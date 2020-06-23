FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.1 million, death toll at 472,300

By Lynx Insight Service June 23 (Reuters) - More than 9.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 472,300​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 120,303 2,321,556 3.68 Brazil 51,271 1,106,470 2.45 Russia 8,206 592,280 0.57 India 13,699 425,282 0.1 United Kingdom 42,647 305,289 6.42 Spain 28,324 264,358 6.05 Peru 8,223 257,447 2.57 Chile 4,502 246,963 2.4 Italy 34,634 239,111 5.73 Iran 9,742 207,525 1.19 France 29,663 197,251 4.43 Germany 8,864 190,446 1.07 Turkey 4,974 188,897 0.6 Mexico 22,584 185,122 1.79 Pakistan 3,590 181,088 0.17 Saudi Arabia 1,307 161,005 0.39 Bangladesh 1,502 115,786 0.09 Canada 8,436 101,637 2.28 South Africa 1,991 101,590 0.34 Qatar 99 88,403 0.36 Mainland China 4,634 83,396 0.03 Colombia 2,310 71,183 0.47 Belgium 9,697 60,550 8.48 Belarus 351 59,023 0.37 Sweden 5,122 58,932 5.03 Egypt 2,278 55,233 0.23 Ecuador 4,246 50,915 2.49 Netherlands 6,090 49,658 3.53 Indonesia 2,500 46,845 0.09 United Arab Emirates 303 45,303 0.31 Argentina 1,043 44,931 0.23 Singapore 26 42,313 0.05 Kuwait 330 40,291 0.8 Portugal 1,534 39,392 1.49 Ukraine 1,012 37,241 0.23 Iraq 2,180 32,676 0.57 Poland 1,359 32,227 0.36 Switzerland 1,680 31,310 1.97 Oman 137 31,076 0.28 Philippines 1,169 30,052 0.11 Afghanistan 581 28,833 0.16 Dominican Republic 669 27,370 0.63 Panama 521 26,752 1.25 Bolivia 820 25,493 0.72 Ireland 1,717 25,383 3.53 Romania 1,523 24,291 0.78 Bahrain 61 21,331 0.39 Israel 307 21,008 0.35 Armenia 360 20,588 1.22 Nigeria 518 20,244 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.