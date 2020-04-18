Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.2 mln, death toll crosses 154,600

    April 18 (Reuters) - More than
2.26 million people have been
reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and
154,613 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have
been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since
the first cases were identified in
China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking
global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists
countries that have reported
deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on
Saturday.

   
 Countries and   Total     Total
 Territories     Cases     Deaths
 United States    700,933   35,642
 Spain            191,726   20,043
 Italy            172,434   22,745
 France           147,969   18,681
 Germany          137,735    4,077
 United Kingdom   114,217   15,464
 China             82,719    4,632
 Iran              80,868    5,301
 Turkey            78,546    1,769
 Belgium           37,183    5,453
 Russia            36,793      313
 Brazil            33,682    2,141
 Canada            31,884    1,309
 Netherlands       31,589    3,601
 Switzerland       27,078    1,344
 Portugal          19,685      687
 India             14,792      488
 Austria           14,637      443
 Ireland           13,980      530
 Sweden            13,822    1,511
 Peru              13,498      300
 Israel            13,107      158
 Japan             11,023      235
 South Korea       10,653      232
 Chile              9,252      116
 Poland             8,563      339
 Ecuador            8,450      421
 Romania            8,418      417
 Saudi Arabia       8,274       92
 Pakistan           7,481      143
 Denmark            7,242      346
 Norway             6,984      163
 Mexico             6,875      546
 Australia          6,565       69
 Czech Republic     6,553      176
 United Arab        6,302       37
 Emirates                  
 Indonesia          6,248      535
 Philippines        6,087      397
 Serbia             5,994      117
 Singapore          5,992       11
 Malaysia           5,305       88
 Ukraine            5,106      133
 Qatar              5,008        8
 Belarus            4,779       45
 Panama             4,210      116
 Dominican          4,162      200
 Republic                  
 Finland            3,681       90
 Luxembourg         3,480       72
 Colombia           3,439      153
 Egypt              2,844      205
 South Africa       2,783       50
 Argentina          2,758      129
 Thailand           2,733       47
 Morocco            2,670      190
 Algeria            2,418      364
 Moldova            2,264       56
 Greece             2,224      108
 Bangladesh         2,144       84
 Cameroon           2,033       21
 Hungary            1,834      172
 Croatia            1,832       39
 Bahrain            1,767        7
 Iceland            1,754        9
 Kuwait             1,751        6
 Kazakhstan         1,615       17
 Estonia            1,512       38
 Iraq               1,482       81
 Uzbekistan         1,450       10
 New Zealand        1,422       11
 Azerbaijan         1,373       18
 Slovenia           1,317       70
 Bosnia             1,268       47
 Armenia            1,248       20
 Lithuania          1,239       33
 Oman               1,180        6
 North              1,170       49
 Macedonia                 
 Slovakia           1,089       11
 Hong Kong          1,024        4
 Afghanistan          933       30
 Cuba                 923       27
 Bulgaria             865       41
 Tunisia              864       37
 Ghana                834        9
 Cyprus               750       12
 Ivory Coast          742        6
 Djibouti             732        2
 Latvia               712        5
 Andorra              696       35
 Lebanon              672       21
 Costa Rica           649        4
 Niger                627       18
 Burkina Faso         557       35
 Albania              548       26
 Uruguay              512        9
 Kyrgyzstan           506        5
 Bolivia              493       31
 Nigeria              493       17
 Kosovo               480       12
 Guinea               477        3
 Channel              470       20
 Islands                   
 Honduras             457       46
 San Marino           435       39
 Malta                426        3
 Palestine            418        2
 Jordan               407        7
 Réunion              402        0
 Taiwan               398        6
 Georgia              385        3
 Senegal              353        4
 Mauritius            324        9
 Democratic           307       25
 Republic of               
 the Congo                 
 Montenegro           305        5
 Isle of Man          296        6
 Vietnam              268        0
 Kenya                262       12
 Sri Lanka            246        7
 Mayotte              245        4
 Guatemala            235        7
 Venezuela            227        9
 Paraguay             202        8
 Mali                 190       13
 El Salvador          190        7
 Faroe Islands        184        0
 Guadeloupe           167        8
 Jamaica              163        5
 Martinique           158        8
 Tanzania             148        5
 Republic of          143        6
 the Congo                 
 Rwanda               143        0
 Brunei               137        1
 Guam                 135        5
 Gibraltar            133        0
 Cambodia             122        0
 Madagascar           120        2
 Somalia              116        6
 Trinidad and         114        8
 Tobago                    
 Ethiopia             105        3
 N. Cyprus            100        4
 Aruba                 96        2
 French Guiana         96        0
 Gabon                 95        1
 Myanmar               94        5
 Monaco                94        2
 Togo                  83        5
 Bermuda               83        4
 Liechtenstein         80        1
 Equatorial            79        0
 Guinea                    
 Liberia               76        7
 Barbados              75        5
 Sudan                 66       10
 Guyana                63        6
 Cayman Islands        61        1
 Cape Verde            58        1
 Zambia                57        2
 Uganda                56        0
 French                55        0
 Polynesia                 
 Bahamas               54        9
 Guinea-Bissau         50        1
 Libya                 49        1
 Macau                 45        0
 Haiti                 44        3
 Puerto Rico           39        2
 Syria                 38        2
 Benin                 37        2
 Saint Martin          37        2
 Eritrea               35        0
 Maldives              34        0
 Mozambique            34        0
 Chad                  33        0
 Mongolia              31        0
 Nepal                 30        0
 Sierra Leone          26        0
 Zimbabwe              24        3
 Antigua and           23        3
 Barbuda                   
 Angola                19        2
 Eswatini              19        1
 Laos                  19        0
 Belize                18        2
 New Caledonia         18        0
 Timor-Leste           18        0
 Malawi                17        2
 Fiji                  17        0
 U.S. Virgin           17        0
 Islands                   
 Dominica              16        0
 Namibia               16        0
 Botswana              15        1
 Saint Lucia           15        0
 Curaçao               14        1
 Grenada               14        0
 Saint Kitts           14        0
 and Nevis                 
 Central               12        0
 African                   
 Republic                  
 Saint Vincent         12        0
 and the                   
 Grenadines                
 Falkland              11        0
 Islands                   
 Greenland             11        0
 Montserrat            11        0
 Seychelles            11        0
 Suriname              10        1
 Turks and             10        1
 Caicos                    
 Gambia                 9        1
 Nicaragua              9        1
 Vatican City           8        0
 Mauritania             7        1
 Saint-Barthéle         6        0
 my                        
 Western Sahara         6        0
 Bhutan                 5        0
 Burundi                5        0
 British Virgin         4        0
 Islands                   
 Sao Tome and           4        0
 Principe                  
 South Sudan            4        0
 Anguilla               3        0
 Caribbean              3        0
 Netherlands               
 Papua New              2        0
 Guinea                    
 Saint Pierre           1        0
 and Miquelon              
 Yemen                  1        0
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika
Roy; Editing by William Maclean)
