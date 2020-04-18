FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.2 mln, death toll crosses 154,600

April 18 (Reuters) - More than 2.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 154,613 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Saturday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths United States 700,933 35,642 Spain 191,726 20,043 Italy 172,434 22,745 France 147,969 18,681 Germany 137,735 4,077 United Kingdom 114,217 15,464 China 82,719 4,632 Iran 80,868 5,301 Turkey 78,546 1,769 Belgium 37,183 5,453 Russia 36,793 313 Brazil 33,682 2,141 Canada 31,884 1,309 Netherlands 31,589 3,601 Switzerland 27,078 1,344 Portugal 19,685 687 India 14,792 488 Austria 14,637 443 Ireland 13,980 530 Sweden 13,822 1,511 Peru 13,498 300 Israel 13,107 158 Japan 11,023 235 South Korea 10,653 232 Chile 9,252 116 Poland 8,563 339 Ecuador 8,450 421 Romania 8,418 417 Saudi Arabia 8,274 92 Pakistan 7,481 143 Denmark 7,242 346 Norway 6,984 163 Mexico 6,875 546 Australia 6,565 69 Czech Republic 6,553 176 United Arab 6,302 37 Emirates Indonesia 6,248 535 Philippines 6,087 397 Serbia 5,994 117 Singapore 5,992 11 Malaysia 5,305 88 Ukraine 5,106 133 Qatar 5,008 8 Belarus 4,779 45 Panama 4,210 116 Dominican 4,162 200 Republic Finland 3,681 90 Luxembourg 3,480 72 Colombia 3,439 153 Egypt 2,844 205 South Africa 2,783 50 Argentina 2,758 129 Thailand 2,733 47 Morocco 2,670 190 Algeria 2,418 364 Moldova 2,264 56 Greece 2,224 108 Bangladesh 2,144 84 Cameroon 2,033 21 Hungary 1,834 172 Croatia 1,832 39 Bahrain 1,767 7 Iceland 1,754 9 Kuwait 1,751 6 Kazakhstan 1,615 17 Estonia 1,512 38 Iraq 1,482 81 Uzbekistan 1,450 10 New Zealand 1,422 11 Azerbaijan 1,373 18 Slovenia 1,317 70 Bosnia 1,268 47 Armenia 1,248 20 Lithuania 1,239 33 Oman 1,180 6 North 1,170 49 Macedonia Slovakia 1,089 11 Hong Kong 1,024 4 Afghanistan 933 30 Cuba 923 27 Bulgaria 865 41 Tunisia 864 37 Ghana 834 9 Cyprus 750 12 Ivory Coast 742 6 Djibouti 732 2 Latvia 712 5 Andorra 696 35 Lebanon 672 21 Costa Rica 649 4 Niger 627 18 Burkina Faso 557 35 Albania 548 26 Uruguay 512 9 Kyrgyzstan 506 5 Bolivia 493 31 Nigeria 493 17 Kosovo 480 12 Guinea 477 3 Channel 470 20 Islands Honduras 457 46 San Marino 435 39 Malta 426 3 Palestine 418 2 Jordan 407 7 Réunion 402 0 Taiwan 398 6 Georgia 385 3 Senegal 353 4 Mauritius 324 9 Democratic 307 25 Republic of the Congo Montenegro 305 5 Isle of Man 296 6 Vietnam 268 0 Kenya 262 12 Sri Lanka 246 7 Mayotte 245 4 Guatemala 235 7 Venezuela 227 9 Paraguay 202 8 Mali 190 13 El Salvador 190 7 Faroe Islands 184 0 Guadeloupe 167 8 Jamaica 163 5 Martinique 158 8 Tanzania 148 5 Republic of 143 6 the Congo Rwanda 143 0 Brunei 137 1 Guam 135 5 Gibraltar 133 0 Cambodia 122 0 Madagascar 120 2 Somalia 116 6 Trinidad and 114 8 Tobago Ethiopia 105 3 N. Cyprus 100 4 Aruba 96 2 French Guiana 96 0 Gabon 95 1 Myanmar 94 5 Monaco 94 2 Togo 83 5 Bermuda 83 4 Liechtenstein 80 1 Equatorial 79 0 Guinea Liberia 76 7 Barbados 75 5 Sudan 66 10 Guyana 63 6 Cayman Islands 61 1 Cape Verde 58 1 Zambia 57 2 Uganda 56 0 French 55 0 Polynesia Bahamas 54 9 Guinea-Bissau 50 1 Libya 49 1 Macau 45 0 Haiti 44 3 Puerto Rico 39 2 Syria 38 2 Benin 37 2 Saint Martin 37 2 Eritrea 35 0 Maldives 34 0 Mozambique 34 0 Chad 33 0 Mongolia 31 0 Nepal 30 0 Sierra Leone 26 0 Zimbabwe 24 3 Antigua and 23 3 Barbuda Angola 19 2 Eswatini 19 1 Laos 19 0 Belize 18 2 New Caledonia 18 0 Timor-Leste 18 0 Malawi 17 2 Fiji 17 0 U.S. Virgin 17 0 Islands Dominica 16 0 Namibia 16 0 Botswana 15 1 Saint Lucia 15 0 Curaçao 14 1 Grenada 14 0 Saint Kitts 14 0 and Nevis Central 12 0 African Republic Saint Vincent 12 0 and the Grenadines Falkland 11 0 Islands Greenland 11 0 Montserrat 11 0 Seychelles 11 0 Suriname 10 1 Turks and 10 1 Caicos Gambia 9 1 Nicaragua 9 1 Vatican City 8 0 Mauritania 7 1 Saint-Barthéle 6 0 my Western Sahara 6 0 Bhutan 5 0 Burundi 5 0 British Virgin 4 0 Islands Sao Tome and 4 0 Principe South Sudan 4 0 Anguilla 3 0 Caribbean 3 0 Netherlands Papua New 2 0 Guinea Saint Pierre 1 0 and Miquelon Yemen 1 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by William Maclean)