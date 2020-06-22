FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.99 million, death toll at 468,080

By Lynx Insight Service June 22 (Reuters) - More than 8.99 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 468,080​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 119,917 2,289,129 3.67 Brazil 50,617 1,085,038 2.42 Russia 8,206 592,280 0.57 India 13,699 425,282 0.1 United Kingdom 42,632 304,331 6.41 Spain 28,322 263,792 6.05 Peru 8,045 254,936 2.51 Chile 4,479 242,355 2.39 Italy 34,610 238,410 5.73 Iran 9,623 204,952 1.18 France 29,633 196,594 4.42 Germany 8,860 188,972 1.07 Turkey 4,950 187,685 0.6 Pakistan 3,590 181,088 0.17 Mexico 21,825 180,545 1.73 Saudi Arabia 1,267 157,612 0.38 Bangladesh 1,464 112,306 0.09 Canada 8,430 101,337 2.27 South Africa 1,930 97,302 0.33 Qatar 98 87,369 0.35 Mainland China 4,634 83,396 0.03 Colombia 2,237 68,652 0.45 Belgium 9,697 60,550 8.48 Belarus 346 58,505 0.36 Sweden 5,079 56,360 4.99 Egypt 2,193 55,233 0.22 Ecuador 4,223 50,640 2.47 Netherlands 6,090 49,600 3.53 Indonesia 2,465 45,891 0.09 United Arab Emirates 302 44,925 0.31 Argentina 1,011 42,785 0.23 Singapore 26 42,095 0.05 Portugal 1,530 39,133 1.49 Kuwait 313 38,678 0.76 Ukraine 1,002 35,719 0.22 Poland 1,356 31,931 0.36 Switzerland 1,680 31,278 1.97 Philippines 1,169 30,052 0.11 Oman 131 29,471 0.27 Iraq 1,013 29,222 0.26 Afghanistan 581 28,833 0.16 Dominican Republic 662 26,677 0.62 Panama 501 26,030 1.2 Ireland 1,715 25,380 3.52 Bolivia 773 24,388 0.68 Romania 1,512 24,045 0.78 Bahrain 61 21,331 0.39 Israel 304 20,339 0.34 Armenia 350 20,269 1.19 Nigeria 518 20,244 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.