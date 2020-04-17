Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / in 31 minutes

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.1 mln, death toll crosses 143,700

11 Min Read

    April 17 (Reuters) - More than 2.14 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 143,744 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in
more than 210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak
started, hiked its death toll from the novel
coronavirus by 50% bringing the total to 3,869,
according to state-run media, but the numbers have not
yet been included in the official tally for the whole
country.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as
of 0200 GMT on Friday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES          TOTAL     TOTAL
                                    DEATHS    CASES
 United States                        33,284   668,079
 Spain                                19,130   182,816
 Italy                                22,170   168,941
 France                               17,920   140,772
 Germany                               3,804   132,730
 United Kingdom                       13,729   103,093
 Mainland China                        3,342    82,367
 Iran                                  4,869    77,995
 Turkey                                1,643    74,193
 Belgium                               4,857    34,809
 Brazil                                1,924    30,425
 Canada                                1,193    30,092
 Netherlands                           3,315    29,214
 Russia                                  232    27,938
 Switzerland                           1,269    26,732
 Portugal                                629    18,841
 Austria                                 410    14,476
 Ireland                                 486    13,271
 India                                   420    12,759
 Israel                                  142    12,758
 Sweden                                1,333    12,540
 Peru                                    274    12,491
 South Korea                             229    10,613
 Japan                                   203    10,008
 Chile                                   104     8,807
 Ecuador                                 403     8,225
 Poland                                  314     7,918
 Romania                                 392     7,707
 Pakistan                                128     6,919
 Norway                                  152     6,905
 Denmark                                 321     6,879
 Australia                                63     6,468
 Czech Republic                          169     6,433
 Saudi Arabia                             83     6,380
 Mexico                                  492     6,297
 United Arab Emirates                     35     5,825
 Philippines                             362     5,660
 Indonesia                               496     5,516
 Serbia                                  103     5,318
 Malaysia                                 84     5,182
 Singapore                                10     4,427
 Belarus                                  40     4,204
 Ukraine                                 116     4,161
 Qatar                                     7     4,103
 Panama                                  109     4,016
 Dominican Republic                      196     3,755
 Argentina                               115     3,571
 Luxembourg                               69     3,444
 Finland                                  75     3,369
 Colombia                                144     3,233
 Egypt                                   196     2,673
 Thailand                                 46     2,672
 South Africa                             48     2,605
 Morocco                                 190     2,283
 Algeria                                 348     2,268
 Greece                                  105     2,207
 Moldova                                  54     2,154
 Croatia                                  35     1,791
 Iceland                                   8     1,739
 Bahrain                                   7     1,698
 Hungary                                 142     1,652
 Bangladesh                               60     1,572
 Kuwait                                    3     1,524
 Iraq                                     80     1,434
 Estonia                                  36     1,434
 New Zealand                               9     1,401
 Kazakhstan                               16     1,331
 Uzbekistan                               10     1,302
 Azerbaijan                               13     1,283
 Slovenia                                 61     1,269
 Bosnia                                   43     1,167
 Armenia                                  18     1,159
 Lithuania                                30     1,128
 North Macedonia                          46     1,081
 Oman                                      4     1,019
 Hong Kong                                 4     1,018
 Cameroon                                 17       996
 Slovakia                                  8       977
 Cuba                                     24       862
 Afghanistan                              30       840
 Tunisia                                  37       822
 Bulgaria                                 40       800
 Cyprus                                   12       735
 Andorra                                  33       682
 Latvia                                    5       675
 Lebanon                                  21       663
 Ivory Coast                               6       654
 Costa Rica                                4       642
 Ghana                                     8       641
 Niger                                    14       609
 Djibouti                                  2       591
 Burkina Faso                             32       546
 Albania                                  26       518
 Uruguay                                   9       512
 Kyrgyzstan                                5       466
 Channel Islands                          15       457
 Kosovo                                   11       449
 Nigeria                                  13       442
 Bolivia                                  29       441
 Guinea                                    1       438
 San Marino                               38       426
 Honduras                                 35       426
 Malta                                     3       412
 Jordan                                    7       402
 Taiwan                                    6       395
 Réunion                                   0       394
 Palestinian Territories                   2       374
 Georgia                                   3       348
 Senegal                                   2       335
 Mauritius                                 9       324
 Montenegro                                4       303
 Isle of Man                               4       284
 Vietnam                                   0       268
 Democratic Republic of the Congo         22       267
 Sri Lanka                                 7       238
 Kenya                                    11       234
 Mayotte                                   3       233
 Venezuela                                 9       204
 Guatemala                                 5       196
 Faroe Islands                             0       184
 Paraguay                                  8       174
 Mali                                     13       171
 Guadeloupe                                8       167
 El Salvador                               6       164
 Martinique                                8       158
 Jamaica                                   5       143
 Rwanda                                    0       138
 Brunei                                    1       136
 Guam                                      5       135
 Gibraltar                                 0       133
 Cambodia                                  0       122
 Republic of the Congo                     5       117
 Trinidad and Tobago                       8       114
 Madagascar                                2       111
 N. Cyprus                                 4       100
 Aruba                                     2        95
 Tanzania                                  4        94
 Monaco                                    2        93
 Ethiopia                                  3        92
 Gabon                                     1        87
 Myanmar                                   4        85
 Togo                                      5        81
 Bermuda                                   4        81
 Somalia                                   5        80
 Liechtenstein                             1        80
 Barbados                                  5        75
 Cayman Islands                            1        60
 Liberia                                   6        59
 Cape Verde                                1        56
 Guyana                                    6        55
 Bahamas                                   8        53
 Zambia                                    2        48
 Libya                                     1        48
 Guinea-Bissau                             1        46
 Haiti                                     3        41
 Puerto Rico                               2        39
 Benin                                     2        35
 Saint Martin                              2        35
 Syria                                     2        33
 Sudan                                     5        32
 Zimbabwe                                  3        24
 Antigua and Barbuda                       3        23
 Angola                                    2        19
 Belize                                    2        18
 Eswatini                                  1        17
 Malawi                                    2        16
 Botswana                                  1        15
 Curaçao                                   1        14
 Suriname                                  1        10
 Turks and Caicos                          1        10
 Gambia                                    1         9
 Nicaragua                                 1         9
 Mauritania                                1         7
 
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil
D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz Janowski)
