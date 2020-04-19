FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.31 mln, death toll crosses 158,300

April 19 (Reuters) - More than 2.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 158,384 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Sunday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths United States 726,598 37,255 Spain 191,726 20,043 Italy 175,925 23,227 France 151,793 19,323 Germany 140,413 4,303 United Kingdom 114,217 15,464 China 82,735 4,632 Turkey 82,329 1,890 Iran 80,868 5,301 Belgium 37,183 5,453 Russia 36,793 313 Brazil 36,599 2,347 Canada 33,354 1,470 Netherlands 31,589 3,601 Switzerland 27,404 1,344 Portugal 19,685 687 India 14,792 488 Ireland 14,758 571 Austria 14,662 443 Peru 14,420 348 Sweden 13,822 1,511 Israel 13,107 158 Japan 11,145 237 South Korea 10,653 232 Chile 9,730 126 Ecuador 9,022 456 Poland 8,742 347 Romania 8,418 418 Saudi Arabia 8,274 92 Pakistan 7,638 144 Mexico 7,497 650 Denmark 7,242 346 Norway 6,984 163 Czech Republic 6,654 181 Australia 6,565 69 United Arab 6,302 37 Emirates Indonesia 6,248 535 Philippines 6,087 397 Serbia 5,994 117 Singapore 5,992 11 Malaysia 5,305 88 Ukraine 5,106 133 Qatar 5,008 8 Belarus 4,779 45 Dominican 4,335 217 Republic Panama 4,210 116 Finland 3,681 90 Colombia 3,621 166 Luxembourg 3,537 72 South Africa 3,034 52 Egypt 3,032 224 Argentina 2,758 129 Thailand 2,733 47 Morocco 2,685 190 Algeria 2,534 367 Moldova 2,351 60 Greece 2,235 110 Bangladesh 2,144 84 Cameroon 2,033 21 Hungary 1,834 172 Croatia 1,832 39 Bahrain 1,767 7 Iceland 1,760 9 Kuwait 1,751 6 Kazakhstan 1,615 17 Iraq 1,513 82 Estonia 1,512 38 Uzbekistan 1,469 10 New Zealand 1,422 11 Azerbaijan 1,373 18 Slovenia 1,317 70 Bosnia 1,268 47 Armenia 1,248 20 Lithuania 1,239 33 Oman 1,180 6 North 1,170 49 Macedonia Slovakia 1,089 11 Hong Kong 1,024 4 Cuba 986 27 Afghanistan 933 30 Bulgaria 878 41 Tunisia 866 37 Ghana 834 9 Cyprus 761 12 Ivory Coast 742 6 Djibouti 732 2 Latvia 712 5 Andorra 704 35 Lebanon 672 21 Costa Rica 655 4 Niger 639 18 Burkina Faso 565 35 Albania 548 26 Nigeria 543 19 Guinea 518 3 Uruguay 517 9 Kosovo 510 12 Kyrgyzstan 506 5 Bolivia 492 32 Channel 484 20 Islands Honduras 457 46 San Marino 455 39 Malta 426 3 Palestine 418 2 Jordan 413 7 Réunion 407 0 Taiwan 398 6 Georgia 388 4 Senegal 353 4 Mauritius 325 9 Democratic 307 25 Republic of the Congo Montenegro 307 5 Isle of Man 297 6 Vietnam 268 0 Kenya 262 12 Sri Lanka 254 7 Mayotte 254 4 Guatemala 235 7 Venezuela 227 9 Mali 216 13 Paraguay 206 8 El Salvador 190 7 Faroe Islands 184 0 Guadeloupe 167 8 Martinique 163 8 Jamaica 163 5 Tanzania 147 5 Rwanda 144 0 Republic of 143 6 the Congo Brunei 137 1 Guam 135 5 Gibraltar 133 0 Cambodia 122 0 Madagascar 120 2 Somalia 116 6 Trinidad and 114 8 Tobago Myanmar 107 5 Ethiopia 105 3 N. Cyprus 100 4 Aruba 96 2 French Guiana 96 0 Gabon 95 1 Monaco 94 2 Togo 84 5 Bermuda 83 4 Liechtenstein 80 1 Equatorial 79 0 Guinea Liberia 76 7 Barbados 75 5 Sudan 66 10 Guyana 63 6 Cayman Islands 61 1 Cape Verde 58 1 Zambia 57 2 Uganda 56 0 French 55 0 Polynesia Bahamas 54 9 Guinea-Bissau 50 1 Libya 49 1 Macau 45 0 Haiti 44 3 Puerto Rico 39 2 Eritrea 39 0 Syria 38 2 Benin 37 2 Saint Martin 37 2 Maldives 34 0 Mozambique 34 0 Chad 33 0 Mongolia 31 0 Nepal 30 0 Sierra Leone 26 0 Zimbabwe 24 3 Antigua and 23 3 Barbuda Angola 19 2 Eswatini 19 1 Laos 19 0 Belize 18 2 New Caledonia 18 0 Timor-Leste 18 0 Malawi 17 2 Fiji 17 0 U.S. Virgin 17 0 Islands Dominica 16 0 Namibia 16 0 Botswana 15 1 Saint Lucia 15 0 Curaçao 14 1 Grenada 14 0 Saint Kitts 14 0 and Nevis Central 12 0 African Republic Saint Vincent 12 0 and the Grenadines Falkland 11 0 Islands Greenland 11 0 Montserrat 11 0 Seychelles 11 0 Suriname 10 1 Turks and 10 1 Caicos Gambia 9 1 Nicaragua 9 1 Vatican City 8 0 Mauritania 7 1 Saint-Barthéle 6 0 my Western Sahara 6 0 Bhutan 5 0 Burundi 5 0 British Virgin 4 0 Islands Sao Tome and 4 0 Principe South Sudan 4 0 Anguilla 3 0 Caribbean 3 0 Netherlands Papua New 2 0 Guinea Saint Pierre 1 0 and Miquelon Yemen 1 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by William Maclean)