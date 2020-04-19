Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.31 mln, death toll crosses 158,300

    April 19 (Reuters) - More
than 2.31 million people have
been reported to be infected by
the novel coronavirus globally
and 158,384 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections
have been reported in more than
210 countries and territories
since the first cases were
identified in China in December
2019.
    The following table lists
countries that have reported
deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT
on Sunday.
    
 Countries and   Total    Total
 Territories     Cases    Deaths
 United States   726,598  37,255
 Spain           191,726  20,043
 Italy           175,925  23,227
 France          151,793  19,323
 Germany         140,413   4,303
 United Kingdom  114,217  15,464
 China            82,735   4,632
 Turkey           82,329   1,890
 Iran             80,868   5,301
 Belgium          37,183   5,453
 Russia           36,793     313
 Brazil           36,599   2,347
 Canada           33,354   1,470
 Netherlands      31,589   3,601
 Switzerland      27,404   1,344
 Portugal         19,685     687
 India            14,792     488
 Ireland          14,758     571
 Austria          14,662     443
 Peru             14,420     348
 Sweden           13,822   1,511
 Israel           13,107     158
 Japan            11,145     237
 South Korea      10,653     232
 Chile             9,730     126
 Ecuador           9,022     456
 Poland            8,742     347
 Romania           8,418     418
 Saudi Arabia      8,274      92
 Pakistan          7,638     144
 Mexico            7,497     650
 Denmark           7,242     346
 Norway            6,984     163
 Czech Republic    6,654     181
 Australia         6,565      69
 United Arab       6,302      37
 Emirates                 
 Indonesia         6,248     535
 Philippines       6,087     397
 Serbia            5,994     117
 Singapore         5,992      11
 Malaysia          5,305      88
 Ukraine           5,106     133
 Qatar             5,008       8
 Belarus           4,779      45
 Dominican         4,335     217
 Republic                 
 Panama            4,210     116
 Finland           3,681      90
 Colombia          3,621     166
 Luxembourg        3,537      72
 South Africa      3,034      52
 Egypt             3,032     224
 Argentina         2,758     129
 Thailand          2,733      47
 Morocco           2,685     190
 Algeria           2,534     367
 Moldova           2,351      60
 Greece            2,235     110
 Bangladesh        2,144      84
 Cameroon          2,033      21
 Hungary           1,834     172
 Croatia           1,832      39
 Bahrain           1,767       7
 Iceland           1,760       9
 Kuwait            1,751       6
 Kazakhstan        1,615      17
 Iraq              1,513      82
 Estonia           1,512      38
 Uzbekistan        1,469      10
 New Zealand       1,422      11
 Azerbaijan        1,373      18
 Slovenia          1,317      70
 Bosnia            1,268      47
 Armenia           1,248      20
 Lithuania         1,239      33
 Oman              1,180       6
 North             1,170      49
 Macedonia                
 Slovakia          1,089      11
 Hong Kong         1,024       4
 Cuba                986      27
 Afghanistan         933      30
 Bulgaria            878      41
 Tunisia             866      37
 Ghana               834       9
 Cyprus              761      12
 Ivory Coast         742       6
 Djibouti            732       2
 Latvia              712       5
 Andorra             704      35
 Lebanon             672      21
 Costa Rica          655       4
 Niger               639      18
 Burkina Faso        565      35
 Albania             548      26
 Nigeria             543      19
 Guinea              518       3
 Uruguay             517       9
 Kosovo              510      12
 Kyrgyzstan          506       5
 Bolivia             492      32
 Channel             484      20
 Islands                  
 Honduras            457      46
 San Marino          455      39
 Malta               426       3
 Palestine           418       2
 Jordan              413       7
 Réunion             407       0
 Taiwan              398       6
 Georgia             388       4
 Senegal             353       4
 Mauritius           325       9
 Democratic          307      25
 Republic of              
 the Congo                
 Montenegro          307       5
 Isle of Man         297       6
 Vietnam             268       0
 Kenya               262      12
 Sri Lanka           254       7
 Mayotte             254       4
 Guatemala           235       7
 Venezuela           227       9
 Mali                216      13
 Paraguay            206       8
 El Salvador         190       7
 Faroe Islands       184       0
 Guadeloupe          167       8
 Martinique          163       8
 Jamaica             163       5
 Tanzania            147       5
 Rwanda              144       0
 Republic of         143       6
 the Congo                
 Brunei              137       1
 Guam                135       5
 Gibraltar           133       0
 Cambodia            122       0
 Madagascar          120       2
 Somalia             116       6
 Trinidad and        114       8
 Tobago                   
 Myanmar             107       5
 Ethiopia            105       3
 N. Cyprus           100       4
 Aruba                96       2
 French Guiana        96       0
 Gabon                95       1
 Monaco               94       2
 Togo                 84       5
 Bermuda              83       4
 Liechtenstein        80       1
 Equatorial           79       0
 Guinea                   
 Liberia              76       7
 Barbados             75       5
 Sudan                66      10
 Guyana               63       6
 Cayman Islands       61       1
 Cape Verde           58       1
 Zambia               57       2
 Uganda               56       0
 French               55       0
 Polynesia                
 Bahamas              54       9
 Guinea-Bissau        50       1
 Libya                49       1
 Macau                45       0
 Haiti                44       3
 Puerto Rico          39       2
 Eritrea              39       0
 Syria                38       2
 Benin                37       2
 Saint Martin         37       2
 Maldives             34       0
 Mozambique           34       0
 Chad                 33       0
 Mongolia             31       0
 Nepal                30       0
 Sierra Leone         26       0
 Zimbabwe             24       3
 Antigua and          23       3
 Barbuda                  
 Angola               19       2
 Eswatini             19       1
 Laos                 19       0
 Belize               18       2
 New Caledonia        18       0
 Timor-Leste          18       0
 Malawi               17       2
 Fiji                 17       0
 U.S. Virgin          17       0
 Islands                  
 Dominica             16       0
 Namibia              16       0
 Botswana             15       1
 Saint Lucia          15       0
 Curaçao              14       1
 Grenada              14       0
 Saint Kitts          14       0
 and Nevis                
 Central              12       0
 African                  
 Republic                 
 Saint Vincent        12       0
 and the                  
 Grenadines               
 Falkland             11       0
 Islands                  
 Greenland            11       0
 Montserrat           11       0
 Seychelles           11       0
 Suriname             10       1
 Turks and            10       1
 Caicos                   
 Gambia                9       1
 Nicaragua             9       1
 Vatican City          8       0
 Mauritania            7       1
 Saint-Barthéle        6       0
 my                       
 Western Sahara        6       0
 Bhutan                5       0
 Burundi               5       0
 British Virgin        4       0
 Islands                  
 Sao Tome and          4       0
 Principe                 
 South Sudan           4       0
 Anguilla              3       0
 Caribbean             3       0
 Netherlands              
 Papua New             2       0
 Guinea                   
 Saint Pierre          1       0
 and Miquelon             
 Yemen                 1       0
 
    Source: Reuters tally based
on statements from health
ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika
Roy; Editing by William Maclean)
