March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.54 million, death toll at 454,152

Lynx Insight Service

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 19 (Reuters) - More than 8.54 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
454,152​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         118,396        2,200,395       3.62
 Brazil                47,748         978,142         2.28
 Russia                7,841          569,063         0.54
 India                 12,573         380,532         0.09
 United Kingdom        42,288         300,469         6.36
 Spain                 27,136         263,122         5.8
 Peru                  7,461          244,388         2.33
 Italy                 34,514         238,159         5.71
 Chile                 3,841          225,103         2.05
 Iran                  9,392          200,262         1.15
 France                29,603         195,142         4.42
 Germany               8,841          187,942         1.07
 Turkey                4,882          184,031         0.59
 Mexico                19,747         165,455         1.56
 Pakistan              3,229          165,062         0.15
 Saudi Arabia          1,139          145,991         0.34
 Bangladesh            1,388          105,535         0.09
 Canada                8,300          100,220         2.24
 Qatar                 93             85,462          0.33
 South Africa          1,737          83,890          0.3
 Mainland China        4,634          83,325          0.03
 Belgium               9,697          60,476          8.48
 Colombia              1,950          60,217          0.39
 Belarus               337            57,333          0.36
 Sweden                5,073          56,043          4.99
 Egypt                 1,854          50,437          0.19
 Netherlands           6,081          49,452          3.53
 Ecuador               4,087          49,097          2.39
 Indonesia             2,373          43,803          0.09
 United Arab Emirates  298            43,752          0.31
 Singapore             26             41,615          0.05
 Kuwait                313            38,678          0.76
 Portugal              1,524          38,089          1.48
 Argentina             954            37,510          0.21
 Ukraine               966            34,984          0.22
 Poland                1,334          31,316          0.35
 Switzerland           1,680          31,217          1.97
 Philippines           1,130          28,459          0.11
 Oman                  125            27,670          0.26
 Afghanistan           546            27,532          0.15
 Iraq                  856            25,717          0.22
 Ireland               1,714          25,355          3.52
 Dominican Republic    647            25,068          0.61
 Romania               1,484          23,400          0.76
 Panama                475            23,351          1.14
 Bolivia               697            21,499          0.61
 Bahrain               52             20,430          0.33
 Israel                303            19,894          0.34
 Armenia               319            19,157          1.08
 Japan                 968            18,528          0.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
