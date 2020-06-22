Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.02 million, death toll at 469,752

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 22 (Reuters) - More than 9.02 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
469,752​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         119,916        2,289,169       3.67
 Brazil                50,617         1,085,038       2.42
 Russia                8,206          592,280         0.57
 India                 13,699         425,282         0.1
 United Kingdom        42,647         305,289         6.42
 Spain                 28,324         264,358         6.05
 Peru                  8,045          254,936         2.51
 Chile                 4,502          246,963         2.4
 Italy                 34,634         239,111         5.73
 Iran                  9,623          204,952         1.18
 France                29,633         196,594         4.42
 Germany               8,860          188,972         1.07
 Turkey                4,950          187,685         0.6
 Pakistan              3,590          181,088         0.17
 Mexico                21,825         180,545         1.73
 Saudi Arabia          1,307          161,005         0.39
 Bangladesh            1,502          115,786         0.09
 Canada                8,430          101,337         2.27
 South Africa          1,930          97,302          0.33
 Qatar                 99             88,403          0.36
 Mainland China        4,634          83,396          0.03
 Colombia              2,237          68,652          0.45
 Belgium               9,697          60,550          8.48
 Belarus               351            59,023          0.37
 Sweden                5,079          58,932          4.99
 Egypt                 2,193          55,233          0.22
 Ecuador               4,246          50,915          2.49
 Netherlands           6,090          49,658          3.53
 Indonesia             2,500          46,845          0.09
 United Arab Emirates  302            44,925          0.31
 Argentina             1,011          42,785          0.23
 Singapore             26             42,313          0.05
 Kuwait                330            40,291          0.8
 Portugal              1,534          39,392          1.49
 Ukraine               1,012          37,241          0.23
 Iraq                  2,180          32,676          0.57
 Poland                1,359          32,227          0.36
 Switzerland           1,680          31,310          1.97
 Oman                  137            31,076          0.28
 Philippines           1,169          30,052          0.11
 Afghanistan           581            28,833          0.16
 Dominican Republic    669            27,370          0.63
 Panama                501            26,030          1.2
 Ireland               1,715          25,380          3.52
 Bolivia               773            24,388          0.68
 Romania               1,523          24,291          0.78
 Bahrain               61             21,331          0.39
 Armenia               360            20,588          1.22
 Israel                304            20,339          0.34
 Nigeria               518            20,244          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 2200 GMT.
