FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.54 million, death toll at 454,152

By Lynx Insight Service June 19 (Reuters) - More than 8.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 454,152​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 118,396 2,200,395 3.62 Brazil 47,748 978,142 2.28 Russia 7,841 569,063 0.54 India 12,573 380,532 0.09 United Kingdom 42,288 300,469 6.36 Spain 27,136 263,122 5.8 Peru 7,461 244,388 2.33 Italy 34,514 238,159 5.71 Chile 3,841 225,103 2.05 Iran 9,392 200,262 1.15 France 29,603 195,142 4.42 Germany 8,841 187,942 1.07 Turkey 4,882 184,031 0.59 Mexico 19,747 165,455 1.56 Pakistan 3,229 165,062 0.15 Saudi Arabia 1,139 145,991 0.34 Bangladesh 1,388 105,535 0.09 Canada 8,300 100,220 2.24 Qatar 93 85,462 0.33 South Africa 1,737 83,890 0.3 Mainland China 4,634 83,325 0.03 Belgium 9,697 60,476 8.48 Colombia 1,950 60,217 0.39 Belarus 337 57,333 0.36 Sweden 5,073 56,043 4.99 Egypt 1,854 50,437 0.19 Netherlands 6,081 49,452 3.53 Ecuador 4,087 49,097 2.39 Indonesia 2,373 43,803 0.09 United Arab Emirates 298 43,752 0.31 Singapore 26 41,615 0.05 Kuwait 313 38,678 0.76 Portugal 1,524 38,089 1.48 Argentina 954 37,510 0.21 Ukraine 966 34,984 0.22 Poland 1,334 31,316 0.35 Switzerland 1,680 31,217 1.97 Philippines 1,130 28,459 0.11 Oman 125 27,670 0.26 Afghanistan 546 27,532 0.15 Iraq 856 25,717 0.22 Ireland 1,714 25,355 3.52 Dominican Republic 647 25,068 0.61 Romania 1,484 23,400 0.76 Panama 475 23,351 1.14 Bolivia 697 21,499 0.61 Bahrain 52 20,430 0.33 Israel 303 19,894 0.34 Armenia 319 19,157 1.08 Japan 968 18,528 0.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.