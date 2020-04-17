FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.1 mln, death toll crosses 147,200

April 17 (Reuters) - More than 2.18 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 147,265 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started, hiked its death toll from the novel coronavirus by 50% bringing the total to 4,632, according to state-run media, but the numbers have not yet been included in the official tally for the whole country. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Friday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 33,284 668,079 Spain 19,478 188,068 Italy 22,170 168,941 France 17,920 146,060 Germany 4,034 137,672 United Kingdom 14,576 108,692 China 4,632 82,718 Iran 4,958 79,494 Turkey 1,643 74,193 Belgium 5,163 36,138 Russia 273 32,008 Netherlands 3,459 30,449 Brazil 1,924 30,425 Canada 1,193 30,092 Switzerland 1,269 27,078 Portugal 657 19,022 Austria 410 14,530 India 420 13,835 Ireland 486 13,271 Sweden 1,400 13,216 Israel 142 12,758 Peru 274 12,491 South Korea 230 10,635 Japan 203 10,008 Chile 104 8,807 Ecuador 403 8,225 Poland 318 8,214 Romania 400 8,067 Saudi Arabia 87 7,142 Denmark 321 7,073 Pakistan 128 6,919 Norway 152 6,905 Australia 63 6,468 Czech Republic 170 6,437 Mexico 492 6,297 Indonesia 520 5,923 Philippines 387 5,878 United Arab Emirates 35 5,825 Serbia 103 5,690 Malaysia 84 5,182 Singapore 10 5,050 Belarus 42 4,779 Qatar 7 4,663 Ukraine 125 4,662 Panama 109 4,016 Dominican Republic 196 3,755 Argentina 122 3,571 Luxembourg 69 3,444 Finland 75 3,369 Colombia 144 3,233 Egypt 196 2,673 Thailand 46 2,672 South Africa 48 2,605 Morocco 190 2,528 Algeria 348 2,268 Greece 105 2,207 Moldova 55 2,154 Croatia 36 1,814 Hungary 156 1,763 Bahrain 7 1,740 Iceland 8 1,739 Kuwait 5 1,658 Bangladesh 60 1,572 Kazakhstan 17 1,498 Estonia 38 1,459 Iraq 80 1,434 New Zealand 9 1,401 Uzbekistan 10 1,390 Slovenia 66 1,304 Azerbaijan 13 1,283 Armenia 19 1,201 Bosnia 46 1,199 Lithuania 32 1,149 North Macedonia 46 1,117 Oman 5 1,069 Slovakia 8 1,049 Hong Kong 4 1,022 Cameroon 21 996 Cuba 27 862 Afghanistan 30 840 Bulgaria 40 825 Tunisia 37 822 Cyprus 12 735 Andorra 35 696 Ivory Coast 6 688 Latvia 5 682 Lebanon 21 663 Costa Rica 4 642 Ghana 8 641 Niger 15 609 Djibouti 2 591 Burkina Faso 32 546 Albania 26 539 Uruguay 9 512 Kyrgyzstan 5 489 Channel Islands 15 457 Kosovo 11 449 Nigeria 13 442 Bolivia 29 441 Guinea 1 438 Honduras 35 426 San Marino 39 426 Malta 3 422 Jordan 7 402 Taiwan 6 395 Réunion 0 394 Palestinian Territories 2 374 Georgia 3 370 Senegal 2 342 Mauritius 9 324 Montenegro 4 303 Isle of Man 4 289 Democratic Republic of the 23 287 Congo Vietnam 0 268 Kenya 11 246 Sri Lanka 7 238 Mayotte 3 233 Venezuela 9 204 Guatemala 5 196 Faroe Islands 0 184 Paraguay 8 174 Mali 13 171 Guadeloupe 8 167 El Salvador 6 164 Martinique 8 158 Tanzania 5 147 Jamaica 5 143 Rwanda 0 138 Brunei 1 136 Guam 5 135 Gibraltar 0 133 Cambodia 0 122 Republic of the Congo 5 117 Madagascar 2 117 Trinidad and Tobago 8 114 N. Cyprus 4 100 Ethiopia 3 96 Aruba 2 95 Gabon 1 95 Monaco 2 93 Myanmar 4 85 Togo 5 83 Bermuda 4 81 Liechtenstein 1 80 Somalia 5 80 Barbados 5 75 Liberia 6 73 Cayman Islands 1 60 Cape Verde 1 56 Guyana 6 55 Bahamas 8 53 Zambia 2 50 Libya 1 48 Guinea-Bissau 1 46 Haiti 3 41 Puerto Rico 2 39 Benin 2 37 Saint Martin 2 35 Syria 2 33 Sudan 5 32 Zimbabwe 3 24 Antigua and Barbuda 3 23 Angola 2 19 Belize 2 18 Eswatini 1 17 Malawi 2 16 Botswana 1 15 Curaçao 1 14 Suriname 1 10 Turks and Caicos 1 10 Gambia 1 9 Nicaragua 1 9 Mauritania 1 7 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND 142,633 CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila, Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)