FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.1 mln, death toll crosses 143,700

April 17 (Reuters) - More than 2.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 143,744 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started, hiked its death toll from the novel coronavirus by 50% bringing the total to 3,869, according to state-run media, but the numbers have not yet been included in the official tally for the whole country. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Friday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 33,284 668,079 Spain 19,130 182,816 Italy 22,170 168,941 France 17,920 140,772 Germany 3,804 132,730 United Kingdom 13,729 103,093 Mainland China 3,342 82,367 Iran 4,869 77,995 Turkey 1,643 74,193 Belgium 4,857 34,809 Brazil 1,924 30,425 Canada 1,193 30,092 Netherlands 3,315 29,214 Russia 232 27,938 Switzerland 1,269 26,732 Portugal 629 18,841 Austria 410 14,476 Ireland 486 13,271 India 420 12,759 Israel 142 12,758 Sweden 1,333 12,540 Peru 274 12,491 South Korea 229 10,613 Japan 203 10,008 Chile 104 8,807 Ecuador 403 8,225 Poland 314 7,918 Romania 392 7,707 Pakistan 128 6,919 Norway 152 6,905 Denmark 321 6,879 Australia 63 6,468 Czech Republic 169 6,433 Saudi Arabia 83 6,380 Mexico 492 6,297 United Arab Emirates 35 5,825 Philippines 362 5,660 Indonesia 496 5,516 Serbia 103 5,318 Malaysia 84 5,182 Singapore 10 4,427 Belarus 40 4,204 Ukraine 116 4,161 Qatar 7 4,103 Panama 109 4,016 Dominican Republic 196 3,755 Argentina 115 3,571 Luxembourg 69 3,444 Finland 75 3,369 Colombia 144 3,233 Egypt 196 2,673 Thailand 46 2,672 South Africa 48 2,605 Morocco 190 2,283 Algeria 348 2,268 Greece 105 2,207 Moldova 54 2,154 Croatia 35 1,791 Iceland 8 1,739 Bahrain 7 1,698 Hungary 142 1,652 Bangladesh 60 1,572 Kuwait 3 1,524 Iraq 80 1,434 Estonia 36 1,434 New Zealand 9 1,401 Kazakhstan 16 1,331 Uzbekistan 10 1,302 Azerbaijan 13 1,283 Slovenia 61 1,269 Bosnia 43 1,167 Armenia 18 1,159 Lithuania 30 1,128 North Macedonia 46 1,081 Oman 4 1,019 Hong Kong 4 1,018 Cameroon 17 996 Slovakia 8 977 Cuba 24 862 Afghanistan 30 840 Tunisia 37 822 Bulgaria 40 800 Cyprus 12 735 Andorra 33 682 Latvia 5 675 Lebanon 21 663 Ivory Coast 6 654 Costa Rica 4 642 Ghana 8 641 Niger 14 609 Djibouti 2 591 Burkina Faso 32 546 Albania 26 518 Uruguay 9 512 Kyrgyzstan 5 466 Channel Islands 15 457 Kosovo 11 449 Nigeria 13 442 Bolivia 29 441 Guinea 1 438 San Marino 38 426 Honduras 35 426 Malta 3 412 Jordan 7 402 Taiwan 6 395 Réunion 0 394 Palestinian Territories 2 374 Georgia 3 348 Senegal 2 335 Mauritius 9 324 Montenegro 4 303 Isle of Man 4 284 Vietnam 0 268 Democratic Republic of the Congo 22 267 Sri Lanka 7 238 Kenya 11 234 Mayotte 3 233 Venezuela 9 204 Guatemala 5 196 Faroe Islands 0 184 Paraguay 8 174 Mali 13 171 Guadeloupe 8 167 El Salvador 6 164 Martinique 8 158 Jamaica 5 143 Rwanda 0 138 Brunei 1 136 Guam 5 135 Gibraltar 0 133 Cambodia 0 122 Republic of the Congo 5 117 Trinidad and Tobago 8 114 Madagascar 2 111 N. Cyprus 4 100 Aruba 2 95 Tanzania 4 94 Monaco 2 93 Ethiopia 3 92 Gabon 1 87 Myanmar 4 85 Togo 5 81 Bermuda 4 81 Somalia 5 80 Liechtenstein 1 80 Barbados 5 75 Cayman Islands 1 60 Liberia 6 59 Cape Verde 1 56 Guyana 6 55 Bahamas 8 53 Zambia 2 48 Libya 1 48 Guinea-Bissau 1 46 Haiti 3 41 Puerto Rico 2 39 Benin 2 35 Saint Martin 2 35 Syria 2 33 Sudan 5 32 Zimbabwe 3 24 Antigua and Barbuda 3 23 Angola 2 19 Belize 2 18 Eswatini 1 17 Malawi 2 16 Botswana 1 15 Curaçao 1 14 Suriname 1 10 Turks and Caicos 1 10 Gambia 1 9 Nicaragua 1 9 Mauritania 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz Janowski)