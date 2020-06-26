Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / in 2 hours

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.66 million, death toll at 489,398

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 26 (Reuters) - More than 9.66 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
489,398​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         124,363        2,434,265       3.81
 Brazil                54,971         1,228,114       2.62
 Russia                8,781          620,794         0.61
 India                 15,301         490,401         0.11
 United Kingdom        43,230         307,980         6.5
 Peru                  8,761          268,602         2.74
 Spain                 28,327         265,340         6.05
 Chile                 4,903          259,064         2.62
 Italy                 34,678         239,706         5.74
 Iran                  10,239         217,724         1.25
 Mexico                25,060         202,951         1.99
 France                29,752         197,755         4.44
 Turkey                5,046          193,115         0.61
 Pakistan              3,903          192,970         0.18
 Germany               8,908          192,150         1.07
 Saudi Arabia          1,474          174,577         0.44
 Bangladesh            1,621          126,606         0.1
 South Africa          2,292          118,375         0.4
 Canada                8,504          102,622         2.29
 Qatar                 109            92,784          0.39
 Mainland China        4,634          83,449          0.03
 Colombia              2,654          80,599          0.53
 Sweden                5,252          64,177          5.16
 Egypt                 2,533          61,130          0.26
 Belgium               9,726          61,007          8.51
 Belarus               367            60,382          0.39
 Ecuador               4,343          53,156          2.54
 Argentina             1,150          52,457          0.26
 Indonesia             2,620          50,187          0.1
 Netherlands           6,103          50,005          3.54
 United Arab Emirates  308            46,563          0.32
 Kuwait                341            43,703          0.82
 Singapore             26             42,736          0.05
 Ukraine               1,086          41,117          0.24
 Portugal              1,549          40,415          1.51
 Iraq                  1,437          39,139          0.37
 Oman                  153            36,034          0.32
 Poland                1,429          33,395          0.38
 Philippines           1,204          32,295          0.11
 Switzerland           1,682          31,486          1.98
 Afghanistan           675            30,175          0.18
 Dominican Republic    698            29,141          0.66
 Panama                564            29,037          1.35
 Bolivia               913            28,503          0.8
 Romania               1,579          25,697          0.81
 Ireland               1,727          25,405          3.55
 Bahrain               72             24,081          0.46
 Armenia               410            23,247          1.39
 Nigeria               549            22,614          0.03
 Israel                308            22,139          0.35
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
