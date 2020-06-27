FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.86 million, death toll at 494,351

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - More than 9.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 494,351​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 125,009 2,479,763 3.83 Brazil 55,961 1,274,974 2.67 Russia 8,969 627,646 0.62 India 15,685 508,953 0.12 United Kingdom 43,414 309,360 6.53 Peru 8,939 272,364 2.79 Spain 28,338 265,759 6.06 Chile 5,068 263,360 2.71 Italy 34,708 239,961 5.74 Iran 10,364 220,180 1.27 Mexico 25,779 208,392 2.04 France 29,778 199,343 4.45 Pakistan 4,035 198,883 0.19 Turkey 5,065 194,511 0.62 Germany 8,932 192,662 1.08 Saudi Arabia 1,511 178,504 0.45 Bangladesh 1,695 133,978 0.11 South Africa 2,340 124,590 0.4 Canada 8,508 102,794 2.3 Qatar 110 93,663 0.4 Colombia 2,811 84,442 0.57 Mainland China 4,634 83,483 0.03 Sweden 5,280 65,137 5.19 Egypt 2,620 62,755 0.27 Belgium 9,732 61,209 8.51 Belarus 377 61,095 0.4 Argentina 1,192 55,343 0.27 Ecuador 4,406 53,856 2.58 Indonesia 2,720 52,812 0.1 Netherlands 6,105 50,074 3.54 United Arab Emirates 310 46,973 0.32 Kuwait 344 44,391 0.83 Singapore 26 43,246 0.05 Ukraine 1,110 42,065 0.25 Iraq 1,559 41,193 0.41 Portugal 1,555 40,866 1.51 Oman 159 36,953 0.33 Philippines 1,236 34,803 0.12 Poland 1,435 33,714 0.38 Switzerland 1,682 31,555 1.98 Afghanistan 703 30,616 0.19 Panama 575 29,905 1.38 Dominican Republic 712 29,764 0.67 Bolivia 934 29,423 0.82 Romania 1,589 26,022 0.82 Ireland 1,730 25,414 3.55 Bahrain 79 24,805 0.5 Armenia 421 23,909 1.43 Nigeria 554 23,298 0.03 Israel 314 22,800 0.35 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT. (Editing by Alison Williams)