Netherlands 6,078 49,336 3.53 Ecuador 4,087 49,097 2.39 United Arab Emirates 298 43,752 0.31 Indonesia 2,339 42,762 0.09 Singapore 26 41,473 0.05 Portugal 1,524 38,089 1.48 Kuwait 308 38,074 0.74 Argentina 913 35,552 0.21 Ukraine 966 34,984 0.22 Switzerland 1,678 31,200 1.97 Poland 1,316 31,015 0.35 Philippines 1,116 27,799 0.1 Afghanistan 546 27,532 0.15 Oman 119 26,818 0.25 Iraq 856 25,717 0.22 Ireland 1,714 25,355 3.52 Dominican Republic 635 24,645 0.6 Panama 475 23,351 1.14 Romania 1,473 23,080 0.76 Bolivia 697 21,499 0.61 Bahrain 52 20,430 0.33 Israel 303 19,894 0.34 Armenia 309 18,698 1.05 Japan 950 18,471 0.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.