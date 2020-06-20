Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.7 million, death toll at 459,872

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - More than 8.7 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 459,872​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         119,121        2,232,128       3.65
 Brazil                48,954         1,032,913       2.34
 Russia                8,002          576,952         0.55
 India                 12,948         395,048         0.1
 United Kingdom        42,461         301,815         6.39
 Spain                 28,315         263,429         6.05
 Peru                  7,660          247,925         2.39
 Italy                 34,561         238,410         5.72
 Chile                 4,093          231,323         2.19
 Iran                  9,392          200,262         1.15
 France                29,617         195,953         4.42
 Germany               8,854          188,586         1.07
 Turkey                4,905          185,245         0.6
 Mexico                20,394         170,485         1.62
 Pakistan              3,229          165,062         0.15
 Saudi Arabia          1,184          150,292         0.35
 Bangladesh            1,388          105,535         0.09
 Canada                8,346          100,629         2.25
 South Africa          1,831          87,715          0.32
 Qatar                 93             85,462          0.33
 Mainland China        4,634          83,352          0.03
 Colombia              2,045          63,276          0.41
 Belgium               9,697          60,476          8.48
 Belarus               343            57,936          0.36
 Sweden                5,079          56,360          4.99
 Egypt                 1,933          52,211          0.2
 Ecuador               4,156          49,731          2.43
 Netherlands           6,081          49,452          3.53
 Indonesia             2,429          45,029          0.09
 United Arab Emirates  300            44,145          0.31
 Singapore             26             41,615          0.05
 Argentina             979            39,570          0.22
 Kuwait                313            38,678          0.76
 Portugal              1,527          38,464          1.48
 Ukraine               985            34,984          0.22
 Poland                1,346          31,620          0.35
 Switzerland           1,680          31,217          1.97
 Philippines           1,130          28,459          0.11
 Oman                  125            27,670          0.26
 Afghanistan           546            27,532          0.15
 Iraq                  856            25,717          0.22
 Ireland               1,714          25,368          3.52
 Dominican Republic    647            25,068          0.61
 Panama                485            24,274          1.16
 Romania               1,500          23,730          0.77
 Bolivia               715            22,476          0.63
 Bahrain               52             20,430          0.33
 Israel                304            20,339          0.34
 Armenia               319            19,157          1.08
 Japan                 967            18,593          0.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.

 (Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
