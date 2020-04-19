Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.33 mln, death toll crosses 159,800

9 Min Read

    April 19 (Reuters) - More than
2.33 million people have been
reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and
159,818 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have
been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since
the first cases were identified in
China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking
global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists
countries that have reported
deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on
Sunday.

    
 Countries and    Total     Total
 Territories      Cases     Deaths
 United States     729,651  37,602
 Spain             195,944  20,453
 Italy             175,925  23,227
 France            151,793  19,323
 Germany           140,413   4,303
 United Kingdom    114,217  15,464
 China              82,735   4,632
 Turkey             82,329   1,890
 Iran               82,211   5,301
 Russia             42,853     361
 Belgium            38,496   5,683
 Brazil             36,599   2,347
 Canada             33,354   1,470
 Netherlands        32,655   3,684
 Switzerland        27,740   1,344
 Portugal           20,206     714
 India              15,712     507
 Ireland            14,758     571
 Austria            14,689     452
 Peru               14,420     348
 Sweden             14,385   1,540
 Israel             13,362     171
 Japan              11,514     249
 South Korea        10,661     234
 Chile               9,730     126
 Saudi Arabia        9,362      97
 Poland              9,082     350
 Ecuador             9,022     456
 Romania             8,746     434
 Pakistan            7,993     159
 Mexico              7,497     650
 Denmark             7,384     355
 Norway              7,068     163
 United Arab         6,781      41
 Emirates                   
 Czech Republic      6,657     181
 Australia           6,606      69
 Indonesia           6,575     582
 Philippines         6,259     409
 Serbia              5,994     117
 Singapore           5,992      11
 Ukraine             5,548     141
 Qatar               5,448       8
 Malaysia            5,389      89
 Belarus             4,779      47
 Dominican           4,335     217
 Republic                   
 Panama              4,273     120
 Finland             3,783      94
 Colombia            3,621     166
 Luxembourg          3,537      72
 South Africa        3,034      52
 Egypt               3,032     224
 Morocco             2,820     190
 Thailand            2,765      47
 Argentina           2,758     129
 Algeria             2,534     367
 Bangladesh          2,456      91
 Moldova             2,351      62
 Greece              2,235     110
 Cameroon            2,033      42
 Hungary             1,916     189
 Kuwait              1,915       7
 Bahrain             1,873       7
 Croatia             1,871      47
 Iceland             1,760       9
 Kazakhstan          1,661      17
 Estonia             1,528      40
 Iraq                1,513      82
 Uzbekistan          1,495      10
 New Zealand         1,431      12
 Azerbaijan          1,373      18
 Slovenia            1,330      74
 Lithuania           1,298      35
 Armenia             1,291      20
 Bosnia              1,285      48
 Oman                1,266       6
 North Macedonia     1,207      51
 Slovakia            1,161      12
 Hong Kong           1,026       4
 Cuba                  986      27
 Afghanistan           933      32
 Bulgaria              884      42
 Tunisia               866      37
 Ghana                 834       9
 Cyprus                761      12
 Ivory Coast           742       6
 Djibouti              732       2
 Latvia                727       5
 Andorra               704      35
 Lebanon               673      21
 Costa Rica            655       4
 Niger                 639      19
 Burkina Faso          565      35
 Albania               562      26
 Kyrgyzstan            554       5
 Nigeria               543      19
 Bolivia               520      32
 Guinea                518       3
 Uruguay               517       9
 Kosovo                510      12
 Channel Islands       484      20
 Honduras              472      46
 San Marino            461      39
 Palestine             431       2
 Malta                 427       3
 Taiwan                420       6
 Jordan                413       7
 Réunion               407       0
 Georgia               394       4
 Senegal               367       4
 Democratic            327      25
 Republic of the            
 Congo                      
 Mauritius             325       9
 Montenegro            308       5
 Isle of Man           298       6
 Sri Lanka             269       7
 Vietnam               268       0
 Kenya                 262      12
 Guatemala             257       7
 Mayotte               254       4
 Venezuela             227       9
 Mali                  216      13
 Paraguay              206       8
 El Salvador           201       7
 Faroe Islands         185       0
 Jamaica               173       5
 Guadeloupe            167       8
 Martinique            163       8
 Tanzania              148       5
 Rwanda                144       0
 Republic of the       143       6
 Congo                      
 Brunei                138       1
 Somalia               135       7
 Guam                  135       5
 Gibraltar             133       0
 Cambodia              122       0
 Madagascar            121       2
 Trinidad and          114       8
 Tobago                     
 Ethiopia              108       3
 Gabon                 108       1
 Myanmar               107       5
 N. Cyprus             100       4
 Aruba                  96       2
 French Guiana          96       0
 Monaco                 94       2
 Bermuda                86       4
 Togo                   84       5
 Liberia                81       7
 Liechtenstein          80       1
 Equatorial             79       0
 Guinea                     
 Barbados               75       5
 Sudan                  66      10
 Guyana                 63       6
 Zambia                 61       2
 Cape Verde             61       1
 Cayman Islands         61       1
 Uganda                 56       0
 French                 55       0
 Polynesia                  
 Bahamas                54       9
 Maldives               51       0
 Guinea-Bissau          50       1
 Libya                  49       1
 Macau                  45       0
 Haiti                  44       3
 Puerto Rico            39       2
 Eritrea                39       0
 Mozambique             39       0
 Syria                  38       2
 Benin                  37       2
 Saint Martin           37       2
 Chad                   33       0
 Mongolia               32       0
 Nepal                  30       0
 Sierra Leone           30       0
 Zimbabwe               25       3
 Antigua and            23       3
 Barbuda                    
 Eswatini               22       1
 Botswana               20       1
 Angola                 19       2
 Laos                   19       0
 Timor-Leste            19       0
 Belize                 18       2
 New Caledonia          18       0
 Malawi                 17       2
 Fiji                   17       0
 U.S. Virgin            17       0
 Islands                    
 Dominica               16       0
 Namibia                16       0
 Saint Lucia            15       0
 Curaçao                14       1
 Grenada                14       0
 Saint Kitts and        14       0
 Nevis                      
 Central African        12       0
 Republic                   
 Saint Vincent          12       0
 and the                    
 Grenadines                 
 Falkland               11       0
 Islands                    
 Greenland              11       0
 Montserrat             11       0
 Seychelles             11       0
 Suriname               10       1
 Turks and              10       1
 Caicos                     
 Gambia                  9       1
 Nicaragua               9       1
 Vatican City            8       0
 Mauritania              7       1
 Saint-Barthélem         6       0
 y                          
 Western Sahara          6       0
 Bhutan                  5       0
 Burundi                 5       0
 Caribbean               5       0
 Netherlands                
 British Virgin          4       1
 Islands                    
 Sao Tome and            4       0
 Principe                   
 South Sudan             4       0
 Anguilla                3       0
 Papua New               2       0
 Guinea                     
 Saint Pierre            1       0
 and Miquelon               
 Yemen                   1       0
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika
Roy; Editing by William Maclean)
