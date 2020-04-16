Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2 million, death toll crosses 136,600

    April 16 (Reuters) - More than 2 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 136,667 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in
more than 210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as
of 0200 GMT on Thursday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES         TOTAL      TOTAL
                                   DEATHS     CASES
 United States                        30,885   636,604
 Spain                                18,579   177,633
 Italy                                21,645   165,155
 France                               17,167   132,886
 Germany                               3,804   131,009
 United Kingdom                       12,868    98,476
 Mainland China                        3,342    82,341
 Iran                                  4,777    76,389
 Turkey                                1,518    69,392
 Belgium                               4,440    34,573
 Canada                                1,010    28,381
 Brazil                                1,736    28,320
 Netherlands                           3,134    28,153
 Switzerland                           1,214    26,336
 Russia                                  198    24,490
 Portugal                                599    18,091
 Austria                                 393    14,321
 Ireland                                 444    12,547
 Israel                                  130    12,501
 India                                   396    11,933
 Sweden                                1,203    11,927
 Peru                                    254    11,475
 South Korea                             229    10,591
 Japan                                   191     9,434
 Chile                                    94     8,273
 Ecuador                                 388     7,858
 Poland                                  286     7,582
 Romania                                 372     7,216
 Norway                                  142     6,801
 Denmark                                 309     6,681
 Australia                                63     6,447
 Pakistan                                111     6,383
 Czech Republic                          166     6,301
 Saudi Arabia                             79     5,862
 Mexico                                  449     5,847
 Philippines                             349     5,453
 United Arab Emirates                     33     5,365
 Indonesia                               469     5,136
 Malaysia                                 83     5,072
 Serbia                                   99     4,873
 Ukraine                                 108     3,764
 Panama                                  103     3,751
 Belarus                                  36     3,728
 Qatar                                     7     3,711
 Singapore                                10     3,699
 Dominican Republic                      189     3,614
 Argentina                               112     3,571
 Luxembourg                               69     3,373
 Finland                                  72     3,273
 Colombia                                131     3,105
 Thailand                                 43     2,643
 South Africa                             34     2,506
 Egypt                                   183     2,505
 Greece                                  102     2,192
 Algeria                                 336     2,160
 Moldova                                  46     2,049
 Morocco                                 127     2,024
 Croatia                                  34     1,741
 Iceland                                   8     1,727
 Bahrain                                   7     1,671
 Hungary                                 134     1,579
 Iraq                                     79     1,415
 Kuwait                                    3     1,405
 Estonia                                  35     1,400
 New Zealand                               9     1,386
 Uzbekistan                               10     1,275
 Kazakhstan                               15     1,267
 Azerbaijan                               13     1,250
 Slovenia                                 61     1,248
 Bangladesh                               50     1,231
 Armenia                                  17     1,111
 Bosnia                                   41     1,110
 Lithuania                                30     1,091
 Hong Kong                                 4     1,017
 North Macedonia                          45       947
 Oman                                      4       910
 Slovakia                                  6       863
 Cameroon                                 17       855
 Cuba                                     24       814
 Afghanistan                              25       784
 Tunisia                                  35       780
 Bulgaria                                 36       747
 Cyprus                                   12       715
 Andorra                                  33       673
 Latvia                                    5       666
 Lebanon                                  21       658
 Ivory Coast                               6       654
 Ghana                                     8       641
 Costa Rica                                4       626
 Niger                                    14       584
 Burkina Faso                             32       542
 Uruguay                                   8       512
 Albania                                  25       494
 Kyrgyzstan                                5       449
 Channel Islands                          15       447
 Djibouti                                  2       435
 Kosovo                                    9       423
 Honduras                                 31       419
 Nigeria                                  12       407
 Guinea                                    1       404
 Jordan                                    7       401
 Malta                                     3       399
 Bolivia                                  28       397
 Taiwan                                    6       395
 San Marino                               36       393
 Réunion                                   0       391
 Palestinian Territories                   2       374
 Mauritius                                 9       324
 Senegal                                   2       314
 Georgia                                   3       306
 Montenegro                                4       288
 Vietnam                                   0       267
 Isle of Man                               4       258
 Democratic Republic of the Congo         21       254
 Sri Lanka                                 7       238
 Kenya                                    10       225
 Mayotte                                   3       217
 Venezuela                                 9       197
 Faroe Islands                             0       184
 Guatemala                                 5       180
 Guadeloupe                                8       167
 Paraguay                                  8       161
 El Salvador                               6       159
 Martinique                                8       158
 Mali                                     13       148
 Brunei                                    1       136
 Rwanda                                    0       136
 Guam                                      5       134
 Gibraltar                                 0       131
 Jamaica                                   5       125
 Cambodia                                  0       122
 Republic of the Congo                     5       117
 Trinidad and Tobago                       8       114
 Madagascar                                2       110
 N. Cyprus                                 4       100
 Aruba                                     2        93
 Monaco                                    2        93
 Tanzania                                  4        88
 Ethiopia                                  3        85
 Bermuda                                   4        81
 Togo                                      3        81
 Somalia                                   5        80
 Gabon                                     1        80
 Liechtenstein                             1        80
 Barbados                                  5        75
 Myanmar                                   4        74
 Cayman Islands                            1        60
 Liberia                                   6        59
 Cape Verde                                1        56
 Guyana                                    6        55
 Bahamas                                   8        53
 Zambia                                    2        48
 Libya                                     1        48
 Guinea-Bissau                             1        43
 Haiti                                     3        41
 Puerto Rico                               2        39
 Benin                                     2        35
 Saint Martin                              2        35
 Syria                                     2        33
 Sudan                                     5        32
 Zimbabwe                                  3        23
 Antigua and Barbuda                       2        23
 Angola                                    2        19
 Belize                                    2        18
 Malawi                                    2        16
 Curaçao                                   1        14
 Botswana                                  1        13
 Suriname                                  1        10
 Turks and Caicos                          1        10
 Gambia                                    1         9
 Nicaragua                                 1         9
 Mauritania                                1         7
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil
D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz Janowski)
