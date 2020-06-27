FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.86 million, death toll at 494,351

Healthcare
    LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - More than 9.86 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 494,351​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         125,009        2,479,763       3.83
 Brazil                55,961         1,274,974       2.67
 Russia                8,969          627,646         0.62
 India                 15,685         508,953         0.12
 United Kingdom        43,414         309,360         6.53
 Peru                  8,939          272,364         2.79
 Spain                 28,338         265,759         6.06
 Chile                 5,068          263,360         2.71
 Italy                 34,708         239,961         5.74
 Iran                  10,364         220,180         1.27
 Mexico                25,779         208,392         2.04
 France                29,778         199,343         4.45
 Pakistan              4,035          198,883         0.19
 Turkey                5,065          194,511         0.62
 Germany               8,932          192,662         1.08
 Saudi Arabia          1,511          178,504         0.45
 Bangladesh            1,695          133,978         0.11
 South Africa          2,340          124,590         0.4
 Canada                8,508          102,794         2.3
 Qatar                 110            93,663          0.4
 Colombia              2,811          84,442          0.57
 Mainland China        4,634          83,483          0.03
 Sweden                5,280          65,137          5.19
 Egypt                 2,620          62,755          0.27
 Belgium               9,732          61,209          8.51
 Belarus               377            61,095          0.4
 Argentina             1,192          55,343          0.27
 Ecuador               4,406          53,856          2.58
 Indonesia             2,720          52,812          0.1
 Netherlands           6,105          50,074          3.54
 United Arab Emirates  310            46,973          0.32
 Kuwait                344            44,391          0.83
 Singapore             26             43,246          0.05
 Ukraine               1,110          42,065          0.25
 Iraq                  1,559          41,193          0.41
 Portugal              1,555          40,866          1.51
 Oman                  159            36,953          0.33
 Philippines           1,236          34,803          0.12
 Poland                1,435          33,714          0.38
 Switzerland           1,682          31,555          1.98
 Afghanistan           703            30,616          0.19
 Panama                575            29,905          1.38
 Dominican Republic    712            29,764          0.67
 Bolivia               934            29,423          0.82
 Romania               1,589          26,022          0.82
 Ireland               1,730          25,414          3.55
 Bahrain               79             24,805          0.5
 Armenia               421            23,909          1.43
 Nigeria               554            23,298          0.03
 Israel                314            22,800          0.35
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.

 (Editing by Alison Williams)
