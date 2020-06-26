Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.68 million, death toll at 490,118

    June 27 (Reuters) - More than 9.68 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
490,118​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         124,363        2,434,265       3.81
 Brazil                54,971         1,228,114       2.62
 Russia                8,781          620,794         0.61
 India                 15,301         490,401         0.11
 United Kingdom        43,414         309,360         6.53
 Peru                  8,761          268,602         2.74
 Spain                 28,338         265,759         6.06
 Chile                 5,068          263,360         2.71
 Italy                 34,708         239,961         5.74
 Iran                  10,239         217,724         1.25
 Mexico                25,060         202,951         1.99
 France                29,752         197,755         4.44
 Pakistan              3,962          195,745         0.19
 Turkey                5,065          194,511         0.62
 Germany               8,908          192,150         1.07
 Saudi Arabia          1,474          174,577         0.44
 Bangladesh            1,661          130,474         0.1
 South Africa          2,292          118,375         0.4
 Canada                8,504          102,622         2.29
 Qatar                 109            92,784          0.39
 Mainland China        4,634          83,449          0.03
 Colombia              2,654          80,599          0.53
 Sweden                5,252          64,177          5.16
 Egypt                 2,533          61,130          0.26
 Belgium               9,726          61,007          8.51
 Belarus               373            60,713          0.39
 Ecuador               4,406          53,856          2.58
 Argentina             1,150          52,457          0.26
 Indonesia             2,683          51,427          0.1
 Netherlands           6,103          50,005          3.54
 United Arab Emirates  310            46,973          0.32
 Kuwait                341            43,703          0.82
 Singapore             26             42,955          0.05
 Ukraine               1,086          41,117          0.24
 Portugal              1,555          40,866          1.51
 Iraq                  1,437          39,139          0.37
 Oman                  153            36,034          0.32
 Poland                1,429          33,395          0.38
 Philippines           1,212          33,069          0.11
 Switzerland           1,682          31,486          1.98
 Afghanistan           675            30,175          0.18
 Dominican Republic    712            29,764          0.67
 Panama                564            29,037          1.35
 Bolivia               913            28,503          0.8
 Romania               1,579          25,697          0.81
 Ireland               1,727          25,405          3.55
 Bahrain               72             24,081          0.46
 Armenia               410            23,247          1.39
 Nigeria               549            22,614          0.03
 Israel                308            22,139          0.35
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
