FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2 million, death toll crosses 136,600

April 16 (Reuters) - More than 2 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 136,667 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 30,885 636,604 Spain 18,579 177,633 Italy 21,645 165,155 France 17,167 132,886 Germany 3,804 131,009 United Kingdom 12,868 98,476 Mainland China 3,342 82,341 Iran 4,777 76,389 Turkey 1,518 69,392 Belgium 4,440 34,573 Canada 1,010 28,381 Brazil 1,736 28,320 Netherlands 3,134 28,153 Switzerland 1,214 26,336 Russia 198 24,490 Portugal 599 18,091 Austria 393 14,321 Ireland 444 12,547 Israel 130 12,501 India 396 11,933 Sweden 1,203 11,927 Peru 254 11,475 South Korea 229 10,591 Japan 191 9,434 Chile 94 8,273 Ecuador 388 7,858 Poland 286 7,582 Romania 372 7,216 Norway 142 6,801 Denmark 309 6,681 Australia 63 6,447 Pakistan 111 6,383 Czech Republic 166 6,301 Saudi Arabia 79 5,862 Mexico 449 5,847 Philippines 349 5,453 United Arab Emirates 33 5,365 Indonesia 469 5,136 Malaysia 83 5,072 Serbia 99 4,873 Ukraine 108 3,764 Panama 103 3,751 Belarus 36 3,728 Qatar 7 3,711 Singapore 10 3,699 Dominican Republic 189 3,614 Argentina 112 3,571 Luxembourg 69 3,373 Finland 72 3,273 Colombia 131 3,105 Thailand 43 2,643 South Africa 34 2,506 Egypt 183 2,505 Greece 102 2,192 Algeria 336 2,160 Moldova 46 2,049 Morocco 127 2,024 Croatia 34 1,741 Iceland 8 1,727 Bahrain 7 1,671 Hungary 134 1,579 Iraq 79 1,415 Kuwait 3 1,405 Estonia 35 1,400 New Zealand 9 1,386 Uzbekistan 10 1,275 Kazakhstan 15 1,267 Azerbaijan 13 1,250 Slovenia 61 1,248 Bangladesh 50 1,231 Armenia 17 1,111 Bosnia 41 1,110 Lithuania 30 1,091 Hong Kong 4 1,017 North Macedonia 45 947 Oman 4 910 Slovakia 6 863 Cameroon 17 855 Cuba 24 814 Afghanistan 25 784 Tunisia 35 780 Bulgaria 36 747 Cyprus 12 715 Andorra 33 673 Latvia 5 666 Lebanon 21 658 Ivory Coast 6 654 Ghana 8 641 Costa Rica 4 626 Niger 14 584 Burkina Faso 32 542 Uruguay 8 512 Albania 25 494 Kyrgyzstan 5 449 Channel Islands 15 447 Djibouti 2 435 Kosovo 9 423 Honduras 31 419 Nigeria 12 407 Guinea 1 404 Jordan 7 401 Malta 3 399 Bolivia 28 397 Taiwan 6 395 San Marino 36 393 Réunion 0 391 Palestinian Territories 2 374 Mauritius 9 324 Senegal 2 314 Georgia 3 306 Montenegro 4 288 Vietnam 0 267 Isle of Man 4 258 Democratic Republic of the Congo 21 254 Sri Lanka 7 238 Kenya 10 225 Mayotte 3 217 Venezuela 9 197 Faroe Islands 0 184 Guatemala 5 180 Guadeloupe 8 167 Paraguay 8 161 El Salvador 6 159 Martinique 8 158 Mali 13 148 Brunei 1 136 Rwanda 0 136 Guam 5 134 Gibraltar 0 131 Jamaica 5 125 Cambodia 0 122 Republic of the Congo 5 117 Trinidad and Tobago 8 114 Madagascar 2 110 N. Cyprus 4 100 Aruba 2 93 Monaco 2 93 Tanzania 4 88 Ethiopia 3 85 Bermuda 4 81 Togo 3 81 Somalia 5 80 Gabon 1 80 Liechtenstein 1 80 Barbados 5 75 Myanmar 4 74 Cayman Islands 1 60 Liberia 6 59 Cape Verde 1 56 Guyana 6 55 Bahamas 8 53 Zambia 2 48 Libya 1 48 Guinea-Bissau 1 43 Haiti 3 41 Puerto Rico 2 39 Benin 2 35 Saint Martin 2 35 Syria 2 33 Sudan 5 32 Zimbabwe 3 23 Antigua and Barbuda 2 23 Angola 2 19 Belize 2 18 Malawi 2 16 Curaçao 1 14 Botswana 1 13 Suriname 1 10 Turks and Caicos 1 10 Gambia 1 9 Nicaragua 1 9 Mauritania 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz Janowski)