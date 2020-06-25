FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.47 million, death toll at 482,389

By Lynx Insight Service June 25 (Reuters) - More than 9.47 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 482,389​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 121,897 2,393,112 3.73 Brazil 53,830 1,188,631 2.57 Russia 8,605 613,994 0.6 India 14,894 473,105 0.11 United Kingdom 43,081 306,862 6.48 Spain 28,327 264,940 6.05 Peru 8,586 264,689 2.68 Chile 4,731 254,416 2.53 Italy 34,657 239,410 5.74 Iran 9,966 212,501 1.22 France 29,731 197,755 4.44 Mexico 24,324 196,847 1.93 Pakistan 3,903 192,970 0.18 Turkey 5,025 191,657 0.61 Germany 8,893 191,462 1.07 Saudi Arabia 1,387 167,267 0.41 Bangladesh 1,582 122,660 0.1 South Africa 2,205 111,796 0.38 Canada 8,484 102,242 2.29 Qatar 104 90,778 0.37 Mainland China 4,634 83,449 0.03 Colombia 2,491 77,113 0.5 Sweden 5,182 61,028 5.09 Belgium 9,722 60,898 8.5 Belarus 362 59,945 0.38 Egypt 2,450 59,561 0.25 Ecuador 4,309 52,334 2.52 Argentina 1,116 49,851 0.25 Netherlands 6,097 49,804 3.54 Indonesia 2,573 49,009 0.1 United Arab Emirates 307 46,133 0.32 Singapore 26 42,623 0.05 Kuwait 337 41,879 0.81 Portugal 1,543 40,104 1.5 Ukraine 1,051 39,014 0.24 Iraq 1,330 36,702 0.35 Oman 142 33,536 0.29 Poland 1,412 33,119 0.37 Philippines 1,204 32,295 0.11 Switzerland 1,682 31,376 1.98 Afghanistan 618 29,481 0.17 Dominican Republic 691 28,631 0.65 Panama 547 28,030 1.31 Bolivia 876 27,487 0.77 Ireland 1,726 25,396 3.55 Romania 1,555 24,826 0.8 Bahrain 67 23,062 0.43 Israel 308 21,732 0.35 Armenia 386 21,717 1.31 Nigeria 533 21,371 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.