FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.62 million, death toll at 488,467

By Lynx Insight Service June 26 (Reuters) - More than 9.62 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 488,467​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 124,363 2,434,233 3.81 Brazil 54,971 1,228,114 2.62 Russia 8,605 613,994 0.6 India 14,894 473,105 0.11 United Kingdom 43,230 307,980 6.5 Peru 8,761 268,602 2.74 Spain 28,327 265,340 6.05 Chile 4,903 259,064 2.62 Italy 34,678 239,706 5.74 Iran 10,100 215,096 1.23 Mexico 25,060 202,951 1.99 France 29,752 197,755 4.44 Turkey 5,046 193,115 0.61 Pakistan 3,903 192,970 0.18 Germany 8,895 191,571 1.07 Saudi Arabia 1,428 170,639 0.42 Bangladesh 1,621 126,606 0.1 South Africa 2,292 118,375 0.4 Canada 8,504 102,622 2.29 Qatar 106 91,838 0.38 Mainland China 4,634 83,449 0.03 Colombia 2,654 80,599 0.53 Sweden 5,230 63,890 5.14 Egypt 2,533 61,130 0.26 Belgium 9,726 61,007 8.51 Belarus 367 60,382 0.39 Ecuador 4,343 53,156 2.54 Argentina 1,150 52,457 0.26 Indonesia 2,620 50,187 0.1 Netherlands 6,100 49,914 3.54 United Arab Emirates 308 46,563 0.32 Kuwait 339 42,788 0.82 Singapore 26 42,736 0.05 Portugal 1,549 40,415 1.51 Ukraine 1,067 40,008 0.24 Iraq 1,437 39,139 0.37 Oman 144 34,902 0.3 Poland 1,412 33,119 0.37 Philippines 1,204 32,295 0.11 Switzerland 1,682 31,428 1.98 Afghanistan 675 30,175 0.18 Dominican Republic 698 29,141 0.66 Panama 564 29,037 1.35 Bolivia 913 28,503 0.8 Ireland 1,727 25,405 3.55 Romania 1,565 25,286 0.8 Bahrain 67 23,570 0.43 Armenia 397 22,488 1.34 Israel 308 22,139 0.35 Nigeria 542 22,020 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 0400 GMT.