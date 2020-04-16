FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2 mln, death toll crosses 138,400

April 16 (Reuters) - More than 2.07 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 138,482 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 30,961 636,937 Spain 19,130 182,816 Italy 21,645 165,155 France 17,167 132,886 Germany 3,804 132,730 United Kingdom 12,868 98,476 China 3,342 82,341 Iran 4,869 77,995 Turkey 1,518 69,392 Belgium 4,857 34,809 Netherlands 3,315 29,214 Canada 1,010 28,381 Brazil 1,736 28,320 Russia 232 27,938 Switzerland 1,269 26,435 Portugal 629 18,841 Austria 393 14,436 India 420 12,759 Israel 140 12,591 Ireland 444 12,547 Sweden 1,333 12,540 Peru 254 11,475 South Korea 229 10,613 Japan 199 9,932 Chile 94 8,273 Ecuador 388 7,858 Poland 292 7,771 Romania 392 7,707 Pakistan 128 6,919 Denmark 321 6,879 Norway 142 6,801 Australia 63 6,468 Saudi Arabia 83 6,380 Czech Republic 166 6,303 Mexico 492 5,847 Philippines 362 5,660 Indonesia 496 5,516 United Arab Emirates 33 5,365 Malaysia 84 5,182 Serbia 99 4,873 Belarus 40 4,204 Ukraine 116 4,161 Qatar 7 4,103 Panama 103 3,751 Singapore 10 3,699 Dominican Republic 189 3,614 Argentina 115 3,571 Luxembourg 69 3,373 Finland 72 3,369 Colombia 131 3,105 Thailand 46 2,672 South Africa 34 2,506 Egypt 183 2,505 Morocco 128 2,251 Greece 102 2,192 Algeria 336 2,160 Moldova 51 2,049 Croatia 35 1,791 Iceland 8 1,727 Bahrain 7 1,698 Hungary 142 1,652 Bangladesh 60 1,572 Kuwait 3 1,524 Estonia 36 1,434 Iraq 79 1,415 New Zealand 9 1,401 Kazakhstan 16 1,331 Uzbekistan 10 1,302 Slovenia 61 1,269 Azerbaijan 13 1,250 Bosnia 43 1,167 Armenia 18 1,159 Lithuania 30 1,128 Oman 4 1,019 Hong Kong 4 1,018 Slovakia 8 977 North Macedonia 45 974 Cameroon 17 855 Afghanistan 30 840 Cuba 24 814 Bulgaria 37 783 Tunisia 35 780 Cyprus 12 715 Latvia 5 675 Andorra 33 673 Lebanon 21 663 Ivory Coast 6 654 Ghana 8 641 Costa Rica 4 626 Niger 14 584 Burkina Faso 32 542 Albania 26 518 Uruguay 8 512 Kyrgyzstan 5 466 Channel Islands 15 447 Bolivia 29 441 Djibouti 2 435 Honduras 35 426 Kosovo 9 423 Malta 3 412 Nigeria 12 407 Guinea 1 404 Jordan 7 401 Taiwan 6 395 San Marino 36 393 Réunion 0 391 Palestinian Territories 2 374 Georgia 3 336 Senegal 2 335 Mauritius 9 324 Montenegro 4 290 Isle of Man 4 283 Democratic Republic of the Congo 22 267 Vietnam 0 267 Sri Lanka 7 238 Mayotte 3 233 Kenya 10 225 Venezuela 9 197 Guatemala 5 196 Faroe Islands 0 184 Paraguay 8 174 Guadeloupe 8 167 El Salvador 6 164 Martinique 8 158 Mali 13 148 Brunei 1 136 Rwanda 0 136 Guam 5 135 Gibraltar 0 131 Jamaica 5 125 Cambodia 0 122 Republic of the Congo 5 117 Trinidad and Tobago 8 114 Madagascar 2 111 N. Cyprus 4 100 Tanzania 4 94 Aruba 2 93 Monaco 2 93 Ethiopia 3 92 Myanmar 4 85 Bermuda 4 81 Togo 3 81 Gabon 1 80 Liechtenstein 1 80 Somalia 5 80 Barbados 5 75 Cayman Islands 1 60 Liberia 6 59 Cape Verde 1 56 Guyana 6 55 Bahamas 8 53 Libya 1 48 Zambia 2 48 Guinea-Bissau 1 46 Haiti 3 41 Puerto Rico 2 39 Benin 2 35 Saint Martin 2 35 Syria 2 33 Sudan 5 32 Antigua and Barbuda 3 23 Zimbabwe 3 23 Angola 2 19 Belize 2 18 Malawi 2 16 Botswana 1 15 Curaçao 1 14 Suriname 1 10 Turks and Caicos 1 10 Gambia 1 9 Nicaragua 1 9 Mauritania 1 7 TOTAL CASES OUTSIDE MAINLAND 135,140 CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz Janowski)