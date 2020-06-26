Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.62 million, death toll at 488,504

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 26 (Reuters) - More than 9.62 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
488,504​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         124,363        2,434,233       3.81
 Brazil                54,971         1,228,114       2.62
 Russia                8,605          613,994         0.6
 India                 14,894         473,105         0.11
 United Kingdom        43,230         307,980         6.5
 Peru                  8,761          268,602         2.74
 Spain                 28,327         265,340         6.05
 Chile                 4,903          259,064         2.62
 Italy                 34,678         239,706         5.74
 Iran                  10,100         215,096         1.23
 Mexico                25,060         202,951         1.99
 France                29,752         197,755         4.44
 Turkey                5,046          193,115         0.61
 Pakistan              3,903          192,970         0.18
 Germany               8,895          191,571         1.07
 Saudi Arabia          1,428          170,639         0.42
 Bangladesh            1,621          126,606         0.1
 South Africa          2,292          118,375         0.4
 Canada                8,504          102,622         2.29
 Qatar                 106            91,838          0.38
 Mainland China        4,634          83,449          0.03
 Colombia              2,654          80,599          0.53
 Sweden                5,230          63,890          5.14
 Egypt                 2,533          61,130          0.26
 Belgium               9,726          61,007          8.51
 Belarus               367            60,382          0.39
 Ecuador               4,343          53,156          2.54
 Argentina             1,150          52,457          0.26
 Indonesia             2,620          50,187          0.1
 Netherlands           6,100          49,914          3.54
 United Arab Emirates  308            46,563          0.32
 Kuwait                339            42,788          0.82
 Singapore             26             42,736          0.05
 Portugal              1,549          40,415          1.51
 Ukraine               1,067          40,008          0.24
 Iraq                  1,437          39,139          0.37
 Oman                  144            34,902          0.3
 Poland                1,412          33,119          0.37
 Philippines           1,204          32,295          0.11
 Switzerland           1,682          31,428          1.98
 Afghanistan           675            30,175          0.18
 Dominican Republic    698            29,141          0.66
 Panama                564            29,037          1.35
 Bolivia               913            28,503          0.8
 Ireland               1,727          25,405          3.55
 Romania               1,565          25,286          0.8
 Bahrain               72             24,081          0.46
 Nigeria               549            22,614          0.03
 Armenia               397            22,488          1.34
 Israel                308            22,139          0.35
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
