FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.33 million, death toll at 478,126

By Lynx Insight Service June 24 (Reuters) - More than 9.33 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 478,126​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 121,135 2,357,261 3.71 Brazil 52,645 1,145,906 2.51 Russia 8,513 606,881 0.59 India 14,476 456,183 0.11 United Kingdom 43,081 306,862 6.48 Spain 28,327 264,940 6.05 Peru 8,404 260,810 2.63 Chile 4,731 254,416 2.53 Italy 34,657 239,180 5.74 Iran 9,966 212,501 1.22 France 29,720 197,674 4.44 Mexico 23,377 191,410 1.85 Germany 8,876 190,896 1.07 Turkey 5,001 190,165 0.61 Pakistan 3,755 188,926 0.18 Saudi Arabia 1,387 167,267 0.41 Bangladesh 1,582 122,660 0.1 South Africa 2,101 106,108 0.36 Canada 8,454 101,963 2.28 Qatar 104 90,778 0.37 Mainland China 4,634 83,430 0.03 Colombia 2,404 73,572 0.48 Sweden 5,182 61,028 5.09 Belgium 9,722 60,898 8.5 Belarus 362 59,945 0.38 Egypt 2,365 58,141 0.24 Ecuador 4,309 52,334 2.52 Netherlands 6,097 49,804 3.54 Indonesia 2,573 49,009 0.1 Argentina 1,085 47,216 0.24 United Arab Emirates 305 45,683 0.32 Singapore 26 42,623 0.05 Kuwait 337 41,879 0.81 Portugal 1,543 40,104 1.5 Ukraine 1,051 39,014 0.24 Iraq 1,330 36,702 0.35 Oman 142 33,536 0.29 Poland 1,396 32,821 0.37 Philippines 1,186 31,825 0.11 Switzerland 1,682 31,376 1.98 Afghanistan 618 29,481 0.17 Dominican Republic 691 28,631 0.65 Panama 536 27,314 1.28 Bolivia 846 26,389 0.75 Ireland 1,720 25,391 3.53 Romania 1,555 24,826 0.8 Bahrain 67 23,062 0.43 Armenia 386 21,717 1.31 Nigeria 533 21,371 0.03 Israel 307 21,246 0.35 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 2200 GMT.