Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.99 million, death toll at 468,080

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 22 (Reuters) - More than 8.99 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
468,080​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         119,917        2,289,129       3.67
 Brazil                50,617         1,085,038       2.42
 Russia                8,206          592,280         0.57
 India                 13,699         425,282         0.1
 United Kingdom        42,632         304,331         6.41
 Spain                 28,322         263,792         6.05
 Peru                  8,045          254,936         2.51
 Chile                 4,479          242,355         2.39
 Italy                 34,610         238,410         5.73
 Iran                  9,623          204,952         1.18
 France                29,633         196,594         4.42
 Germany               8,860          188,972         1.07
 Turkey                4,950          187,685         0.6
 Pakistan              3,590          181,088         0.17
 Mexico                21,825         180,545         1.73
 Saudi Arabia          1,267          157,612         0.38
 Bangladesh            1,464          112,306         0.09
 Canada                8,430          101,337         2.27
 South Africa          1,930          97,302          0.33
 Qatar                 98             87,369          0.35
 Mainland China        4,634          83,396          0.03
 Colombia              2,237          68,652          0.45
 Belgium               9,697          60,550          8.48
 Belarus               346            58,505          0.36
 Sweden                5,079          56,360          4.99
 Egypt                 2,193          55,233          0.22
 Ecuador               4,223          50,640          2.47
 Netherlands           6,090          49,600          3.53
 Indonesia             2,465          45,891          0.09
 United Arab Emirates  302            44,925          0.31
 Argentina             1,011          42,785          0.23
 Singapore             26             42,095          0.05
 Portugal              1,530          39,133          1.49
 Kuwait                313            38,678          0.76
 Ukraine               1,002          35,719          0.22
 Poland                1,356          31,931          0.36
 Switzerland           1,680          31,278          1.97
 Philippines           1,169          30,052          0.11
 Oman                  131            29,471          0.27
 Iraq                  1,013          29,222          0.26
 Afghanistan           581            28,833          0.16
 Dominican Republic    662            26,677          0.62
 Panama                501            26,030          1.2
 Ireland               1,715          25,380          3.52
 Bolivia               773            24,388          0.68
 Romania               1,512          24,045          0.78
 Bahrain               61             21,331          0.39
 Israel                304            20,339          0.34
 Armenia               350            20,269          1.19
 Nigeria               518            20,244          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below