March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.28 million, death toll at 476,368

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 24 (Reuters) - More than 9.28 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
476,368​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         121,135        2,357,045       3.71
 Brazil                52,645         1,145,906       2.51
 Russia                8,206          599,705         0.57
 India                 14,476         456,183         0.11
 United Kingdom        42,647         306,210         6.42
 Spain                 28,325         264,606         6.05
 Peru                  8,404          260,810         2.63
 Chile                 4,505          250,767         2.41
 Italy                 34,657         239,180         5.74
 Iran                  9,863          209,970         1.21
 France                29,720         197,674         4.44
 Mexico                23,377         191,410         1.85
 Germany               8,874          190,846         1.07
 Turkey                5,001          190,165         0.61
 Pakistan              3,695          185,034         0.17
 Saudi Arabia          1,346          164,144         0.4
 Bangladesh            1,545          119,198         0.1
 South Africa          2,101          106,108         0.36
 Canada                8,454          101,963         2.28
 Qatar                 99             89,579          0.36
 Mainland China        4,634          83,430          0.03
 Colombia              2,404          73,572          0.48
 Sweden                5,097          60,836          5.01
 Belgium               9,713          60,810          8.5
 Belarus               357            59,487          0.38
 Egypt                 2,365          58,141          0.24
 Ecuador               4,274          51,643          2.5
 Netherlands           6,095          49,728          3.54
 Indonesia             2,535          46,896          0.09
 United Arab Emirates  305            45,683          0.32
 Argentina             1,049          44,931          0.24
 Singapore             26             42,432          0.05
 Kuwait                334            41,033          0.81
 Portugal              1,540          39,737          1.5
 Ukraine               1,035          38,074          0.23
 Iraq                  1,251          34,502          0.33
 Poland                1,375          32,527          0.36
 Oman                  140            32,394          0.29
 Philippines           1,186          31,825          0.11
 Switzerland           1,680          31,332          1.97
 Afghanistan           618            29,481          0.17
 Dominican Republic    675            27,936          0.64
 Panama                536            27,314          1.28
 Bolivia               846            26,389          0.75
 Ireland               1,720          25,391          3.53
 Romania               1,539          24,505          0.79
 Bahrain               66             22,407          0.42
 Israel                307            21,246          0.35
 Armenia               372            21,006          1.26
 Nigeria               525            20,919          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
