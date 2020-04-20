Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / in an hour

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.38 mln, death toll crosses 164,900

10 Min Read

    April 20 (Reuters) - More than 2.38 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 164,918 have died,
according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 0200 GMT on Monday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES          TOTAL    TOTAL
                                    DEATHS   CASES
 United States                       40,552  753,035
 Spain                               20,453  195,944
 Italy                               23,660  178,972
 France                              19,718  152,894
 Germany                              4,414  142,368
 United Kingdom                      16,060  120,067
 Turkey                               2,017   86,306
 Mainland China                       4,632   82,747
 Iran                                 5,301   82,211
 Russia                                 361   42,853
 Brazil                               2,462   38,654
 Belgium                              5,683   38,496
 Canada                               1,580   34,786
 Netherlands                          3,684   32,655
 Switzerland                          1,344   27,740
 Portugal                               714   20,206
 India                                  519   16,116
 Peru                                   400   15,628
 Ireland                                610   15,251
 Austria                                452   14,710
 Sweden                               1,540   14,385
 Israel                                 171   13,362
 Japan                                  251   11,519
 South Korea                            234   10,661
 Chile                                  133   10,088
 Ecuador                                474    9,468
 Saudi Arabia                            97    9,362
 Poland                                 360    9,287
 Romania                                451    8,746
 Pakistan                               168    8,348
 Mexico                                 686    8,261
 Denmark                                355    7,384
 Norway                                 163    7,068
 United Arab Emirates                    41    6,781
 Czech Republic                         186    6,701
 Australia                               69    6,606
 Singapore                               11    6,588
 Indonesia                              582    6,575
 Serbia                                 122    6,318
 Philippines                            409    6,259
 Ukraine                                141    5,548
 Qatar                                    8    5,448
 Malaysia                                89    5,389
 Belarus                                 47    4,779
 Panama                                 122    4,467
 Dominican Republic                     217    4,335
 Colombia                               179    3,792
 Finland                                 94    3,783
 Luxembourg                              73    3,550
 Egypt                                  239    3,144
 South Africa                            52    3,034
 Morocco                                190    2,855
 Argentina                              132    2,839
 Thailand                                47    2,765
 Algeria                                367    2,534
 Moldova                                 67    2,472
 Bangladesh                              91    2,456
 Greece                                 110    2,235
 Cameroon                                42    2,033
 Hungary                                189    1,916
 Kuwait                                   7    1,915
 Bahrain                                  7    1,873
 Croatia                                 47    1,871
 Iceland                                  9    1,771
 Kazakhstan                              17    1,661
 Estonia                                 40    1,528
 Iraq                                    82    1,513
 Uzbekistan                              10    1,495
 New Zealand                             12    1,431
 Azerbaijan                              19    1,398
 Slovenia                                74    1,330
 Lithuania                               35    1,298
 Armenia                                 20    1,291
 Bosnia                                  48    1,285
 Oman                                     7    1,266
 North Macedonia                         51    1,207
 Slovakia                                12    1,161
 Hong Kong                                4    1,026
 Afghanistan                             32      993
 Cuba                                    27      986
 Bulgaria                                42      894
 Tunisia                                 38      879
 Ghana                                    9      834
 Cyprus                                  12      761
 Ivory Coast                              6      742
 Djibouti                                 2      732
 Latvia                                   5      727
 Andorra                                 36      713
 Lebanon                                 21      673
 Costa Rica                               4      655
 Niger                                   19      639
 Nigeria                                 21      627
 Burkina Faso                            35      565
 Bolivia                                 33      564
 Albania                                 26      562
 Kyrgyzstan                               5      554
 Uruguay                                  9      528
 Guinea                                   3      518
 Kosovo                                  12      510
 Channel Islands                         20      484
 Honduras                                46      472
 San Marino                              39      461
 Palestinian Territories                  2      431
 Malta                                    3      427
 Taiwan                                   6      420
 Jordan                                   7      413
 Réunion                                  0      407
 Georgia                                  4      394
 Senegal                                  4      367
 Democratic Republic of the Congo        25      327
 Mauritius                                9      325
 Montenegro                               5      308
 Isle of Man                              6      298
 Kenya                                   14      270
 Sri Lanka                                7      269
 Vietnam                                  0      268
 Guatemala                                7      257
 Mayotte                                  4      254
 Venezuela                                9      227
 Mali                                    14      224
 Paraguay                                 8      206
 El Salvador                              7      201
 Faroe Islands                            0      185
 Jamaica                                  5      173
 Guadeloupe                               8      167
 Martinique                               8      163
 Tanzania                                 5      148
 Rwanda                                   0      144
 Republic of the Congo                    6      143
 Brunei                                   1      138
 Somalia                                  7      135
 Guam                                     5      135
 Gibraltar                                0      133
 Cambodia                                 0      122
 Madagascar                               2      121
 Trinidad and Tobago                      8      114
 Ethiopia                                 3      108
 Gabon                                    1      108
 Myanmar                                  5      107
 N. Cyprus                                4      100
 Aruba                                    2       96
 Monaco                                   2       94
 Sudan                                   12       92
 Bermuda                                  4       86
 Togo                                     5       84
 Liberia                                  7       81
 Liechtenstein                            1       80
 Barbados                                 5       75
 Guyana                                   6       63
 Zambia                                   2       61
 Cape Verde                               1       61
 Cayman Islands                           1       61
 Bahamas                                  9       54
 Guinea-Bissau                            1       50
 Libya                                    1       49
 Haiti                                    3       44
 Puerto Rico                              2       39
 Syria                                    2       38
 Benin                                    2       37
 Saint Martin                             2       37
 Zimbabwe                                 3       25
 Antigua and Barbuda                      3       23
 Eswatini                                 1       22
 Botswana                                 1       20
 Angola                                   2       19
 Belize                                   2       18
 Malawi                                   2       17
 Curaçao                                  1       14
 Suriname                                 1       10
 Turks and Caicos                         1       10
 Gambia                                   1        9
 Nicaragua                                1        9
 Mauritania                               1        7
 British Virgin Islands                   1        4
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by William Maclean)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below