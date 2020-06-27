FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.83 million, death toll at 493,611

By Lynx Insight Service SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - More than 9.83 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 493,611​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 125,007 2,479,515 3.83 Brazil 55,961 1,274,974 2.67 Russia 8,781 620,794 0.61 India 15,685 508,953 0.12 United Kingdom 43,414 309,360 6.53 Peru 8,939 272,364 2.79 Spain 28,338 265,759 6.06 Chile 5,068 263,360 2.71 Italy 34,708 239,961 5.74 Iran 10,239 217,724 1.25 Mexico 25,779 208,392 2.04 France 29,778 199,343 4.45 Pakistan 4,035 198,883 0.19 Turkey 5,065 194,511 0.62 Germany 8,930 192,477 1.08 Saudi Arabia 1,474 174,577 0.44 Bangladesh 1,661 130,474 0.1 South Africa 2,340 124,590 0.4 Canada 8,508 102,794 2.3 Qatar 109 92,784 0.39 Colombia 2,811 84,442 0.57 Mainland China 4,634 83,449 0.03 Sweden 5,252 64,177 5.16 Egypt 2,620 62,755 0.27 Belgium 9,726 61,007 8.51 Belarus 373 60,713 0.39 Ecuador 4,406 53,856 2.58 Argentina 1,167 52,457 0.26 Indonesia 2,683 51,427 0.1 Netherlands 6,103 50,005 3.54 United Arab Emirates 310 46,973 0.32 Kuwait 341 43,703 0.82 Singapore 26 42,955 0.05 Ukraine 1,086 41,117 0.24 Portugal 1,555 40,866 1.51 Iraq 1,437 39,139 0.37 Oman 153 36,034 0.32 Philippines 1,224 34,073 0.11 Poland 1,429 33,395 0.38 Switzerland 1,682 31,486 1.98 Afghanistan 675 30,175 0.18 Panama 575 29,905 1.38 Dominican Republic 712 29,764 0.67 Bolivia 934 29,423 0.82 Romania 1,579 25,697 0.81 Ireland 1,730 25,414 3.55 Bahrain 72 24,081 0.46 Nigeria 554 23,298 0.03 Armenia 410 23,247 1.39 Israel 314 22,800 0.35 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT.