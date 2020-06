FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.68 million, death toll at 490,118

By Lynx Insight Service June 27 (Reuters) - More than 9.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 490,118​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 124,363 2,434,265 3.81 Brazil 54,971 1,228,114 2.62 Russia 8,781 620,794 0.61 India 15,301 490,401 0.11 United Kingdom 43,414 309,360 6.53 Peru 8,761 268,602 2.74 Spain 28,338 265,759 6.06 Chile 5,068 263,360 2.71 Italy 34,708 239,961 5.74 Iran 10,239 217,724 1.25 Mexico 25,060 202,951 1.99 France 29,752 197,755 4.44 Pakistan 3,962 195,745 0.19 Turkey 5,065 194,511 0.62 Germany 8,908 192,150 1.07 Saudi Arabia 1,474 174,577 0.44 Bangladesh 1,661 130,474 0.1 South Africa 2,292 118,375 0.4 Canada 8,504 102,622 2.29 Qatar 109 92,784 0.39 Mainland China 4,634 83,449 0.03 Colombia 2,654 80,599 0.53 Sweden 5,252 64,177 5.16 Egypt 2,533 61,130 0.26 Belgium 9,726 61,007 8.51 Belarus 373 60,713 0.39 Ecuador 4,406 53,856 2.58 Argentina 1,150 52,457 0.26 Indonesia 2,683 51,427 0.1 Netherlands 6,103 50,005 3.54 United Arab Emirates 310 46,973 0.32 Kuwait 341 43,703 0.82 Singapore 26 42,955 0.05 Ukraine 1,086 41,117 0.24 Portugal 1,555 40,866 1.51 Iraq 1,437 39,139 0.37 Oman 153 36,034 0.32 Poland 1,429 33,395 0.38 Philippines 1,212 33,069 0.11 Switzerland 1,682 31,486 1.98 Afghanistan 675 30,175 0.18 Dominican Republic 712 29,764 0.67 Panama 564 29,037 1.35 Bolivia 913 28,503 0.8 Romania 1,579 25,697 0.81 Ireland 1,727 25,405 3.55 Bahrain 72 24,081 0.46 Armenia 410 23,247 1.39 Nigeria 549 22,614 0.03 Israel 308 22,139 0.35 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.