Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / in an hour

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.1 mln, death toll crosses 147,200

11 Min Read

    April 17 (Reuters) - More than 2.18 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 147,265 have died,
according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak
started, hiked its death toll from the novel
coronavirus by 50% bringing the total to 4,632,
according to state-run media, but the numbers have
not yet been included in the official tally for the
whole country.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 1400 GMT on Friday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES      TOTAL     TOTAL
                                DEATHS    CASES
 United States                    33,284    668,079
 Spain                            19,478    188,068
 Italy                            22,170    168,941
 France                           17,920    146,060
 Germany                           4,034    137,672
 United Kingdom                   14,576    108,692
 China                             4,632     82,718
 Iran                              4,958     79,494
 Turkey                            1,643     74,193
 Belgium                           5,163     36,138
 Russia                              273     32,008
 Netherlands                       3,459     30,449
 Brazil                            1,924     30,425
 Canada                            1,193     30,092
 Switzerland                       1,269     27,078
 Portugal                            657     19,022
 Austria                             410     14,530
 India                               420     13,835
 Ireland                             486     13,271
 Sweden                            1,400     13,216
 Israel                              142     12,758
 Peru                                274     12,491
 South Korea                         230     10,635
 Japan                               203     10,008
 Chile                               104      8,807
 Ecuador                             403      8,225
 Poland                              318      8,214
 Romania                             400      8,067
 Saudi Arabia                         87      7,142
 Denmark                             321      7,073
 Pakistan                            128      6,919
 Norway                              152      6,905
 Australia                            63      6,468
 Czech Republic                      170      6,437
 Mexico                              492      6,297
 Indonesia                           520      5,923
 Philippines                         387      5,878
 United Arab Emirates                 35      5,825
 Serbia                              103      5,690
 Malaysia                             84      5,182
 Singapore                            10      5,050
 Belarus                              42      4,779
 Qatar                                 7      4,663
 Ukraine                             125      4,662
 Panama                              109      4,016
 Dominican Republic                  196      3,755
 Argentina                           122      3,571
 Luxembourg                           69      3,444
 Finland                              75      3,369
 Colombia                            144      3,233
 Egypt                               196      2,673
 Thailand                             46      2,672
 South Africa                         48      2,605
 Morocco                             190      2,528
 Algeria                             348      2,268
 Greece                              105      2,207
 Moldova                              55      2,154
 Croatia                              36      1,814
 Hungary                             156      1,763
 Bahrain                               7      1,740
 Iceland                               8      1,739
 Kuwait                                5      1,658
 Bangladesh                           60      1,572
 Kazakhstan                           17      1,498
 Estonia                              38      1,459
 Iraq                                 80      1,434
 New Zealand                           9      1,401
 Uzbekistan                           10      1,390
 Slovenia                             66      1,304
 Azerbaijan                           13      1,283
 Armenia                              19      1,201
 Bosnia                               46      1,199
 Lithuania                            32      1,149
 North Macedonia                      46      1,117
 Oman                                  5      1,069
 Slovakia                              8      1,049
 Hong Kong                             4      1,022
 Cameroon                             21        996
 Cuba                                 27        862
 Afghanistan                          30        840
 Bulgaria                             40        825
 Tunisia                              37        822
 Cyprus                               12        735
 Andorra                              35        696
 Ivory Coast                           6        688
 Latvia                                5        682
 Lebanon                              21        663
 Costa Rica                            4        642
 Ghana                                 8        641
 Niger                                15        609
 Djibouti                              2        591
 Burkina Faso                         32        546
 Albania                              26        539
 Uruguay                               9        512
 Kyrgyzstan                            5        489
 Channel Islands                      15        457
 Kosovo                               11        449
 Nigeria                              13        442
 Bolivia                              29        441
 Guinea                                1        438
 Honduras                             35        426
 San Marino                           39        426
 Malta                                 3        422
 Jordan                                7        402
 Taiwan                                6        395
 Réunion                               0        394
 Palestinian Territories               2        374
 Georgia                               3        370
 Senegal                               2        342
 Mauritius                             9        324
 Montenegro                            4        303
 Isle of Man                           4        289
 Democratic Republic of the           23        287
 Congo                                    
 Vietnam                               0        268
 Kenya                                11        246
 Sri Lanka                             7        238
 Mayotte                               3        233
 Venezuela                             9        204
 Guatemala                             5        196
 Faroe Islands                         0        184
 Paraguay                              8        174
 Mali                                 13        171
 Guadeloupe                            8        167
 El Salvador                           6        164
 Martinique                            8        158
 Tanzania                              5        147
 Jamaica                               5        143
 Rwanda                                0        138
 Brunei                                1        136
 Guam                                  5        135
 Gibraltar                             0        133
 Cambodia                              0        122
 Republic of the Congo                 5        117
 Madagascar                            2        117
 Trinidad and Tobago                   8        114
 N. Cyprus                             4        100
 Ethiopia                              3         96
 Aruba                                 2         95
 Gabon                                 1         95
 Monaco                                2         93
 Myanmar                               4         85
 Togo                                  5         83
 Bermuda                               4         81
 Liechtenstein                         1         80
 Somalia                               5         80
 Barbados                              5         75
 Liberia                               6         73
 Cayman Islands                        1         60
 Cape Verde                            1         56
 Guyana                                6         55
 Bahamas                               8         53
 Zambia                                2         50
 Libya                                 1         48
 Guinea-Bissau                         1         46
 Haiti                                 3         41
 Puerto Rico                           2         39
 Benin                                 2         37
 Saint Martin                          2         35
 Syria                                 2         33
 Sudan                                 5         32
 Zimbabwe                              3         24
 Antigua and Barbuda                   3         23
 Angola                                2         19
 Belize                                2         18
 Eswatini                              1         17
 Malawi                                2         16
 Botswana                              1         15
 Curaçao                               1         14
 Suriname                              1         10
 Turks and Caicos                      1         10
 Gambia                                1          9
 Nicaragua                             1          9
 Mauritania                            1          7
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND   142,633           
 CHINA                                    
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty,
Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila, Tomasz Janowski and
Maju Samuel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below