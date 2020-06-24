FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.28 million, death toll at 476,368

By Lynx Insight Service June 24 (Reuters) - More than 9.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 476,368​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 121,135 2,357,045 3.71 Brazil 52,645 1,145,906 2.51 Russia 8,206 599,705 0.57 India 14,476 456,183 0.11 United Kingdom 42,647 306,210 6.42 Spain 28,325 264,606 6.05 Peru 8,404 260,810 2.63 Chile 4,505 250,767 2.41 Italy 34,657 239,180 5.74 Iran 9,863 209,970 1.21 France 29,720 197,674 4.44 Mexico 23,377 191,410 1.85 Germany 8,874 190,846 1.07 Turkey 5,001 190,165 0.61 Pakistan 3,695 185,034 0.17 Saudi Arabia 1,346 164,144 0.4 Bangladesh 1,545 119,198 0.1 South Africa 2,101 106,108 0.36 Canada 8,454 101,963 2.28 Qatar 99 89,579 0.36 Mainland China 4,634 83,430 0.03 Colombia 2,404 73,572 0.48 Sweden 5,097 60,836 5.01 Belgium 9,713 60,810 8.5 Belarus 357 59,487 0.38 Egypt 2,365 58,141 0.24 Ecuador 4,274 51,643 2.5 Netherlands 6,095 49,728 3.54 Indonesia 2,535 46,896 0.09 United Arab Emirates 305 45,683 0.32 Argentina 1,049 44,931 0.24 Singapore 26 42,432 0.05 Kuwait 334 41,033 0.81 Portugal 1,540 39,737 1.5 Ukraine 1,035 38,074 0.23 Iraq 1,251 34,502 0.33 Poland 1,375 32,527 0.36 Oman 140 32,394 0.29 Philippines 1,186 31,825 0.11 Switzerland 1,680 31,332 1.97 Afghanistan 618 29,481 0.17 Dominican Republic 675 27,936 0.64 Panama 536 27,314 1.28 Bolivia 846 26,389 0.75 Ireland 1,720 25,391 3.53 Romania 1,539 24,505 0.79 Bahrain 66 22,407 0.42 Israel 307 21,246 0.35 Armenia 372 21,006 1.26 Nigeria 525 20,919 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.