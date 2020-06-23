Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.12 million, death toll at 472,758

    June 23 (Reuters) - More than 9.12 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
472,758​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         120,303        2,321,556       3.68
 Brazil                51,271         1,106,470       2.45
 Russia                8,206          592,280         0.57
 India                 14,011         440,215         0.1
 United Kingdom        42,647         305,289         6.42
 Spain                 28,324         264,358         6.05
 Peru                  8,223          257,447         2.57
 Chile                 4,502          246,963         2.4
 Italy                 34,634         239,111         5.73
 Iran                  9,742          207,525         1.19
 France                29,663         197,251         4.43
 Germany               8,864          190,446         1.07
 Turkey                4,974          188,897         0.6
 Mexico                22,584         185,122         1.79
 Pakistan              3,695          185,034         0.17
 Saudi Arabia          1,307          161,005         0.39
 Bangladesh            1,502          115,786         0.09
 Canada                8,436          101,637         2.28
 South Africa          1,991          101,590         0.34
 Qatar                 99             88,403          0.36
 Mainland China        4,634          83,418          0.03
 Colombia              2,310          71,183          0.47
 Belgium               9,697          60,550          8.48
 Belarus               351            59,023          0.37
 Sweden                5,122          58,932          5.03
 Egypt                 2,278          55,233          0.23
 Ecuador               4,246          50,915          2.49
 Netherlands           6,090          49,658          3.53
 Indonesia             2,500          46,845          0.09
 United Arab Emirates  303            45,303          0.31
 Argentina             1,043          44,931          0.23
 Singapore             26             42,313          0.05
 Kuwait                330            40,291          0.8
 Portugal              1,534          39,392          1.49
 Ukraine               1,012          37,241          0.23
 Iraq                  2,180          32,676          0.57
 Poland                1,359          32,227          0.36
 Switzerland           1,680          31,310          1.97
 Oman                  137            31,076          0.28
 Philippines           1,177          30,682          0.11
 Afghanistan           581            28,833          0.16
 Dominican Republic    669            27,370          0.63
 Panama                521            26,752          1.25
 Bolivia               820            25,493          0.72
 Ireland               1,717          25,383          3.53
 Romania               1,523          24,291          0.78
 Bahrain               61             21,331          0.39
 Israel                307            21,008          0.35
 Armenia               360            20,588          1.22
 Nigeria               518            20,244          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
