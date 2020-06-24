Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.33 million, death toll at 478,126

    June 24 (Reuters) - More than 9.33 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
478,126​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         121,135        2,357,261       3.71
 Brazil                52,645         1,145,906       2.51
 Russia                8,513          606,881         0.59
 India                 14,476         456,183         0.11
 United Kingdom        43,081         306,862         6.48
 Spain                 28,327         264,940         6.05
 Peru                  8,404          260,810         2.63
 Chile                 4,731          254,416         2.53
 Italy                 34,657         239,180         5.74
 Iran                  9,966          212,501         1.22
 France                29,720         197,674         4.44
 Mexico                23,377         191,410         1.85
 Germany               8,876          190,896         1.07
 Turkey                5,001          190,165         0.61
 Pakistan              3,755          188,926         0.18
 Saudi Arabia          1,387          167,267         0.41
 Bangladesh            1,582          122,660         0.1
 South Africa          2,101          106,108         0.36
 Canada                8,454          101,963         2.28
 Qatar                 104            90,778          0.37
 Mainland China        4,634          83,430          0.03
 Colombia              2,404          73,572          0.48
 Sweden                5,182          61,028          5.09
 Belgium               9,722          60,898          8.5
 Belarus               362            59,945          0.38
 Egypt                 2,365          58,141          0.24
 Ecuador               4,309          52,334          2.52
 Netherlands           6,097          49,804          3.54
 Indonesia             2,573          49,009          0.1
 Argentina             1,085          47,216          0.24
 United Arab Emirates  305            45,683          0.32
 Singapore             26             42,623          0.05
 Kuwait                337            41,879          0.81
 Portugal              1,543          40,104          1.5
 Ukraine               1,051          39,014          0.24
 Iraq                  1,330          36,702          0.35
 Oman                  142            33,536          0.29
 Poland                1,396          32,821          0.37
 Philippines           1,186          31,825          0.11
 Switzerland           1,682          31,376          1.98
 Afghanistan           618            29,481          0.17
 Dominican Republic    691            28,631          0.65
 Panama                536            27,314          1.28
 Bolivia               846            26,389          0.75
 Ireland               1,720          25,391          3.53
 Romania               1,555          24,826          0.8
 Bahrain               67             23,062          0.43
 Armenia               386            21,717          1.31
 Nigeria               533            21,371          0.03
 Israel                307            21,246          0.35
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 2200 GMT.
