FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.38 mln, death toll crosses 164,900

April 20 (Reuters) - More than 2.38 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 164,918 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Monday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 40,552 753,035 Spain 20,453 195,944 Italy 23,660 178,972 France 19,718 152,894 Germany 4,414 142,368 United Kingdom 16,060 120,067 Turkey 2,017 86,306 Mainland China 4,632 82,747 Iran 5,301 82,211 Russia 361 42,853 Brazil 2,462 38,654 Belgium 5,683 38,496 Canada 1,580 34,786 Netherlands 3,684 32,655 Switzerland 1,344 27,740 Portugal 714 20,206 India 519 16,116 Peru 400 15,628 Ireland 610 15,251 Austria 452 14,710 Sweden 1,540 14,385 Israel 171 13,362 Japan 251 11,519 South Korea 234 10,661 Chile 133 10,088 Ecuador 474 9,468 Saudi Arabia 97 9,362 Poland 360 9,287 Romania 451 8,746 Pakistan 168 8,348 Mexico 686 8,261 Denmark 355 7,384 Norway 163 7,068 United Arab Emirates 41 6,781 Czech Republic 186 6,701 Australia 69 6,606 Singapore 11 6,588 Indonesia 582 6,575 Serbia 122 6,318 Philippines 409 6,259 Ukraine 141 5,548 Qatar 8 5,448 Malaysia 89 5,389 Belarus 47 4,779 Panama 122 4,467 Dominican Republic 217 4,335 Colombia 179 3,792 Finland 94 3,783 Luxembourg 73 3,550 Egypt 239 3,144 South Africa 52 3,034 Morocco 190 2,855 Argentina 132 2,839 Thailand 47 2,765 Algeria 367 2,534 Moldova 67 2,472 Bangladesh 91 2,456 Greece 110 2,235 Cameroon 42 2,033 Hungary 189 1,916 Kuwait 7 1,915 Bahrain 7 1,873 Croatia 47 1,871 Iceland 9 1,771 Kazakhstan 17 1,661 Estonia 40 1,528 Iraq 82 1,513 Uzbekistan 10 1,495 New Zealand 12 1,431 Azerbaijan 19 1,398 Slovenia 74 1,330 Lithuania 35 1,298 Armenia 20 1,291 Bosnia 48 1,285 Oman 7 1,266 North Macedonia 51 1,207 Slovakia 12 1,161 Hong Kong 4 1,026 Afghanistan 32 993 Cuba 27 986 Bulgaria 42 894 Tunisia 38 879 Ghana 9 834 Cyprus 12 761 Ivory Coast 6 742 Djibouti 2 732 Latvia 5 727 Andorra 36 713 Lebanon 21 673 Costa Rica 4 655 Niger 19 639 Nigeria 21 627 Burkina Faso 35 565 Bolivia 33 564 Albania 26 562 Kyrgyzstan 5 554 Uruguay 9 528 Guinea 3 518 Kosovo 12 510 Channel Islands 20 484 Honduras 46 472 San Marino 39 461 Palestinian Territories 2 431 Malta 3 427 Taiwan 6 420 Jordan 7 413 Réunion 0 407 Georgia 4 394 Senegal 4 367 Democratic Republic of the Congo 25 327 Mauritius 9 325 Montenegro 5 308 Isle of Man 6 298 Kenya 14 270 Sri Lanka 7 269 Vietnam 0 268 Guatemala 7 257 Mayotte 4 254 Venezuela 9 227 Mali 14 224 Paraguay 8 206 El Salvador 7 201 Faroe Islands 0 185 Jamaica 5 173 Guadeloupe 8 167 Martinique 8 163 Tanzania 5 148 Rwanda 0 144 Republic of the Congo 6 143 Brunei 1 138 Somalia 7 135 Guam 5 135 Gibraltar 0 133 Cambodia 0 122 Madagascar 2 121 Trinidad and Tobago 8 114 Ethiopia 3 108 Gabon 1 108 Myanmar 5 107 N. Cyprus 4 100 Aruba 2 96 Monaco 2 94 Sudan 12 92 Bermuda 4 86 Togo 5 84 Liberia 7 81 Liechtenstein 1 80 Barbados 5 75 Guyana 6 63 Zambia 2 61 Cape Verde 1 61 Cayman Islands 1 61 Bahamas 9 54 Guinea-Bissau 1 50 Libya 1 49 Haiti 3 44 Puerto Rico 2 39 Syria 2 38 Benin 2 37 Saint Martin 2 37 Zimbabwe 3 25 Antigua and Barbuda 3 23 Eswatini 1 22 Botswana 1 20 Angola 2 19 Belize 2 18 Malawi 2 17 Curaçao 1 14 Suriname 1 10 Turks and Caicos 1 10 Gambia 1 9 Nicaragua 1 9 Mauritania 1 7 British Virgin Islands 1 4 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by William Maclean)