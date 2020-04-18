Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.2 mln, death toll crosses 151,600

    April 18 (Reuters) - More than
2.23 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 151,657 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists
countries that have reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 0200 GMT on Saturday.
    
    
 Countries and   Total      Total
 Territories     Cases      Deaths
 United States     700,028     35,479
 Spain             188,068     19,478
 Italy             172,434     22,745
 France            147,969     18,681
 Germany           137,735      4,077
 United Kingdom    108,692     14,576
 China              82,719      4,632
 Iran               79,494      4,958
 Turkey             78,546      1,769
 Belgium            36,138      5,163
 Brazil             33,682      2,141
 Russia             32,008        273
 Canada             31,884      1,309
 Netherlands        30,449      3,459
 Switzerland        27,078      1,269
 Portugal           19,022        657
 Austria            14,595        431
 Ireland            13,980        530
 India              13,835        452
 Peru               13,498        300
 Sweden             13,216      1,400
 Israel             12,982        151
 South Korea        10,635        230
 Japan              10,561        220
 Chile               9,252        116
 Ecuador             8,450        421
 Poland              8,379        332
 Romania             8,067        400
 Saudi Arabia        7,142         87
 Denmark             7,073        336
 Pakistan            7,025        135
 Norway              6,937        161
 Czech Republic      6,549        173
 Australia           6,533         65
 United Arab         6,302         37
 Emirates                   
 Mexico              6,297        492
 Indonesia           5,923        520
 Philippines         5,878        387
 Serbia              5,790        110
 Malaysia            5,251         86
 Singapore           5,050         11
 Belarus             4,779         42
 Qatar               4,663          7
 Ukraine             4,662        125
 Dominican           4,162        200
 Republic                   
 Panama              4,016        109
 Argentina           3,571        122
 Finland             3,489         82
 Luxembourg          3,480         72
 Colombia            3,439        153
 Egypt               2,844        205
 South Africa        2,783         50
 Thailand            2,700         47
 Morocco             2,564        190
 Algeria             2,418        364
 Moldova             2,264         56
 Greece              2,224        108
 Bangladesh          1,838         75
 Croatia             1,814         36
 Hungary             1,763        156
 Iceland             1,754          9
 Bahrain             1,740          7
 Kuwait              1,658          5
 Kazakhstan          1,546         17
 Iraq                1,482         81
 Estonia             1,459         38
 New Zealand         1,409         11
 Uzbekistan          1,390         10
 Azerbaijan          1,340         13
 Slovenia            1,304         66
 Bosnia              1,214         46
 Armenia             1,201         19
 Lithuania           1,149         33
 North               1,117         49
 Macedonia                  
 Oman                1,069          6
 Slovakia            1,049          9
 Hong Kong           1,022          4
 Cameroon            1,016         21
 Cuba                  923         27
 Afghanistan           906         30
 Tunisia               864         37
 Bulgaria              846         41
 Cyprus                750         12
 Djibouti              732          2
 Andorra               696         35
 Ivory Coast           688          6
 Latvia                682          5
 Lebanon               668         21
 Costa Rica            649          4
 Ghana                 641          8
 Niger                 627         18
 Burkina Faso          557         35
 Albania               539         26
 Uruguay               512          9
 Nigeria               493         17
 Kyrgyzstan            489          5
 Kosovo                480         12
 Guinea                477          3
 Channel               470         20
 Islands                    
 Bolivia               465         31
 Honduras              442         41
 San Marino            435         39
 Malta                 422          3
 Jordan                407          7
 Palestine             402          2
 Réunion               402          0
 Taiwan                395          6
 Georgia               370          3
 Senegal               342          3
 Mauritius             324          9
 Montenegro            303          5
 Isle of Man           291          4
 Democratic            287         23
 Republic of                
 the Congo                  
 Vietnam               268          0
 Kenya                 246         11
 Mayotte               245          4
 Sri Lanka             244          7
 Guatemala             214          7
 Venezuela             204          9
 Paraguay              199          8
 Mali                  190         13
 Faroe Islands         184          0
 El Salvador           177          7
 Guadeloupe            167          8
 Martinique            158          8
 Tanzania              147          5
 Republic of           143          6
 the Congo                  
 Jamaica               143          5
 Rwanda                143          0
 Brunei                136          1
 Guam                  135          5
 Gibraltar             133          0
 Cambodia              122          0
 Madagascar            117          2
 Somalia               116          6
 Trinidad and          114          8
 Tobago                     
 N. Cyprus             100          4
 Ethiopia               96          3
 Aruba                  96          2
 French Guiana          96          0
 Gabon                  95          1
 Monaco                 94          2
 Myanmar                88          4
 Togo                   83          5
 Bermuda                83          4
 Liechtenstein          80          1
 Equatorial             79          0
 Guinea                     
 Barbados               75          5
 Liberia                73          7
 Guyana                 63          6
 Cayman Islands         61          1
 Cape Verde             56          1
 Uganda                 56          0
 French                 55          0
 Polynesia                  
 Bahamas                54          9
 Zambia                 52          2
 Libya                  48          1
 Guinea-Bissau          46          1
 Macau                  45          0
 Haiti                  43          3
 Puerto Rico            39          2
 Syria                  38          2
 Benin                  37          2
 Saint Martin           35          2
 Eritrea                35          0
 Mozambique             34          0
 Sudan                  33          6
 Chad                   33          0
 Mongolia               31          0
 Nepal                  30          0
 Maldives               29          0
 Sierra Leone           26          0
 Zimbabwe               24          3
 Antigua and            23          3
 Barbuda                    
 Angola                 19          2
 Laos                   19          0
 Belize                 18          2
 New Caledonia          18          0
 Timor-Leste            18          0
 Malawi                 17          2
 Eswatini               17          1
 Fiji                   17          0
 U.S. Virgin            17          0
 Islands                    
 Dominica               16          0
 Namibia                16          0
 Botswana               15          1
 Saint Lucia            15          0
 Curaçao                14          1
 Grenada                14          0
 Saint Kitts            14          0
 and Nevis                  
 Central                12          0
 African                    
 Republic                   
 Saint Vincent          12          0
 and the                    
 Grenadines                 
 Falkland               11          0
 Islands                    
 Greenland              11          0
 Montserrat             11          0
 Seychelles             11          0
 Suriname               10          1
 Turks and              10          1
 Caicos                     
 Gambia                  9          1
 Nicaragua               9          1
 Vatican City            8          0
 Mauritania              7          1
 Saint-Barthéle          6          0
 my                         
 Western Sahara          6          0
 Bhutan                  5          0
 Burundi                 5          0
 British Virgin          4          0
 Islands                    
 Sao Tome and            4          0
 Principe                   
 South Sudan             4          0
 Anguilla                3          0
 Caribbean               3          0
 Netherlands                
 Papua New               2          0
 Guinea                     
 Saint Pierre            1          0
 and Miquelon               
 Yemen                   1          0
 Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by
William Maclean)
