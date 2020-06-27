Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.8 million, death toll at 493,040

    June 27 (Reuters) - More than 9.8 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
493,040​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED      DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES          10,000
                                                     INHABITANTS
 United States         125,007        2,479,515      3.83
 Brazil                55,961         1,274,974      2.67
 Russia                8,781          620,794        0.61
 India                 15,301         490,401        0.11
 United Kingdom        43,414         309,360        6.53
 Peru                  8,939          272,364        2.79
 Spain                 28,338         265,759        6.06
 Chile                 5,068          263,360        2.71
 Italy                 34,708         239,961        5.74
 Iran                  10,239         217,724        1.25
 Mexico                25,779         208,392        2.04
 France                29,778         199,343        4.45
 Pakistan              3,962          195,745        0.19
 Turkey                5,065          194,511        0.62
 Germany               8,930          192,477        1.08
 Saudi Arabia          1,474          174,577        0.44
 Bangladesh            1,661          130,474        0.1
 South Africa          2,340          124,590        0.4
 Canada                8,508          102,794        2.3
 Qatar                 109            92,784         0.39
 Colombia              2,811          84,442         0.57
 Mainland China        4,634          83,449         0.03
 Sweden                5,252          64,177         5.16
 Egypt                 2,620          62,755         0.27
 Belgium               9,726          61,007         8.51
 Belarus               373            60,713         0.39
 Ecuador               4,406          53,856         2.58
 Argentina             1,150          52,457         0.26
 Indonesia             2,683          51,427         0.1
 Netherlands           6,103          50,005         3.54
 United Arab Emirates  310            46,973         0.32
 Kuwait                341            43,703         0.82
 Singapore             26             42,955         0.05
 Ukraine               1,086          41,117         0.24
 Portugal              1,555          40,866         1.51
 Iraq                  1,437          39,139         0.37
 Oman                  153            36,034         0.32
 Poland                1,429          33,395         0.38
 Philippines           1,212          33,069         0.11
 Switzerland           1,682          31,486         1.98
 Afghanistan           675            30,175         0.18
 Panama                575            29,905         1.38
 Dominican Republic    712            29,764         0.67
 Bolivia               913            28,503         0.8
 Romania               1,579          25,697         0.81
 Ireland               1,730          25,414         3.55
 Bahrain               72             24,081         0.46
 Nigeria               554            23,298         0.03
 Armenia               410            23,247         1.39
 Israel                314            22,800         0.35
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
