FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.2 mln, death toll crosses 151,600

April 18 (Reuters) - More than 2.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 151,657 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Saturday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths United States 700,028 35,479 Spain 188,068 19,478 Italy 172,434 22,745 France 147,969 18,681 Germany 137,735 4,077 United Kingdom 108,692 14,576 China 82,719 4,632 Iran 79,494 4,958 Turkey 78,546 1,769 Belgium 36,138 5,163 Brazil 33,682 2,141 Russia 32,008 273 Canada 31,884 1,309 Netherlands 30,449 3,459 Switzerland 27,078 1,269 Portugal 19,022 657 Austria 14,595 431 Ireland 13,980 530 India 13,835 452 Peru 13,498 300 Sweden 13,216 1,400 Israel 12,982 151 South Korea 10,635 230 Japan 10,561 220 Chile 9,252 116 Ecuador 8,450 421 Poland 8,379 332 Romania 8,067 400 Saudi Arabia 7,142 87 Denmark 7,073 336 Pakistan 7,025 135 Norway 6,937 161 Czech Republic 6,549 173 Australia 6,533 65 United Arab 6,302 37 Emirates Mexico 6,297 492 Indonesia 5,923 520 Philippines 5,878 387 Serbia 5,790 110 Malaysia 5,251 86 Singapore 5,050 11 Belarus 4,779 42 Qatar 4,663 7 Ukraine 4,662 125 Dominican 4,162 200 Republic Panama 4,016 109 Argentina 3,571 122 Finland 3,489 82 Luxembourg 3,480 72 Colombia 3,439 153 Egypt 2,844 205 South Africa 2,783 50 Thailand 2,700 47 Morocco 2,564 190 Algeria 2,418 364 Moldova 2,264 56 Greece 2,224 108 Bangladesh 1,838 75 Croatia 1,814 36 Hungary 1,763 156 Iceland 1,754 9 Bahrain 1,740 7 Kuwait 1,658 5 Kazakhstan 1,546 17 Iraq 1,482 81 Estonia 1,459 38 New Zealand 1,409 11 Uzbekistan 1,390 10 Azerbaijan 1,340 13 Slovenia 1,304 66 Bosnia 1,214 46 Armenia 1,201 19 Lithuania 1,149 33 North 1,117 49 Macedonia Oman 1,069 6 Slovakia 1,049 9 Hong Kong 1,022 4 Cameroon 1,016 21 Cuba 923 27 Afghanistan 906 30 Tunisia 864 37 Bulgaria 846 41 Cyprus 750 12 Djibouti 732 2 Andorra 696 35 Ivory Coast 688 6 Latvia 682 5 Lebanon 668 21 Costa Rica 649 4 Ghana 641 8 Niger 627 18 Burkina Faso 557 35 Albania 539 26 Uruguay 512 9 Nigeria 493 17 Kyrgyzstan 489 5 Kosovo 480 12 Guinea 477 3 Channel 470 20 Islands Bolivia 465 31 Honduras 442 41 San Marino 435 39 Malta 422 3 Jordan 407 7 Palestine 402 2 Réunion 402 0 Taiwan 395 6 Georgia 370 3 Senegal 342 3 Mauritius 324 9 Montenegro 303 5 Isle of Man 291 4 Democratic 287 23 Republic of the Congo Vietnam 268 0 Kenya 246 11 Mayotte 245 4 Sri Lanka 244 7 Guatemala 214 7 Venezuela 204 9 Paraguay 199 8 Mali 190 13 Faroe Islands 184 0 El Salvador 177 7 Guadeloupe 167 8 Martinique 158 8 Tanzania 147 5 Republic of 143 6 the Congo Jamaica 143 5 Rwanda 143 0 Brunei 136 1 Guam 135 5 Gibraltar 133 0 Cambodia 122 0 Madagascar 117 2 Somalia 116 6 Trinidad and 114 8 Tobago N. Cyprus 100 4 Ethiopia 96 3 Aruba 96 2 French Guiana 96 0 Gabon 95 1 Monaco 94 2 Myanmar 88 4 Togo 83 5 Bermuda 83 4 Liechtenstein 80 1 Equatorial 79 0 Guinea Barbados 75 5 Liberia 73 7 Guyana 63 6 Cayman Islands 61 1 Cape Verde 56 1 Uganda 56 0 French 55 0 Polynesia Bahamas 54 9 Zambia 52 2 Libya 48 1 Guinea-Bissau 46 1 Macau 45 0 Haiti 43 3 Puerto Rico 39 2 Syria 38 2 Benin 37 2 Saint Martin 35 2 Eritrea 35 0 Mozambique 34 0 Sudan 33 6 Chad 33 0 Mongolia 31 0 Nepal 30 0 Maldives 29 0 Sierra Leone 26 0 Zimbabwe 24 3 Antigua and 23 3 Barbuda Angola 19 2 Laos 19 0 Belize 18 2 New Caledonia 18 0 Timor-Leste 18 0 Malawi 17 2 Eswatini 17 1 Fiji 17 0 U.S. Virgin 17 0 Islands Dominica 16 0 Namibia 16 0 Botswana 15 1 Saint Lucia 15 0 Curaçao 14 1 Grenada 14 0 Saint Kitts 14 0 and Nevis Central 12 0 African Republic Saint Vincent 12 0 and the Grenadines Falkland 11 0 Islands Greenland 11 0 Montserrat 11 0 Seychelles 11 0 Suriname 10 1 Turks and 10 1 Caicos Gambia 9 1 Nicaragua 9 1 Vatican City 8 0 Mauritania 7 1 Saint-Barthéle 6 0 my Western Sahara 6 0 Bhutan 5 0 Burundi 5 0 British Virgin 4 0 Islands Sao Tome and 4 0 Principe South Sudan 4 0 Anguilla 3 0 Caribbean 3 0 Netherlands Papua New 2 0 Guinea Saint Pierre 1 0 and Miquelon Yemen 1 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by William Maclean)