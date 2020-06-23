FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.14 million, death toll at 473,031

By Lynx Insight Service June 23 (Reuters) - More than 9.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 473,031​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 120,304 2,321,656 3.68 Brazil 51,271 1,106,470 2.45 Russia 8,206 599,705 0.57 India 14,011 440,215 0.1 United Kingdom 42,647 305,289 6.42 Spain 28,324 264,358 6.05 Peru 8,223 257,447 2.57 Chile 4,502 246,963 2.4 Italy 34,657 239,111 5.74 Iran 9,863 209,970 1.21 France 29,663 197,251 4.43 Germany 8,874 190,846 1.07 Turkey 4,974 188,897 0.6 Mexico 22,584 185,122 1.79 Pakistan 3,695 185,034 0.17 Saudi Arabia 1,307 161,005 0.39 Bangladesh 1,502 115,786 0.09 Canada 8,436 101,637 2.28 South Africa 1,991 101,590 0.34 Qatar 99 88,403 0.36 Mainland China 4,634 83,418 0.03 Colombia 2,310 71,183 0.47 Sweden 5,097 60,836 5.01 Belgium 9,713 60,810 8.5 Belarus 357 59,487 0.38 Egypt 2,278 56,809 0.23 Ecuador 4,246 50,915 2.49 Netherlands 6,095 49,728 3.54 Indonesia 2,500 46,845 0.09 United Arab Emirates 303 45,303 0.31 Argentina 1,043 44,931 0.23 Singapore 26 42,313 0.05 Kuwait 334 41,033 0.81 Portugal 1,540 39,737 1.5 Ukraine 1,035 38,074 0.23 Iraq 2,180 32,676 0.57 Poland 1,375 32,527 0.36 Switzerland 1,680 31,332 1.97 Oman 137 31,076 0.28 Philippines 1,177 30,682 0.11 Afghanistan 593 28,910 0.16 Dominican Republic 669 27,370 0.63 Panama 521 26,752 1.25 Bolivia 820 25,493 0.72 Ireland 1,717 25,383 3.53 Romania 1,539 24,505 0.79 Bahrain 61 22,407 0.39 Israel 307 21,008 0.35 Armenia 360 20,588 1.22 Nigeria 518 20,244 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.