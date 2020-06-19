FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.57 million, death toll at 456,209

By Lynx Insight Service June 19 (Reuters) - More than 8.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 456,209​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 118,396 2,200,395 3.62 Brazil 47,748 978,142 2.28 Russia 7,841 569,063 0.54 India 12,573 380,532 0.09 United Kingdom 42,461 301,815 6.39 Spain 28,315 263,429 6.05 Peru 7,461 244,388 2.33 Italy 34,561 238,410 5.72 Chile 4,093 231,323 2.19 Iran 9,392 200,262 1.15 France 29,617 195,953 4.42 Germany 8,854 188,586 1.07 Turkey 4,905 185,245 0.6 Mexico 19,747 165,455 1.56 Pakistan 3,229 165,062 0.15 Saudi Arabia 1,184 150,292 0.35 Bangladesh 1,388 105,535 0.09 Canada 8,300 100,220 2.24 South Africa 1,831 87,715 0.32 Qatar 93 85,462 0.33 Mainland China 4,634 83,325 0.03 Belgium 9,697 60,476 8.48 Colombia 1,950 60,217 0.39 Belarus 337 57,333 0.36 Sweden 5,079 56,360 4.99 Egypt 1,933 52,211 0.2 Ecuador 4,156 49,731 2.43 Netherlands 6,081 49,452 3.53 United Arab Emirates 300 44,145 0.31 Indonesia 2,373 43,803 0.09 Singapore 26 41,615 0.05 Kuwait 313 38,678 0.76 Portugal 1,527 38,464 1.48 Argentina 954 37,510 0.21 Ukraine 985 34,984 0.22 Poland 1,334 31,316 0.35 Switzerland 1,680 31,217 1.97 Philippines 1,130 28,459 0.11 Oman 125 27,670 0.26 Afghanistan 546 27,532 0.15 Iraq 856 25,717 0.22 Ireland 1,714 25,368 3.52 Dominican Republic 647 25,068 0.61 Romania 1,484 23,400 0.76 Panama 475 23,351 1.14 Bolivia 697 21,499 0.61 Bahrain 52 20,430 0.33 Israel 304 20,339 0.34 Armenia 319 19,157 1.08 Japan 968 18,528 0.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 2200 GMT.