FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.44 million, death toll at 481,672

    June 25 (Reuters) - More than 9.44 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
481,672​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         121,897        2,393,112       3.73
 Brazil                53,830         1,188,631       2.57
 Russia                8,513          606,881         0.59
 India                 14,476         456,183         0.11
 United Kingdom        43,081         306,862         6.48
 Spain                 28,327         264,940         6.05
 Peru                  8,586          264,689         2.68
 Chile                 4,731          254,416         2.53
 Italy                 34,657         239,410         5.74
 Iran                  9,966          212,501         1.22
 France                29,731         197,755         4.44
 Mexico                24,324         196,847         1.93
 Turkey                5,025          191,657         0.61
 Germany               8,891          191,408         1.07
 Pakistan              3,755          188,926         0.18
 Saudi Arabia          1,387          167,267         0.41
 Bangladesh            1,582          122,660         0.1
 South Africa          2,205          111,796         0.38
 Canada                8,484          102,242         2.29
 Qatar                 104            90,778          0.37
 Mainland China        4,634          83,430          0.03
 Colombia              2,491          77,113          0.5
 Sweden                5,182          61,028          5.09
 Belgium               9,722          60,898          8.5
 Belarus               362            59,945          0.38
 Egypt                 2,450          59,561          0.25
 Ecuador               4,309          52,334          2.52
 Argentina             1,116          49,851          0.25
 Netherlands           6,097          49,804          3.54
 Indonesia             2,573          49,009          0.1
 United Arab Emirates  307            46,133          0.32
 Singapore             26             42,623          0.05
 Kuwait                337            41,879          0.81
 Portugal              1,543          40,104          1.5
 Ukraine               1,051          39,014          0.24
 Iraq                  1,330          36,702          0.35
 Oman                  142            33,536          0.29
 Poland                1,396          32,821          0.37
 Philippines           1,186          31,825          0.11
 Switzerland           1,682          31,376          1.98
 Afghanistan           618            29,481          0.17
 Dominican Republic    691            28,631          0.65
 Panama                547            28,030          1.31
 Bolivia               876            27,487          0.77
 Ireland               1,726          25,396          3.55
 Romania               1,555          24,826          0.8
 Bahrain               67             23,062          0.43
 Israel                308            21,732          0.35
 Armenia               386            21,717          1.31
 Nigeria               533            21,371          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
