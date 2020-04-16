Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2 mln, death toll crosses 138,400

11 Min Read

    April 16 (Reuters) - More than 2.07 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 138,482 have died, according to
a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories since the first cases
were identified in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of
1400 GMT on Thursday.
   
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES         TOTAL       TOTAL
                                   DEATHS      CASES
 United States                         30,961     636,937
 Spain                                 19,130     182,816
 Italy                                 21,645     165,155
 France                                17,167     132,886
 Germany                                3,804     132,730
 United Kingdom                        12,868      98,476
 China                                  3,342      82,341
 Iran                                   4,869      77,995
 Turkey                                 1,518      69,392
 Belgium                                4,857      34,809
 Netherlands                            3,315      29,214
 Canada                                 1,010      28,381
 Brazil                                 1,736      28,320
 Russia                                   232      27,938
 Switzerland                            1,269      26,435
 Portugal                                 629      18,841
 Austria                                  393      14,436
 India                                    420      12,759
 Israel                                   140      12,591
 Ireland                                  444      12,547
 Sweden                                 1,333      12,540
 Peru                                     254      11,475
 South Korea                              229      10,613
 Japan                                    199       9,932
 Chile                                     94       8,273
 Ecuador                                  388       7,858
 Poland                                   292       7,771
 Romania                                  392       7,707
 Pakistan                                 128       6,919
 Denmark                                  321       6,879
 Norway                                   142       6,801
 Australia                                 63       6,468
 Saudi Arabia                              83       6,380
 Czech Republic                           166       6,303
 Mexico                                   492       5,847
 Philippines                              362       5,660
 Indonesia                                496       5,516
 United Arab Emirates                      33       5,365
 Malaysia                                  84       5,182
 Serbia                                    99       4,873
 Belarus                                   40       4,204
 Ukraine                                  116       4,161
 Qatar                                      7       4,103
 Panama                                   103       3,751
 Singapore                                 10       3,699
 Dominican Republic                       189       3,614
 Argentina                                115       3,571
 Luxembourg                                69       3,373
 Finland                                   72       3,369
 Colombia                                 131       3,105
 Thailand                                  46       2,672
 South Africa                              34       2,506
 Egypt                                    183       2,505
 Morocco                                  128       2,251
 Greece                                   102       2,192
 Algeria                                  336       2,160
 Moldova                                   51       2,049
 Croatia                                   35       1,791
 Iceland                                    8       1,727
 Bahrain                                    7       1,698
 Hungary                                  142       1,652
 Bangladesh                                60       1,572
 Kuwait                                     3       1,524
 Estonia                                   36       1,434
 Iraq                                      79       1,415
 New Zealand                                9       1,401
 Kazakhstan                                16       1,331
 Uzbekistan                                10       1,302
 Slovenia                                  61       1,269
 Azerbaijan                                13       1,250
 Bosnia                                    43       1,167
 Armenia                                   18       1,159
 Lithuania                                 30       1,128
 Oman                                       4       1,019
 Hong Kong                                  4       1,018
 Slovakia                                   8         977
 North Macedonia                           45         974
 Cameroon                                  17         855
 Afghanistan                               30         840
 Cuba                                      24         814
 Bulgaria                                  37         783
 Tunisia                                   35         780
 Cyprus                                    12         715
 Latvia                                     5         675
 Andorra                                   33         673
 Lebanon                                   21         663
 Ivory Coast                                6         654
 Ghana                                      8         641
 Costa Rica                                 4         626
 Niger                                     14         584
 Burkina Faso                              32         542
 Albania                                   26         518
 Uruguay                                    8         512
 Kyrgyzstan                                 5         466
 Channel Islands                           15         447
 Bolivia                                   29         441
 Djibouti                                   2         435
 Honduras                                  35         426
 Kosovo                                     9         423
 Malta                                      3         412
 Nigeria                                   12         407
 Guinea                                     1         404
 Jordan                                     7         401
 Taiwan                                     6         395
 San Marino                                36         393
 Réunion                                    0         391
 Palestinian Territories                    2         374
 Georgia                                    3         336
 Senegal                                    2         335
 Mauritius                                  9         324
 Montenegro                                 4         290
 Isle of Man                                4         283
 Democratic Republic of the Congo          22         267
 Vietnam                                    0         267
 Sri Lanka                                  7         238
 Mayotte                                    3         233
 Kenya                                     10         225
 Venezuela                                  9         197
 Guatemala                                  5         196
 Faroe Islands                              0         184
 Paraguay                                   8         174
 Guadeloupe                                 8         167
 El Salvador                                6         164
 Martinique                                 8         158
 Mali                                      13         148
 Brunei                                     1         136
 Rwanda                                     0         136
 Guam                                       5         135
 Gibraltar                                  0         131
 Jamaica                                    5         125
 Cambodia                                   0         122
 Republic of the Congo                      5         117
 Trinidad and Tobago                        8         114
 Madagascar                                 2         111
 N. Cyprus                                  4         100
 Tanzania                                   4          94
 Aruba                                      2          93
 Monaco                                     2          93
 Ethiopia                                   3          92
 Myanmar                                    4          85
 Bermuda                                    4          81
 Togo                                       3          81
 Gabon                                      1          80
 Liechtenstein                              1          80
 Somalia                                    5          80
 Barbados                                   5          75
 Cayman Islands                             1          60
 Liberia                                    6          59
 Cape Verde                                 1          56
 Guyana                                     6          55
 Bahamas                                    8          53
 Libya                                      1          48
 Zambia                                     2          48
 Guinea-Bissau                              1          46
 Haiti                                      3          41
 Puerto Rico                                2          39
 Benin                                      2          35
 Saint Martin                               2          35
 Syria                                      2          33
 Sudan                                      5          32
 Antigua and Barbuda                        3          23
 Zimbabwe                                   3          23
 Angola                                     2          19
 Belize                                     2          18
 Malawi                                     2          16
 Botswana                                   1          15
 Curaçao                                    1          14
 Suriname                                   1          10
 Turks and Caicos                           1          10
 Gambia                                     1           9
 Nicaragua                                  1           9
 Mauritania                                 1           7
 TOTAL CASES OUTSIDE MAINLAND         135,140            
 CHINA                                         
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil
D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz Janowski)
