FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.33 mln, death toll crosses 159,800

April 19 (Reuters) - More than 2.33 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 159,818 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Sunday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths United States 729,651 37,602 Spain 195,944 20,453 Italy 175,925 23,227 France 151,793 19,323 Germany 140,413 4,303 United Kingdom 114,217 15,464 China 82,735 4,632 Turkey 82,329 1,890 Iran 82,211 5,301 Russia 42,853 361 Belgium 38,496 5,683 Brazil 36,599 2,347 Canada 33,354 1,470 Netherlands 32,655 3,684 Switzerland 27,740 1,344 Portugal 20,206 714 India 15,712 507 Ireland 14,758 571 Austria 14,689 452 Peru 14,420 348 Sweden 14,385 1,540 Israel 13,362 171 Japan 11,514 249 South Korea 10,661 234 Chile 9,730 126 Saudi Arabia 9,362 97 Poland 9,082 350 Ecuador 9,022 456 Romania 8,746 434 Pakistan 7,993 159 Mexico 7,497 650 Denmark 7,384 355 Norway 7,068 163 United Arab 6,781 41 Emirates Czech Republic 6,657 181 Australia 6,606 69 Indonesia 6,575 582 Philippines 6,259 409 Serbia 5,994 117 Singapore 5,992 11 Ukraine 5,548 141 Qatar 5,448 8 Malaysia 5,389 89 Belarus 4,779 47 Dominican 4,335 217 Republic Panama 4,273 120 Finland 3,783 94 Colombia 3,621 166 Luxembourg 3,537 72 South Africa 3,034 52 Egypt 3,032 224 Morocco 2,820 190 Thailand 2,765 47 Argentina 2,758 129 Algeria 2,534 367 Bangladesh 2,456 91 Moldova 2,351 62 Greece 2,235 110 Cameroon 2,033 42 Hungary 1,916 189 Kuwait 1,915 7 Bahrain 1,873 7 Croatia 1,871 47 Iceland 1,760 9 Kazakhstan 1,661 17 Estonia 1,528 40 Iraq 1,513 82 Uzbekistan 1,495 10 New Zealand 1,431 12 Azerbaijan 1,373 18 Slovenia 1,330 74 Lithuania 1,298 35 Armenia 1,291 20 Bosnia 1,285 48 Oman 1,266 6 North Macedonia 1,207 51 Slovakia 1,161 12 Hong Kong 1,026 4 Cuba 986 27 Afghanistan 933 32 Bulgaria 884 42 Tunisia 866 37 Ghana 834 9 Cyprus 761 12 Ivory Coast 742 6 Djibouti 732 2 Latvia 727 5 Andorra 704 35 Lebanon 673 21 Costa Rica 655 4 Niger 639 19 Burkina Faso 565 35 Albania 562 26 Kyrgyzstan 554 5 Nigeria 543 19 Bolivia 520 32 Guinea 518 3 Uruguay 517 9 Kosovo 510 12 Channel Islands 484 20 Honduras 472 46 San Marino 461 39 Palestine 431 2 Malta 427 3 Taiwan 420 6 Jordan 413 7 Réunion 407 0 Georgia 394 4 Senegal 367 4 Democratic 327 25 Republic of the Congo Mauritius 325 9 Montenegro 308 5 Isle of Man 298 6 Sri Lanka 269 7 Vietnam 268 0 Kenya 262 12 Guatemala 257 7 Mayotte 254 4 Venezuela 227 9 Mali 216 13 Paraguay 206 8 El Salvador 201 7 Faroe Islands 185 0 Jamaica 173 5 Guadeloupe 167 8 Martinique 163 8 Tanzania 148 5 Rwanda 144 0 Republic of the 143 6 Congo Brunei 138 1 Somalia 135 7 Guam 135 5 Gibraltar 133 0 Cambodia 122 0 Madagascar 121 2 Trinidad and 114 8 Tobago Ethiopia 108 3 Gabon 108 1 Myanmar 107 5 N. Cyprus 100 4 Aruba 96 2 French Guiana 96 0 Monaco 94 2 Bermuda 86 4 Togo 84 5 Liberia 81 7 Liechtenstein 80 1 Equatorial 79 0 Guinea Barbados 75 5 Sudan 66 10 Guyana 63 6 Zambia 61 2 Cape Verde 61 1 Cayman Islands 61 1 Uganda 56 0 French 55 0 Polynesia Bahamas 54 9 Maldives 51 0 Guinea-Bissau 50 1 Libya 49 1 Macau 45 0 Haiti 44 3 Puerto Rico 39 2 Eritrea 39 0 Mozambique 39 0 Syria 38 2 Benin 37 2 Saint Martin 37 2 Chad 33 0 Mongolia 32 0 Nepal 30 0 Sierra Leone 30 0 Zimbabwe 25 3 Antigua and 23 3 Barbuda Eswatini 22 1 Botswana 20 1 Angola 19 2 Laos 19 0 Timor-Leste 19 0 Belize 18 2 New Caledonia 18 0 Malawi 17 2 Fiji 17 0 U.S. Virgin 17 0 Islands Dominica 16 0 Namibia 16 0 Saint Lucia 15 0 Curaçao 14 1 Grenada 14 0 Saint Kitts and 14 0 Nevis Central African 12 0 Republic Saint Vincent 12 0 and the Grenadines Falkland 11 0 Islands Greenland 11 0 Montserrat 11 0 Seychelles 11 0 Suriname 10 1 Turks and 10 1 Caicos Gambia 9 1 Nicaragua 9 1 Vatican City 8 0 Mauritania 7 1 Saint-Barthélem 6 0 y Western Sahara 6 0 Bhutan 5 0 Burundi 5 0 Caribbean 5 0 Netherlands British Virgin 4 1 Islands Sao Tome and 4 0 Principe South Sudan 4 0 Anguilla 3 0 Papua New 2 0 Guinea Saint Pierre 1 0 and Miquelon Yemen 1 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by William Maclean)